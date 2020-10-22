How to Watch League of Legends Wild Rift Verizon 5G Invitational - Dexerto

Riot Games has announced they will be hosting an invitational event to showcase their upcoming mobile title, League of Legends Wild Rift, with many of the biggest personalities taking part. Here’s what you’ll need to watch.

With the release of Wild Rift’s beta now going live in select regions, such as Indonesia, Japan, and other Asian countries, many MOBA fans, particularly in the West, have been waiting to experience LoL’s mobile version.

While the servers for Europe and North America aren’t expected to be added until late 2020 or early 2021, Riot have decided to host an event featuring some of the biggest League of Legends stars and more, to give fans another look at Wild Rift’s gameplay.

When does the LoL Wild Rift Invitational start?

Just days after Wild Rift was featured in Apple’s latest showcase event, Riot announced that the Verizon 5G invitational event was scheduled for Thursday, October 22.

Viewers will be able to tune into the event and catch all of the action at 6:30PM PT/ 9:30PM ET / 2:30AM BST / 3:30AM CEST.

Get ready for The Verizon Wild Rift Invitational. It will be America’s 1st look at League of Legends: Wild Rift 👀, AND a 1st look at #iPhone12 Pro with 5G in gaming action. ❤️ this tweet to be reminded when the invitational starts! #5GJustGotReal pic.twitter.com/K5luCISiDM — Verizon (@Verizon) October 17, 2020

How to watch League’s Wild Rift Invitational

The Wild Rift Verizon 5G Invitational will be featured on the official Twitch Rivals’ channel, which we have embedded below.

A stream of the Wild Rift showcase event will also be available on Twitter for mobile fans to tune into, letting you choose how you want to watch.

Popular gaming presenter Geoff Keighley has confirmed that he will also be commentating on the action with a co-stream planned for the upcoming event.

Official Twitch Rivals stream

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Who will be playing in the Wild Rift Invitational?

There will be a total of 10 players participating in the Wild Rift invitational. With professional League of Legends players and different influencers ready to be split into two teams, before competing against one another on stage.

Stars like Meteos, Zedd, Rick Fox, and more have all been confirmed for the Wild Rift Invitational, which will be played on iPhone 12 Pro devices.

You can find the full list of participants below.

All Wild Rift Invitational players