Save big at LEGO’s Easter sale: Hulkbuster, Atari & more

LEGO’s Easter sale will have you saving big on myriad sets, ranging from LEGO Harry Potter to LEGO Marvel, and many more. Here’s what you can expect.

LEGO’s Easter sale is a go and, with it, LEGO is offering discounts of up to 40% on myriad sets. To name but a few, there are deals on the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster, LEGO Icons Atari 2600, LEGO Harry Potter Expecto Patronum, and several retiring LEGO BrickHeadz kits.

However, it’s not only an array of LEGO sets that have been handed price cuts. There are several other LEGO products that have been discounted.

Article continues after ad

The latter includes LEGO’s ever-popular range of LEGO Key Chains. The discounted minifigure key chains include those of Voldemort, Dumbledore, Darth Maul, Black Panther, Carnage, and Piglin from Minecraft. The LEGO 2×4 Sand Green brick key chain’s price has also been cut.

LEGO offers up to 40% discounts with Easter sale

LEGO The LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster has been discounted by 30% at LEGO’s Easter sale.

However, there is more to LEGO’s Easter sale than only sets and key chains. Other discounted products include the LEGO Gold Brick Crossbody Bag, a couple of LEGO throws, a Secret Diary, and a Mystery Minifigure Mini-Puzzle.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting that a few of the discounted products, especially sets and key chains, will soon be discontinued. Indeed, it’s your last change to grab some of these sets. So, while they are still available and on sale, it’s best to grab them sooner rather than later.

Article continues after ad

LEGO The LEGO Icons Atari has been discounted by 20% at LEGO’s Easter sale.

Each of these LEGO products will make for a great gift, whether it is for yourself or for a fellow LEGO fan in your life. So, this Easter, you don’t have to go on the hunt for only chocolate Easter eggs.

Indeed, you can elevate the experience by hiding away one of the discounted LEGO sets, key chains, or one of the other products. It’s a surprise that is sure to bring a smile to your and your loved one’s faces.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Article continues after ad