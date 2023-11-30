LoL player makes last minute shop decision that grants them a free kill

A League of Legends player showcased the power of quick thinking whilst shopping, netting them a free kill in the process.

Riot’s MOBA League of Legends is all about quick thinking, reaction, and team coordination. The title requires players to think on their feet, whilst being able to pilot their champion, landing and dodging abilities or attacks in the process. Then you’ve also got the macro game and coordinating your entire team, making the undertaking even more difficult than before.

Not to mention the sheer amount of items available for players to pick up for their champion, each with their own unique capabilities and effects. Items like Liandry’s Torment apply a burn to a champion, making it perfect for users with damage over time.

Players who purchase these items receive them as soon as they buy them, even when they’re dead. This means a player could die, purchase an item, and utilize it to its full effect. That’s exactly what one smart Twitch player did in order to net themselves a cheeky kill.

Reddit user ttv_omnimouse was sneakily trying to pick off the enemy team Zac. Unfortunately, the blob had just run out of vision, escaping Omnimouse’s grasp.

This was pretty bad for Twitch, as they soon found Garen and Diana chasing after them. Omni wasn’t able to kite the pair, being taken down eventually.

However, they realized that their Twitch’s poison was being ticked on Garen, which prompted some fast thinking.

Omnimouse navigated to the store and sold their Doran’s Blade in order to pick up The Collector. The Collector executes champions when you deal damage to them under 5% HP.

Because Omnimouse was still dealing damage with their Twitch poison, they were able to execute the Garen with the items effect, netting them a cheeky kill.