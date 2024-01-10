LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest gets more than $50 off at Best Buy

An impressive piece of kit, the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series The Razor Crest has been discounted by nearly $60 at Best Buy.

Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin’s battleship might have been destroyed in the Battle of Tython. Is it too late to add, “Spoiler alert”? No matter, if you weren’t aware of The Razor Crest’s fate, now you know.

Another titbit: The LEGO-reimagined model, although not destined to be destroyed like the original, is one of the LEGO Star Wars kit that was scheduled to be retired to the galaxy far, far away at the end of last year. Yup, this LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series kit is among the retiring LEGO Star Wars kits of 2023.

Fortunately, it is still available from Best Buy. What’s more, Best Buy has cut the price of this set, which has to be one of the best LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets of all time, by nearly $60.

So, before it is ultimately (and unfortunately) discontinued, why not grab this LEGO Star Wars set now and restore The Razor Crest to its former glory in brick format? This kit, which is one of the most expensive LEGO sets, has gone on sale, no less.

But what can you expect from this exquisite LEGO Star Wars set? Well, there are loads. Here are the highlights.

Comprising 6187 bricks, the LEGO replica of The Razor Crest is the LEGO Star Wars set with the third-most pieces. The gunship measures 10 inches tall, 20 inches wide, and 29 inches nose-to-tail. Thanks to its brick count and sheer size, this kit stays true to the original. It features an array of intricate design details and a host of authentic elements — outside and in.

Starting with the exterior, the LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest is endowed with massive engines, which can be removed to give you a view of the LEGO model’s interior. But before we get to the latter, the brick-built battleship also features a removable cockpit, side hatches, a hydraulic rear hatch, and a detachable escape pod.

So, let’s step inside. The interior contains a cargo compartment, a carbon-freezing chamber with space for a minifigure, and a weapons cabinet.

Five characters are included. There are minifigures of The Mandalorian, The Mythrol, and Kuiil, plus a buildable Blurrg figure. A Grogu figure is also present.

An impressive piece of kit, the LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest has to be one of the best LEGO Star Wars gifts for adults aged 18 and up. So, why not treat yourself or a fellow Star Wars enthusiast in your life? Considering the discount Best Buy is offering on this set, it’s best to do it now. Walmart has dropped the price of this set by $59 to $540.99.

