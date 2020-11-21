TSM announce PowerOfEvil as Bjergsen replacement for LCS 2021 season - Dexerto

After so much anticipation, the time has arrived. TSM has finally announced Tristan ‘PowerOfEvil’ Schrage as their replacement League mid for Soren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg in an exceptional announcement video.

After Bjergsen announced his move to head coach of TSM, speculation over his replacement began. PowerOfEvil was regularly name-dropped as a natural successor as a potential option, due to his Worlds experience with Misfits and FlyQuest, and his history of winning games 1v9 – an important part of Bjergsen’s influence on the team.

PoE is well-known to TSM fans. He first announced himself at Unicorns of Love after a dominating display over Bjergsen at IEM San Jose in 2015, and was part of the Misfits team that dumped TSM out of groups at 2017 Worlds.

Despite FlyQuest crashing out of a tough group at Worlds 2020, PoE impressed. He achieved the fourth highest damage per minute among the 16 midlaners at the tournament; Bjergsen placed last.

PowerOfEvil joins TSM as Bjergsen replacement

PoE’s historical successes over TSM trigger Bjergsen’s PTSD in the announcement video, which, like Bjergsen’s own announcement from way back in 2013, contains some Oscar-worthy acting.

It’s time for a new era. Please welcome the new #TSM LCS Mid Laner, @PowerOfEvilLoL 🤝. pic.twitter.com/re5Fjb4nrx — TSM (@TSM) November 21, 2020

With his signing, PoE becomes only the third mid to represent TSM, after Bjergsen replaced co-owner Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh in 2013.

Read more: Cloud9 sign LoL star Perkz following G2 Rekkles transfer

Bjergsen’s exit from the midlane came as a slight shock to fans, but changes needed to be made after the team failed to make it out of the group stage yet again at Worlds. With a 0-6 record, TSM also became the competition’s worst-ever pool one team.

TSM’s current roster still has some gaps, with last season’s toplaner Sergen ‘Broken Blade’ Celik being released by the team. Ex-Fnatic and SKT toplaner Heo ‘Huni’ Seung-hoon is rumored to be replacing him, with Worlds 2020 finalist Hu ‘SwordArt’ Shuo-Chieh believed to be linking up with Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng as the team’s support.

Read more: Rekkles finally announces G2 ADC move

It’s a period of transition at TSM, having lost such a crucial influence on the rift, but in PoE they have a talented player who has all the tools to provide an immediate impact on the team.

You can keep up to date on all roster moves via our roster hub.