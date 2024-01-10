Start snapping away as the LEGO Ideas Polaroid Camera goes on sale

Are you ready to start snapping away at the fun-filled moments the new year holds? Well, the LEGO Ideas Polaroid Camera has gone on sale. Here’s what you can expect from this kit and how much it costs.

The original Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera is iconic. When introduced in 1977, this instant film camera was an, ahem, instant hit. It was hugely popular among photographers, no matter their level of skill, all over the world.

In addition, it brought instant photography to a host of households. Why? Well, who wouldn’t want to skip the cue at the film studio and have their camera develop their pictures by itself?

Although you will have to use a touch of imagination to capture your favorite moments with this LEGO Ideas set, don’t let that stop you. The LEGO-reimagined Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera is sure to become a favorite LEGO kit among LEGO builders and hobbyists alike. Besides, you can always take a picture of it when the build is complete. Why wouldn’t you? It looks brilliant.

LEGO

So, what can you expect from this brick-built camera? For starters, the LEGO Ideas Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera is equipped with myriad true-to-the-original elements. Indeed, this set features an array of iconic design details, such as the familiar Color Spectrum, reminiscent of the authentic model.

There are also many functional items, such as a working viewfinder (how cool is that?). In addition, you can load the three illustrated Polaroid photos included in the set into the opening film door. What’s more, pressing the red shutter button ejects one of the latter. There is also an exposure compensation dial.

In addition, the kit comes with a buildable Polaroid Time-Zero Supercolor SX-70 Land Film pack. So you can store the photos you have taken. You will have to use your imagination for the latter, though.

LEGO

However, with its authentic design, the LEGO Ideas Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera will undoubtedly make for an eye-catching display piece in your home, office, or photography studio. There’s no doubt that it will fit right in next to your other vintage cameras. It’s also a great conversation starter.

Designed for photography enthusiasts aged 18 and up, the set comprises of 516 bricks. The LEGO replica of this classic Polaroid camera measures three-and-a-half inches tall, three-and-a-half inches wide, and six inches deep.

Priced at $79.99, the LEGO Ideas Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera is finally available. Indeed, it’s time to start building (and snapping) away with this nostalgic new LEGO kit.

LEGO

