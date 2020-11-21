 TSM announce PowerOfEvil as Bjergsen replacement for LCS 2021 season - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

TSM announce PowerOfEvil as Bjergsen replacement for LCS 2021 season

Published: 21/Nov/2020 16:22 Updated: 21/Nov/2020 17:30

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

Share

Bjergsen PowerOfEvil tsm

After so much anticipation, the time has arrived. TSM has finally announced Tristan ‘PowerOfEvil’ Schrage as their replacement League mid for Soren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg in an exceptional announcement video.

After Bjergsen announced his move to head coach of TSM, speculation over his replacement began. PowerOfEvil was regularly name-dropped as a natural successor as a potential option, due to his Worlds experience with Misfits and FlyQuest, and his history of winning games 1v9 – an important part of Bjergsen’s influence on the team.

PoE is well-known to TSM fans. He first announced himself at Unicorns of Love after a dominating display over Bjergsen at IEM San Jose in 2015, and was part of the Misfits team that dumped TSM out of groups at 2017 Worlds.

Despite FlyQuest crashing out of a tough group at Worlds 2020, PoE impressed. He achieved the fourth highest damage per minute among the 16 midlaners at the tournament; Bjergsen placed last.

PowerOfEvil smiles playing for FlyQuest at Worlds 2020.
Riot Games
PowerOfEvil with FlyQuest at Worlds 2020.

PowerOfEvil joins TSM as Bjergsen replacement

PoE’s historical successes over TSM trigger Bjergsen’s PTSD in the announcement video, which, like Bjergsen’s own announcement from way back in 2013, contains some Oscar-worthy acting.

With his signing, PoE becomes only the third mid to represent TSM, after Bjergsen replaced co-owner Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh in 2013.

Bjergsen’s exit from the midlane came as a slight shock to fans, but changes needed to be made after the team failed to make it out of the group stage yet again at Worlds. With a 0-6 record, TSM also became the competition’s worst-ever pool one team.

TSM’s current roster still has some gaps, with last season’s toplaner Sergen ‘Broken Blade’ Celik being released by the team. Ex-Fnatic and SKT toplaner Heo ‘Huni’ Seung-hoon is rumored to be replacing him, with Worlds 2020 finalist Hu ‘SwordArt’ Shuo-Chieh believed to be linking up with Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng as the team’s support.

It’s a period of transition at TSM, having lost such a crucial influence on the rift, but in PoE they have a talented player who has all the tools to provide an immediate impact on the team.

You can keep up to date on all roster moves via our roster hub.

League of Legends

Fnatic’s Nemesis hits back at “unprofessional” criticism from Bwipo

Published: 21/Nov/2020 11:55

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

Share

Bwipo Fnatic LEC Nemesis

Fnatic midlaner Tim ‘Nemesis’ Lipovšek has hit back at ‘unprofessional’ public criticism from teammate Gabriel ‘Bwipo’ Rau, after the top laner suggested the team’s underachievements were down to their mid and jungle play.

It’s been a turbulent few days for Fnatic LoL fans, particularly given their all-time most iconic player has left to join their biggest rivals. In fact, it’s been a slightly disappointing year in general. Fnatic reached the LEC finals on both occasions, only to be clean-swept twice by G2. Then, at Worlds, the team suffered the competition’s first-ever reverse sweep in the quarterfinals versus Top Esports.

On Christian ‘IWillDominate’ Rivera’s panel show, The Crack Down, Bwipo gave his take on the reasons behind Fnatic’s failure to better G2’s achievements in this season’s LEC and at Worlds.

Bwipo suggested Fnatic should have ditched their mid-jungle combo of Selfmade and Nemesis, particularly because of Selfmade’s inability to ‘play selflessly’. He then said: “This ends in me having a team that I don’t really like. I didn’t feel like our team was connected whatsoever.”

Nemesis responds to Bwipo

Nemesis took time on his stream to address Bwipo’s criticism of himself and Selfmade in Fnatic’s struggles this year. He said: “I don’t do those things, it’s super unprofessional. I don’t go into public and talk sh*t about other people from my team.”

The episode’s VOD has yet to be officially released. This wasn’t the only debate that has been sparked from it either, and Bwipo has retrospectively condemned comments made on the show about Korean culture.

It’s unlikely we’re going to be seeing Nemesis play for Fnatic ever again, anyway, as the off-season roster merry-go-round is truly underway. Having been replaced by Perkz at Cloud9, Nisqy is rumored to be Fnatic’s new mid, meaning Nemesis is likely on the way out.

With Rekkles already out the door, it’s going to be interesting to see who Fnatic bring in as his replacement too.

Fans will be hoping the new lineup can achieve big things and perhaps even provide a shock challenger to G2 Esports’ superteam. With Perkz having departed, which could cause teething issues, Fnatic will be looking to develop a team that can hit the ground running.