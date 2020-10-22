 How to Watch League of Legends Wild Rift Verizon 5G Invitational - Dexerto
League of Legends

How to Watch League of Legends Wild Rift Verizon 5G Invitational

Published: 22/Oct/2020 12:05 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 12:06

by Daniel Cleary
Jinx character in LoL wild rift
Riot Games

Twitch Rivals Wild Rift

Riot Games has announced they will be hosting an invitational event to showcase their upcoming mobile title, League of Legends Wild Rift, with many of the biggest personalities taking part. Here’s what you’ll need to watch.

With the release of Wild Rift’s beta now going live in select regions, such as Indonesia, Japan, and other Asian countries, many MOBA fans, particularly in the West, have been waiting to experience LoL’s mobile version.

While the servers for Europe and North America aren’t expected to be added until late 2020 or early 2021, Riot have decided to host an event featuring some of the biggest League of Legends stars and more, to give fans another look at Wild Rift’s gameplay.

Wild rift gameplay
Riot Games
The Wild Rift invitational will feature a showmatch on the new mobile game.

When does the LoL Wild Rift Invitational start?

Just days after Wild Rift was featured in Apple’s latest showcase event, Riot announced that the Verizon 5G invitational event was scheduled for Thursday, October 22.

Viewers will be able to tune into the event and catch all of the action at 6:30PM PT/ 9:30PM ET / 2:30AM BST / 3:30AM CEST.

How to watch League’s Wild Rift Invitational

The Wild Rift Verizon 5G Invitational will be featured on the official Twitch Rivals’ channel, which we have embedded below.

A stream of the Wild Rift showcase event will also be available on Twitter for mobile fans to tune into, letting you choose how you want to watch.

Popular gaming presenter Geoff Keighley has confirmed that he will also be commentating on the action with a co-stream planned for the upcoming event.

Official Twitch Rivals stream

Who will be playing in the Wild Rift Invitational?

There will be a total of 10 players participating in the Wild Rift invitational. With professional League of Legends players and different influencers ready to be split into two teams, before competing against one another on stage.

Stars like Meteos, Zedd, Rick Fox, and more have all been confirmed for the Wild Rift Invitational, which will be played on iPhone 12 Pro devices.

You can find the full list of participants below.

All Wild Rift Invitational players

  • Will ‘Meteos’ Hartman
  • Nate Hill
  • Gabriella ‘LeTigress’ Devia-Allen
  • Rick Fox
  • Zac ‘Aphromoo’ Black
  • Emmalee ‘EMUHLEET’ Garrido
  • Cesaro
  • Zedd
  • Joe Manganiello
  • Chrissy Costanza
Fortnite

How to open chests in Upstate New York for Fortnite Week 9 challenges

Published: 22/Oct/2020 11:39

by Matt Porter
Fortnite character opening a chest.
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 4

The ninth week of Fortnite’s Season 4 has arrived, and with a new set of weekly challenges comes one task that asks players to open chests in Upstate New York. While this may sound confusing, here’s everything you need to make this challenge simple. 

Fortnitemares has officially arrived, with Midas reappearing for the first time since his Device experiment backfired badly, flooding the entire island at the end of Season Two. Midas has regained control of The Agency, and his army of Shadow Henchmen are ready to cause chaos.

Of course, the overarching Season 4 storyline is all about superheroes, with Marvel characters invading the island. The evil Galactus is on his way, and heroes like Tony Stark, Dr. Doom, and Wolverine have made Fortnite their home as they prepare for battle.

With these characters, new POIs and locations have appeared, and to complete this specific challenge you’ll need to head to Upstate New York. While this may sound like a strange request, it actually exists as a landmark inside the game. If you aren’t sure where to find it though, we’ve got everything you need to complete this task.

Stark Industries POI in Fortnite Season 4.
Epic Games
Stark Industries arrived as a POI in Season 4, included inside Upstate New York.

Where to find Upstate New York in Fortnite Season 4

When Stark Industries arrived in Fortnite Season 4, you may have noticed that the POI is located inside what appears to be a massive bubble, which covers a large portion of the north-east corner of the island. It’s easy to spot, as the area is marked on the map for you, and the trees inside it are lovely shades of yellow and orange, compared to the normal green trees elsewhere.

Fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe will know that Stark calls New York his home, with the Stark Industries tower planted in the middle of New York City. Even the Avengers base in later films is located in Upstate New York. It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise then that his location in Fortnite was originally planted in the state of New York, which has now been transported to the island.

Thankfully, once you know where Upstate New York is, it’s easy to complete this Week 9 challenge, as all you need to do is open seven chests inside this landmark. They don’t even have to be opened in the same match, so just pick them up as you see them and you’ll finish this task eventually. If you’re still not sure where to go, we’ve included an image below.

Map showing location of Upstate New York landmark.
Epic Games
Map showing the Upstate New York landmark in Fortnite.

It may take a couple of visits to Upstate New York to finish off this task, as there will be plenty of other people attempting it too. While Stark Industries has the most chests, it may be easier to head to some of the smaller buildings located in the zone, as they will be quieter and make you less likely to face enemies.

It’s well worth completing this task if you’re ranking up your Season 4 Battle Pass, as this offers a massive 25,000 XP reward, which will help you unlock new skins and cosmetic items.