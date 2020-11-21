 Fnatic's Nemesis hits back at "unprofessional" criticism from Bwipo - Dexerto
Fnatic’s Nemesis hits back at “unprofessional” criticism from Bwipo

Published: 21/Nov/2020 11:55

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

Fnatic midlaner Tim ‘Nemesis’ Lipovšek has hit back at ‘unprofessional’ public criticism from teammate Gabriel ‘Bwipo’ Rau, after the top laner suggested the team’s underachievements were down to their mid and jungle play.

It’s been a turbulent few days for Fnatic LoL fans, particularly given their all-time most iconic player has left to join their biggest rivals. In fact, it’s been a slightly disappointing year in general. Fnatic reached the LEC finals on both occasions, only to be clean-swept twice by G2. Then, at Worlds, the team suffered the competition’s first-ever reverse sweep in the quarterfinals versus Top Esports.

On Christian ‘IWillDominate’ Rivera’s panel show, The Crack Down, Bwipo gave his take on the reasons behind Fnatic’s failure to better G2’s achievements in this season’s LEC and at Worlds.

Bwipo suggested Fnatic should have ditched their mid-jungle combo of Selfmade and Nemesis, particularly because of Selfmade’s inability to ‘play selflessly’. He then said: “This ends in me having a team that I don’t really like. I didn’t feel like our team was connected whatsoever.”

Nemesis responds to Bwipo

Nemesis took time on his stream to address Bwipo’s criticism of himself and Selfmade in Fnatic’s struggles this year. He said: “I don’t do those things, it’s super unprofessional. I don’t go into public and talk sh*t about other people from my team.”

The episode’s VOD has yet to be officially released. This wasn’t the only debate that has been sparked from it either, and Bwipo has retrospectively condemned comments made on the show about Korean culture.

It’s unlikely we’re going to be seeing Nemesis play for Fnatic ever again, anyway, as the off-season roster merry-go-round is truly underway. Having been replaced by Perkz at Cloud9, Nisqy is rumored to be Fnatic’s new mid, meaning Nemesis is likely on the way out.

With Rekkles already out the door, it’s going to be interesting to see who Fnatic bring in as his replacement too.

Fans will be hoping the new lineup can achieve big things and perhaps even provide a shock challenger to G2 Esports’ superteam. With Perkz having departed, which could cause teething issues, Fnatic will be looking to develop a team that can hit the ground running.

Cyclops Athlete Gaming avoid ban after throwing Rainbow Six match

Published: 21/Nov/2020 4:03

by Andrew Amos
One of APAC’s most prestigious Rainbow Six teams, Cyclops Athlete Gaming, has avoided disqualifications and suspensions after the team was found guilty of throwing a Pro League match to get better seeding.

Cyclops Athlete Gaming were put under the microscope after the team admitted to throwing a Rainbow Six match in the APAC North League to secure better seeding for the November Major.

In their October 22 game against QConfirm, the CAG players intentionally picked off-meta compositions and played below their level. If they lost, they could secure second seed heading into the Major, as Cloud9 would no longer be able to finish above them due to the nature of the Swiss format.

Rainbow 6 APAC CYCLOPS athlete gaming
Rainbow 6 APAC
Cyclops Athlete Gaming have avoided any major punishment after they were found guilty of throwing a Rainbow Six match.

Now, a month later, Ubisoft has finally handed down their judgment on the throw, claiming the team’s “unusual conduct” broke the global ruleset, regardless of whether losing was to their benefit or not.

“Unusual conduct was noticed from players on the Cyclops Athlete Gaming team during their match against QConﬁrm. Various actions made by their players brought into question the seriousness with which they were playing this league game,” Ubisoft stated.

“The investigation conducted with the help of our partner in the region showed that Cyclops Athlete Gaming acted in a non-competitive manner that strictly goes against the Global Rulebook.”

However, Ubisoft were lenient in their punishments for the throw. They noted that Cyclops acted in their own best interests, and their actions revealed a flaw in the system.

The players themselves managed to escape suspensions, and the organization as a whole will be able to compete in the upcoming Asia-Pacific Major. However, coach Hibiki ‘XQQ’ Motoyama was banned by Ubisoft for six months for admitting to throwing matches on Twitter.

XQQ left his post at Cyclops Athlete Gaming days after the drama, and is now the coach of Absolute Jupiter’s Valorant team. It’s unclear if Riot are going to transfer XQQ’s coaching ban in Rainbow Six to Valorant.

The organization was fined $5,000 USD.

Cyclops Athlete Gaming will also retain their second seed for the November APAC Major. They will play the winner of GUTS Gaming and Cloud9 on November 25.