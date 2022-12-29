Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans speculate about new online features

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s promo materials have fans guessing what kind of online features will launch with the game.

Nintendo hasn’t shared much about Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom other than a few trailers hyping up the game. That should change in the near future, however, given the sequel’s May 2023 due date on Switch.

Since the launch is drawing closer, marketing materials have begun to appear online and in brick-and-mortar stores.

Interestingly, one piece of information making the rounds recently drove fans to ponder the new Zelda title’s potential online features.

Promo materials for Tears of the Kingdom mention Switch Online

Reddit user Few_Working3350 stumbled across in-store marketing pages that confirm Nintendo Switch Online functionality for the next Zelda adventure.

What this means for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is anyone’s guess at the time of writing. However, reason suggests the online features could simply include cloud save options and post-launch DLC releases.

The Redditor snapped a photo of the page in question, which appears as follows:

Of course, the lack of concrete information encouraged fans of the franchise to speculate. One Redditor noted that Windwaker’s Wii U remaster boasted Dark Souls-like online support, in which users could “find notes in bottles from other players.”

Someone joked that Tears of the Kingdom’s online features could turn Zelda into “the first Strand-type,” a reference to the Likes system in Death Stranding.

Such additions likely wouldn’t feel too out of place in the world of Zelda. For now, however, there’s no telling how exactly Switch Online support will come into play, though cloud saves still seem the best bet.

Tears of the Kingdom hits store shelves on May 12, 2023.