Legends of Runeterra: Forces from Beyond expansion – Release date, teaser & new Champions

Lloyd Coombes . 7 minutes ago

Legends of Runeterra’s next expansion, Forces from Beyond, is coming this month. Here’s all we know.

Legends of Runeterra is Riot’s free-to-play card battler that brings in characters from League of Legends with every new expansion.

After two expansions in 2022 (Curious Journey and Worldwalker), Riot will release the Legends of Runeterra: Forces from Beyond expansion later this month.Here’s all we know so far.

Contents

Riot Games Expect familiar faces in the Legends of Runeterra: Forces from Beyond expansion.

Legends of Runeterra: Forces from Beyond release date?

Worldwalker will arrive on May 25, and is likely to drop around 11 AM PT/7 PM GMT if prior expansions are anything to go by.

As with all LoR expansions, Forces from Beyond will be free to all players but you’ll need to unlock cards as you go.

Trailer

You can check out the initial teaser trailer below, showcasing our new Champions and some masquerade ball-themed cosmetics.

New Champions

We know of three new champions joining the Legends of Runeterra: Worldwalker expansion roster; Gwen, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa.

We’ll update this page as we see more of each, but expect Riot to begin rolling out card reveals in the coming days.

Riot Games Forces from Beyond could be a very creepy expansion if this early art is anything to go by.

New Cards

We’re expecting to see new cards via reveals on Mobalytics.gg, as has often been the case for Legends of Runeterra.

New Keywords

Each expansion has added new keywords, the game’s powerful rulesets that define certain cards, and we expect the Legends of Runeterra: Forces from Beyond expansion to do the same.

We’ll update this when we know more.

That’s all we know about the Legends of Runeterra: Forces from Beyond expansion so far, but we’ll update this page as we hear more.