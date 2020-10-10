 TSM Bjergsen "embarrassed" as they're humiliated 0-6 at LoL Worlds 2020 - Dexerto
League of Legends

TSM Bjergsen “embarrassed” as they’re humiliated 0-6 at LoL Worlds 2020

Published: 10/Oct/2020 14:16 Updated: 10/Oct/2020 14:17

by Calum Patterson
TSM Bjergsen worlds
Bjergsen tsm Worlds 2020

Team SoloMid have been eliminated from the League of Legends World Championship 2020 with an abysmal 0-6 record in the group stage, the first time a top seed has ever gone winless at the biggest event on the LoL esports calendar.

It’s been a poor showing from NA teams overall at Worlds, with Team Liquid also bowing out in groups. However, the TSM rivals had a much more respectable 3-3 record overall after their six group matches, compared to TSM’s 0-6.

While Team Liquid only narrowly missed out on a tie-breaker opportunity, after Suning beat G2, TSM were not even close, and it now begs the question, once again, where the LCS really stands in the scheme of great LoL regions.

After the loss that sealed their fate, TSM cited “a turbulent year and roster changes in the summer,” but remain proud of their LCS Spring Split victory.

TSM legend Bjergsen kept his reaction to the finish short and sweet, simply writing “embarrassing…”

Of course, their 0-6 finish has inevitably spawned a meme all on its own. The reaction on social media has been expectedly tongue-in-cheek.

European rivals G2 Esports were among the first to get in on the action, joking, “Crazy to think it’s been 3 years since TSM last played at Worlds.”

Fnatic, who are on course to top the group which TSM has been annihilated in, also got in on the action (albeit on their dedicated memes account).

Analysts highlighted the history-making TSM have achieved, although certainly not how they would have liked to. It’s the first time a top seed has bowed out without a single win. As pointed out by Mark Zimmerman, the last time a top seed performed so poorly was Flash Wolves in 2017 – whose solitary win actually came against TSM.

But, on a more serious not, it now begs the question of where the LCS stands for future Worlds events. The poor showing, not just from TSM but from other NA teams, could risk the league not receiving a top seed spot next year.

The discussion about the LCS’ viability as a top tier region will only be spurred on by this TSM exit, while some will argue that these were just freak results, and not indicative of the region’s quality as a whole.

Dota2

DOTA 2’s The International 10 achieves world record $40 million prize pool

Published: 10/Oct/2020 0:52

by Bill Cooney
Dota 2 The International 2020
Valve

There certainly won’t be any shortage of prize money at DOTA 2’s The International in 2020, with a record-setting amount of over $40 million for the prize pool being accumulated.

The pinnacle of Dota 2 esports is one of the largest celebrations of the popular MOBA, and its record-setting prize pool is a big part of that. Valve usually contributes a baseline of $1.6 million to the pot with the rest coming from player purchases.

25% of all sales for applicable in-game items purchased from the Battle Pass also go into the reward, which has just passed another impressive milestone.

Close to a month after The International 10’s prize pool surpassed that of the 2019 competition’s roughly $33 million mark, it’s now surpassed the ridiculous sum of $40 million.

The International 2020 Prize Pool
Valve
Not only is $40 million a record sum for DOTA events, it’s also a record for esports in general.

What’s even more impressive is how quickly fans and players managed to build up to such a staggering dollar amount. In 2019, the then-record breaking sum of $34.3 million was reached in about 110 days before the event began.

The International 10’s prize pool got to that record-breaking number in only 93 days, and reached the $40 million mark roughly a month later just as the Battle Pass ended.

It was clear shortly after the initial launch of the Battle Pass for 2020, that we could very well be in store for another record-breaking year. On the first day of sales, the contribution from battle pass sales reached $6.5 million far above the previous first-day record of $5.8 million.

Biggest Prize Pools in Esports

  1. The International 2020 – $40,000,000+
  2. The International 2019 – $34,330,069
  3. The International 2018 – $25,532,177
  4. The International 2016 – $20,770,460.00
  5. The International 2015 – $18,429,613.05
  6. Fortnite World Cup Finals 2019: Solo – $15,287,500.00

Source: Esports Earnings

Dota 2 Prize Tracker
The TI10 prize pool has absolutely smashed every previous year so far.

As you can tell from the above graph, the $40 million in prize money far exceeds the high point it’s reached in previous years, exponentially higher than even last year’s record-setting spectacle, which was also miles ahead of previous years at basically every step of the way.

Obviously, not being able to physically travel to or watch the premier live event for DOTA 2 esports did little to nothing to dampen fan’s enthusiasm, and as a result, we now officially have a new world record for the largest prize pool at an esports event in history.

