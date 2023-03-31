TSM could sell LCS slot and will pause several esports efforts, according to report

TSM might be looking to sell its spot in the League of Legends Championship Series and is ceasing some of its esports investments, according to a report from the Sports Business Journal.

TSM has seen a recent exodus of employees as the company has been scaling down its operations. VP of Esports Operations Dominic Kallas and COO Walter Wang were the first two high-profile departures in the organization, followed by League of Legends General Manager Yang ‘Glen’ Po-Jen and team manager Chien-Yu ‘Kristine’ Huang.

This came months after the organization’s $210 million naming rights deal with FTX fell through following the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.

TSM CEO Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh recently said in a Reddit thread that TSM had “expanded too quickly” and that people had to be let go for the company to be “sustainable.”

He also said he would release an update on the company’s situation in the next four or five months.

TSM to cease some esports efforts, might sell LCS spot

But the cuts in the organization will be much greater, according to a report from the Sports Business Journal. The publication has reported that TSM might be putting its LCS spot up for sale and will pause some of its esports operations for a time.

TSM currently fields teams or players in Valorant, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Fortnite, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Teamfight Tactics and Dota 2. The organization also has a large number of content creators under its brand.

Twitter: TSM TSM’s Apex Legends team lifting the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs trophy.

While TSM is known for its esports arm, the company is owned by Swift Media Entertainment, which also operates gaming application Blitz and talent agency ICON.

In July 2022, while the deal with FTX was still on, Dexerto reported that TSM had considered selling its LCS spot and buying the LEC berth that Misfits eventually sold to Team Heretics.

TSM has yet to comment on the report.