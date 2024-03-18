LEGO Duplo Peppa Pig sets 2024: Release date, prices & more

LEGO has finally revealed the LEGO Duplo Peppa Pig sets. Here’s what you can expect, including when they will be released and how much each kit will cost.

Celebrating Peppa Pig’s 20th anniversary, LEGO, in collaboration with Hasbro and Merlin Entertainments, announced the introduction of new LEGO Duplo sets inspired by everyone’s favorite pig. However, at the time, LEGO remained vague about the kits themselves. Now, LEGO has finally unveiled each of these upcoming LEGO Duplo sets.

We’ve rounded up all of them. Here’s what you can expect, including when they will be released and how much each will cost.

When will the LEGO Duplo Peppa Pig sets be released?

The LEGO Duplo Peppa Pig range will comprise a quartet of kits, each designed to bring oodles of building and playing excitement to toddlers aged two and up. Two of the kits are scheduled to be released on August 1, 2024, while the other two are penned in for a July 1, 2024 release.

1. LEGO Duplo Peppa Pig Supermarket — 10434

LEGO

Comprising the most bricks of all these upcoming LEGO Duplo sets, the LEGO Duplo Peppa Pig Supermarket kit is sure to keep pre-schoolers immersed, both during the building and playing experience as they create their own Peppa Pig scenes with the LEGO figures of Peppa Pig, George, Mummy, and Daddy. A car toy is also present.

In addition, the 70-piece set ships with recognizable supermarket elements, such as a shopping cart and checkout counter. There are also food elements. The completed build measures eight-and-a-half inches tall and deep, and 22 inches wide.

The LEGO Duplo Peppa Pig Supermaket will be priced at $69.99. It will be officially released on August 1, 2024.

2. LEGO Duplo Peppa Pig Birthday House — 10433

LEGO

A brick-built birthday house that will make for a great present, this Peppa Pig-inspired LEGO Duplo kit will bring a smile to pre-schooler Peppa Pig fans’ faces. Comprising 59 pieces, this set is brimming with neat elements with which they can celebrate Peppa Pig’s 20th birthday.

With this set, kids are invited to join in the celebration with a trio of characters. The latter includes Peppa Pig, Pedro Pony, and and Suzy Sheep. Items such as a birthday cake, gift, and Teddy toy are included, as is a camera for pre-schoolers to capture the festive occasion.

The birthday house features a kitchen, bedroom, and a toy toilet. The completed model stands 10 inches tall, eight inches wide, and 15 inches deep.

The LEGO Duplo Peppa Pig Birthday House will be priced at $39.99. This set will be launched on August 1, 2024.

3. LEGO Duplo Peppa Pig Boat Trip — 10432

LEGO

Pre-schoolers will love the playing experience provided by joining their favorite animated character on an imagination-sparking boat trip. In addition, the buildable boat can float, allowing young LEGO builders to truly immerse themselves into joining Peppa Pig and Grandpa Pig on a trip to the beach.

The brick-built beach scene features an umbrella, sandcastle, and a shovel, among several other neat items and accessories. The latter includes flippers.

The boat measures four-and-a-half inches tall and wide, and seven inches bow to stern. The set comprises 23 pieces.

The LEGO Duplo Peppa Pig Boat Trip will be priced at $29.99. This set will become available on July 1, 2024.

4. LEGO Duplo Peppa Pig Garden and Tree House — 10431

LEGO

Designed to nurture toddlers’ love of nature, with this LEGO Duplo set, kids aged two and up can help Peppa Pig and George grow a sunflower. The latter is made up of a trio of bricks, each featuring a printed part of a sunflower. As such, there are no small elements, such as those found on LEGO flowers designed for adults, that are unsafe for the young ones.

The 20-piece kit also features a tree house, sited atop a tree made from large bricks. The latter measures seven-and-a-half inches tall and wide, and two-and-a-half inches deep. Several accessories, such as a watering can and gardening fork, are included.

The LEGO Duplo Peppa Pig Garden and Tree House will be priced at $19.99. It will be launched on July 1, 2024.

Each of these LEGO Duplo sets is sure to provide young LEGO builders with an enjoyable building and playing experience that will spark their imaginations. These kits will also make for great gifts for the kids. So, while you are clicking together the bricks of one of your LEGO sets, the young ones can enjoy their own inspired by their favorite character.

