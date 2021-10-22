The Jungle XTRA: Why Cloud9 Can upset Gen.G at LoL Worlds 2021!

Only eight teams remain in the 2021 Worlds Championship and The Jungle’s dGon and Monte thoroughly scouted out interesting quarterfinals bets to take including an upset in Cloud9’s series.

There are heavy favorites in matchups like Damwon vs MAD Lions but the hosts also took a deep dive in every knockout draw to see where the best odds lie regardless of a match’s outcome.

Meanwhile, the Cloud9 vs Gen.G series might be closer than the odds suggest so Monte is liking this matchup to put down some wild predictions.

