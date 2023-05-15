Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom creators are “interested” in a movie after Super Mario Bros success

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom creators Eiji Aonuma and Hidemaro Fujibayashi revealed that they are both “interested” in seeing the Zelda franchise adapted into a film or TV series.

After 6 years of development, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has finally arrived. The follow-up to the critically acclaimed Breath of the Wild is already making waves in the gaming industry, in large part due to the fantastic new mechanics that fully encourage player creativity and an endless supply of imagination. It is already one of the best-reviewed games of all time.

In Dexerto’s review of Tears of the Kingdom, we wrote that “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is not so much a tearful goodbye from its historic past, but a fresh new beginning – one that embraces the building blocks set down by its predecessor, and transforms them to further push this beloved action-adventure series ever forward.”

Following this immediate success, fans are now wondering whether or not Nintendo would be interested in developing a Legend of Zelda TV series or film. After all, the recent Super Mario Bros. film has been a giant success, both at the box office as well as through fan enjoyment.

Nintendo Would a Legend of Zelda movie adaptation be something fans want to see in the future?

The Legend of Zelda creators are interested in a movie adaptation similar to Super Mario Bros

In a recent interview with Polygon, Tears of the Kingdom producer Eiji Aonuma and director Hidemaro Fujibayashi revealed that they would be interested in seeing a Zelda film adaptation in the future.

“I have to say, I am interested. For sure. But it’s not just me being interested in something that makes things happen, unfortunately,” Aonuma began.

Fujibayashi then added that “maybe the voice of the fans is what’s important here.”

Time will tell if a Zelda movie is the next big Nintendo franchise to get the adaptation treatment. However, given the scope of Tears of the Kingdom, it’s likely that fans will have their hands full with this new game for the weeks to come.

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.