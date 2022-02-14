Asmongold urges Twitch streamers not to rush through Lost Ark’s launch content

Asmongold has urged Twitch streamers not to rush through Lost Ark’s launch content, claiming the best content isn’t always the last content, which is a lesson he learned the hard way.

Lost Ark players have been off to a blistering start since the game launched. Like many other Twitch streamers, Asmon has been on the grind. In fact, he’s already streamed the new MMO for 42 hours and counting.

However, there’s a key difference between him and some other streamers playing the game. Many of them are rushing through content.

Meanwhile, he’s been pacing himself to soak it all in, and he urged them to do the same.

“Why are there streamers rushing the game who skip everything? Because they’ve probably got something to prove,” he said during a February 13 session. “They feel like if they’re successful in the game, that will allow them to succeed.

“The thing is that a lot of streamers, and this is a misconception that some people have, a lot of streamers think that the best content is the last content. I used to think like this. I’m speaking from experience.”

Asmon has learned from his mistakes over time. “The truth is that it’s not about how good you are at a game. For most games, it isn’t. You have some people where that’s what it’s about. But that’s usually not the only thing. It’s about a lot more besides that.”

For that reason, he’s chosen to pace himself while playing the new title. However, he admitted he’s “lucky” to have a lot of people who are “active and funny” in his chat to make the experience all the more enjoyable.

Asmon’s viewers have clearly been enjoying the Lost Ark journey with him, too. Not only did he break his own viewership record the first time he streamed it, but he’s also broken it again multiple times since.

Not everyone is all too keen on the game though. Several popular streamers including Dr Disrespect, Shroud, Summit1g, and xQc told fans they’ve got little to no interest in playing it, although their reasons are different.