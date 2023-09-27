Katy Perry joins Peppa Pig cast for anniversary special

Hit children’s cartoon Peppa Pig has some impressive voice actors, and now singer Katy Perry is set to join the cast.

When it comes to childhood cartoon icons, a few may come to mind. There’s the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants, or even Scooby Doo.

But for many, especially those from the UK, Peppa Pig has staked a claim in childhood nostalgia. From heartfelt episodes to the countless social media memes, Peppa Pig has certainly been loved for the 20 years she’s been on our screens.

Now there’s an anniversary special coming up, and to mark the occasion, a certain celebrity is joining the cast: Katy Perry.

Katy Perry joins Peppa Pig as Ms. Leopard

Peppa Pig fans had been anticipating something big this week, as it was revealed on social media that the show had a big announcement incoming.

This announcement was then revealed today by the show’s official Twitter account, which stated “We’re SO excited to announce that @katyperry is the voice of the new character, Ms. Leopard in a Peppa Pig special, next year!”

The account also made sure to note that “All casting and filming for Ms. Leopard were contracted and completed before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes and are compliant with SAG-AFTRA rules.”

Katy Perry is no stranger to voice acting, having played Smurfette in the 2010’s live-action Smurf movies.

Currently, there is little information regarding this new character, as well as what the anniversary special will entail as a whole, but the show has hinted that a trailer is on the way soon.

Where can I watch Peppa Pig?

Peppa Pig is currently available to stream on Disney+. HappyKids, Vudu, Prime Video, or Apple TV are also options, though some platforms require renting rather than streaming.

Some episodes are also available to view for free on YouTube. Check them out below:

For those who don’t know, the long-running cartoon is described as such: “Long-running children’s series following the adventures, mishaps, and friendships of Peppa Pig, her brother George, their parents, and the other animal families who make up their town.

“Each family is a different species of animal, and Peppa’s friends include Rebecca Rabbit, Suzy Sheep, and Candy Cat. Each episode features a new adventure, and storylines often help children to understand new emotions and experiences they themselves might encounter growing up.”

