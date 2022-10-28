Wild Rift players furious over “ridiculous” Wild Core price change

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at [email protected]

Wild Rift developers have increased Wild Cores prices, the primary currency to purchase skins in-game, and it has been met with serious frustration in the community.

For those unfamiliar with Wild Rift’s economy, Wild Cores are a currency purchasable with real money.

These are primarily used for cosmetic purchases, such as skins and battle passes, and have little to no effect on gameplay.

On October 28, Riot Games revealed Wild Core price changes.

They announced the inflation on their developer’s blog, where it states the prices are occurring on November 17.

Wild Core price changes explained

As a whole, Wild Cores are becoming substantially more expensive. Riot actually performed a similar increase in pricing for their RP, the currency used in League of Legends.

For the PC version, they hitched the prices to better match the widespread inflation. A similar instance for Wild Cores may be occurring for Wild Rift.

Before these changes are implemented in Wild Rift, Riot stated in their developer’s blog that players will be able to earn “double bonus Wild Cores on all purchases from November 1 to November 17.”

Keep the wording in mind. Riot stated “double bonus Wild Cores,” not double the amount of Wild Cores. In essence, it’s not going to be a 100% increase in Wild Cores, but rather a double of a small bonus.

New Wild Core price list in Wild Rift

OLD PRICE (USD) OLD TOTAL WILD CORES NEW PRICE (USD) NEW TOTAL WILD CORES 4.99 475 4.99 425 9.99 1000 10.99 1000 19.99 2050 19.99 1850 34.99 3650 34.99 3275 49.99 5350 49.99 4800 99.99 11000 99.99 10000

Wild Rift players furious with price changes

Reddit users discussed the Wild Core inflation in the Wild Rift subreddit – and it’s clear that the decision has not gone down well with players.

“Does Riot think that every region is filled with whales? Ffs,” haeen commented.

“Already thought prices were steep but this is getting ridiculous. Guess I’m not buying anymore and will just spend the money elsewhere,” another user stated, frustrated by how expensive the Wild Cores are getting.

These changes will come into effect well after the Wild Rift patch 3.3b.