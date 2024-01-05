LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter gets galactic discount at Walmart 

A new year means new deals, and Walmart is continuing to offer great savings on LEGO. The LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter is now selling for a galactic discount at Walmart.

Fancy yourself becoming a Lightsaber-wielding Jedi? Well, you’ll need a ship for the trip to the galaxy far, far away. It has to be fast, of course. So, why not take Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Starfighter?

However, build first, this model you will have. But no matter. The LEGO replica of Luke Skywalker’s T-65 is sure to provide an immersive building experience for Star Wars fans aged 18 and up. In addition, when you have completed clicking together the bricks, it promises an action-packed playing experience.

What’s more, when you have finally landed, it will look great when displayed in your home or office. There’s no doubt about it.

Comprising 1953 bricks, the LEGO-reimagined X-Wing Starfighter features a host of authentic details reminiscent of the original. The detailed kit is equipped with adjustable wings. All you have to do is turn a dial to initiate flight or attack mode. There’s also space for R2-D2 behind the cockpit.

The kit features two iconic characters from the galaxy far, far away. They are not only iconic, though. They are firm favorites. These are, of course, Luke Skywalker and his trusted droid R2-D2.

The minifigure of Luke is dressed in an outfit specifically designed for this set. Accessories, such as a Lightsaber and helmet, are also included.

The LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter measures 10.5 inches tall, 17.5 inches wide, and 21.5 inches nose to tail.

This set from LEGO’s Star Wars Ultimate Collector series will make for a great gift, whether it is for yourself or a fellow Star Wars enthusiast in your life. So, if there is a birthday coming up or you want to treat yourself, why not grab it now? Walmart has dropped the price of this set by $39.99 to $200.

