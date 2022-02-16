Asmongold calls out Lost Ark players for ‘double standards’ over character designs

Asmongold called out Lost Ark players for having ‘double standards’ over character designs, claiming there’s more outrage over female characters compared to male characters.

Lost Ark has seemingly done a lot of things right. Not only has its popularity skyrocketed since release, but it’s also earned praise from veteran MMO players like Asmongold, who has broken his viewership record several times over while playing it.

However, there’s been a bit of backlash over the design choices for female characters. Some players feel like the armor is too revealing, while others claim the way they walk is overly sexualized. There’s been some concern over their bust size, too.

Asmon doesn’t think it’s a big deal, though — at least, not when the same people aren’t questioning male character designs as well. He called these players out for having double standards and believes most people don’t care about it.

“I find it funny that somehow it’s totally okay and never even questioned that my character looks like a Mr. Olympia,” said Asmon. “This is a gigantic bodybuilder with a perfect head of hair. He’s a gigantic six-foot-five giga chad.”

However, he doesn’t believe female characters get the same treatment. “The moment a female character has more than d-cup boobs, people say: ‘Oh my god, can we stop with the objectification? Shut the f**k up!”

Asmon admitted he “loves” playing his burly character regardless of how unrealistically ‘perfect’ it looks. “It’s awesome,” he said. “And you know what? I bet a lot of females like playing characters that are really hot [too].”

Either way, Asmon is content with playing his male character. On February 13, he said it’d be “weird” for him to play a female one instead, claiming it’s too far removed from being an accurate visual representation of himself.

The difference with playing a male character, though, is that he believes he could somewhat look like them if he “worked out a lot.” However, he still thinks people shouldn’t have double standards over exaggerated features.