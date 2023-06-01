League of Legends offers players over 160 different characters to play around with, however, some are far more popular than others. Here are the top 10 most-played League of Legends champions in Ranked Solo Duo.

Riot’s popular MOBA League of Legends is a pretty old game. Released back in 2009, the title has been slowly updated through the years, releasing new champions to keep players enticed and entertained. With the amount of variety available in the game, and only 10 slots per game, there are definitely champs that have stood out as the most popular.

Article continues after ad

The list below details the most popular champions in League of Legends Ranked Solo Queue, according to op.gg.

10 – Miss Fortune

Riot Games Miss Fortune’s usage of lethality items grants her the 10th slot.

The Bounty Hunter pirate Miss Fortune takes the 10th slot on the list. A high burst, high damage ADC, she’s capable of decimating teams with her ultimate Bullet Time. Miss Fortune’s popularity can be explained by the prevalence of lethality items such as the reworked Youmuu’s Ghostblade, which pairs perfectly with her Strut ability, giving her fantastic mobility and damage.

Article continues after ad

9 – Ahri

Riot Games Ahri’s mobility and pick potential have made her a strong pick at the 9th slot.

Ahri has been a staple for many players since her release. Her ability to pick off enemies with high mobility and her Charm makes her incredibly useful. Her recent mid-set update which gave her an extra charge on her ultimate after each takedown. Ahri rewards players who are capable at aiming skill shots with smart positioning and usage of her ultimate.

8 – Thresh

Riot Games Thresh’s play-making potential as a support makes him a popular pick.

Thresh is arguably one of the best-designed supports in all of League of Legends. The Chain Warden from The Shadow Isles is equipped with a hook, flay, and lantern to help get his enemies in and his allies out of sticky situations. Thresh’s popularity is largely due to his ability to make plays around his kit, giving skilled support players opportunities to largely impact the match.

Article continues after ad

7- Kha’Zix

Riot Games Kha’Zix is the only jungler in the top 10, utilizing lethality items like Youmuu’s Ghostblade.

Kha’Zix is the only jungler in the top 10 most popular champions. The Void Bug has cemented himself as a contender within the meta, after getting buffs to his passive, Q, and ultimate in previous patches. Pair this with how strong the reworked Ghostblade is and you’ve got a bursty, reset jungler capable of solo carrying games if he’s strong enough.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

6 – Kai’sa

Riot Games Kai’sa has always been one of the most popular champions in League of Legends.

Kai’sa has been one of the most popular ADCs since her release. Since that time she’s seen many iterations of her build, considering she can build both AD and AP items. Nowadays, Kai’sa has been utilizing Guinsoo’s Rageblade in order to deal a good chunk of hybrid damage. Despite the new items, Kai’sa has always been a popular pick among players, especially those who feel confident in outplaying opponents with her extensive kit.

Article continues after ad

5 – Yasuo

Riot Games Yasuo dashes his way onto the 5th slot on this list.

The Wind Wall slinging Samurai Yasuo is the 5th most popular champion in League at the moment. Yasuo’s infinite dashes, Wind Wall, and overall kit make his skill ceiling incredibly high, meaning many players who have mastered the champion can sweep their way through the enemy team. Yasuo was also recently buffed in compensation for the ADC item changes, which left him and his brother Yone weaker than desired.

4 – Lux

Riot Games Lux’s simple and reliable kit allows for her to pick enemies from afar, whilst supporting her allies.

The Lady of Luminosity scores herself the 4th most popular slot in League. With a simple-to-execute kit, Lux’s combo potential allows her to score takedowns from afar, making her perfect at picking or poking at enemies. Lux, who was originally a mid laner, is being played more in the support role currently, as her poke, snare and shield allow her to effectively assist her ADC to get through the laning phase.

Article continues after ad

3 – Jhin

Riot Games Jhin’s unusual playstyle doesn’t stop him from taking up the 3rd slot on this list.

Unfortunately, Jhin misses out on his favorite number by just one slot. The mysterious Ionian artist Jhin takes up the third slot on our list. Jhin’s popularity at the moment can be attributed to the power of Stormrazor, which grants movement speed to ADCs. This item is currently incredibly powerful and perfect for Jhin, pushing him up to a tier 1 ADC. Even without items, Jhin could still be considered quite a popular pick, perfect for players who love bursty sniper ADCs with an unconventional playstyle.

2 – Ezreal

Riot Games Fan favorite Ezreal is still one of the most popular champions to date.

Ezreal the Prodigal Explorer sees himself as the 2ndmost popular champion in League of Legends. The ADC from Piltover wields a magical gauntlet that allows him to toss out skill shots galore, and also magically teleport out of danger. Ezreal has always had some presence in the meta, just due to how fun he is to play as. However, the champion benefitted greatly from the recent item changes, and now uses Trinity Force instead of lethality items to chunk out enemies.

Article continues after ad

1 – Jinx

Riot Games Jinx’s prevalence at MSI has seen her popularity increase in ranked solo duo.

It’s no surprise that Jinx makes it to number 1 on the list at the moment. With the recent ADC item changes, the meta for the bot lane carries has shifted drastically. However, one champion who has maintained her popularity is Jinx. Jinx saw tonnes of play at the most recent MSI, with many players picking her up to use in solo queues due to her sheer strength. Equipped with a load of guns and a resetting passive, a fed Jinx can take over a team fight with total chaos.