Asmongold explains why he thinks it’s “weird” for him to play as a female character

Twitch star Asmongold has played plenty of MMO’s with in-depth customization, and now, the streamer has spoken about his general approach to character creation in gaming.

After taking a hiatus from his main channel, Asmongold has recently returned to Twitch and sunk his teeth deep into Smilegate’s new MMO Lost Ark.

With the MMO fresh off its release, the popular WoW content creator amassed record-breaking views of his own as fans wanted his take on things.

The MMO promises in-depth customization, which prompted the streamer to offer his thoughts on how he approaches character creation in general.

Asmongold says it would be “weird” to create a female character

During Asmongold’s February 13 stream, the Twitch star was scrolling through the Lost Ark subreddit, which prompted him to discuss character creation within games as a whole.

Advertisement

Read More: Asmongold urges Twitch streamers not to rush through Lost Ark’s launch content

Asmongold stated he’d rather create a male character because it’s closer to a representation of himself: “I don’t want to play a girl. I think it’s weird. I understand this is like the apex boomer take. I don’t like playing girl characters in-game.”

“Because I view the character in-game, as like my visual representation of myself in the game…and unfortunately, I don’t look like that,” added the streamer. Asmongold said he could look like his character if he “worked out a lot,” saying that is what he’s trying to “get at” with his reasoning.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The streamer was quick to address any incoming backlash, should his comments be interpreted differently, after one viewer commented: “Incoming Twitter posts.”

He continued: “There was one time I took a day off of streaming, and the day I took off of streaming, I got canceled…I didn’t find out I got canceled until two weeks later. Man, that was some f***** up sh*t.”

Lost Ark has already surpassed over 1 million players since launching on PC, becoming the second-highest concurrently played game in Steam history.