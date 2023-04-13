Legend of Zelda fans thirst over “gigachad” Ganon in Tears of the Kingdom

The final Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer has dropped, and fans of the series got a peek at Ganon’s new design. His peak physical form has fans more than willing to let him rule their kingdom.

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has had a very lengthy path to what will hopefully be its final release date of May 12, 2023. Over 6 years after Breath of the Wild’s initial release, fans will finally get to jump back into the open world of Hyrule.

But the long-awaited title’s core gameplay reveals and story details aren’t the only things that people excited for when Tears of the Kingdom releases.

Ganon’s character design has officially been released, and he’s leaving people a little confused about which side they should be fighting for.

Ganon’s Tears of the Kingdom design leaves Zelda fans thirsty

Ganon was around in Breath of the Wild as the big bad at the end of the game, but he came across as more of a primordial beast. He was split into multiple forms, all of which the player could choose to fight over the course of the game.

Tears of the Kingdom has given Ganon a design that’s more in line with what he looks like in other Zelda titles, but with a bit more pizzazz. He’s got an intricate headdress, jewelry, flowy clothes that drape around his bulging muscles, long hair that’s tied up into a ponytail in a futile attempt to tame his wild, flowing hair, and the gruff beard of a worn traveller.

Some fans are concerned that he might be a little too hot to handle when the game finally releases, while others are more than ready to face him.

It’s a noticeable upgrade in comparison to his previous iterations in more ways than one, and fans are certainly excited to see what role he plays in the story. Maybe a little too excited.

His new design has fans saying things like “none of these thoughts are in the bible“, “evil has never looked so handsome”, and the overall conclusion is that he’s got a “gigachad” air about him.

Some are going as far as wondering whether or not they have to fight him, anyways. Just let him rule the kingdom and see what happens. How bad could it be?