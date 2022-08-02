Legends of Runeterra patch 3.12.0 is focused solely on bug fixes

Legends of Runeterra patch 3.12.0 prioritises bug fixes shortly after the Forces from Beyond expansion’s release.

After releasing a massive expansion for Legends of Runeterra, patch 3.12.0 is solely focused on bug fixes.

All this new content left the game with a heap of bugs, and the LoR team has been hard at work ironing them out.

Legends of Runeterra patch 3.12.0 is Light on balance

The lack of balance changes this patch was addressed by Riot in patch 3.12.0 as well. They stated that, “We’re still keeping an all-seeing eye on how the meta is evolving”. Balance changes should be coming next patch once the player base gets some more time with the new expansion.

It isn’t all that surprising this patch is light on new content considering Forces from Beyond was such a large expansion. A lack of balance changes in relation to some of the new cards may be frustrating to some, but, considering the balance team has their eye on any cards that may be problematic, it’s safe to expect some tweaks in the next patch.

Additionally, Legends of Runeterra will experience server downtime in the Americas and Europe on August 8. Downtime is from 9:00PM-12:00PM PDT in the Americas and 4:00PM -7:00PM PDT in Europe (11:00PM-2:00AM GMT).

The full patch notes are as follows:

● Sharpsight’s ability now no longer counts as a keyword for cards who count them.

● Fixed a softlock that occurred when Invasive Hydravine was revived by other cards.

● Fixed an issue where Darkness copied by Ixtali Sentinel’s effect did not damage the enemy Nexus on resolution.

● Corrected an issue where Claws of the Dragon summoned itself at cast timing rather than play timing.

● Fixed an issue where Kalista had an empty flyout after leveling up.

● Fixed an issue where an empty flyout entry was displayed on the unit Yuumi was attached to.