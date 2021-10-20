Everything you need to know about the LoL Worlds quarterfinals

Eight teams remain in the race for the Summoner’s Cup at Worlds 2021. First, they must overcome the quarterfinals.

With four teams from the LCK, two from the LPL, and one apiece from the LEC and LCS, all the major regions are represented in the Worlds quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.

Dexerto is here to break down every quarterfinal encounter. Be sure to check out our full Worlds 2021 hub for all the results from the tournament so far.

T1 v Hanwha Life Esports – October 22

The quarterfinals begin with a rematch of the LCK Regional Finals as Group B winners T1 take on Group C runners-up Hanwha Life Esports.

Hanwha Life have impressed at Worlds 2021, going 4-2 in their group after qualifying from the Play-In stage. They missed out on the top spot in the group after losing a tiebreaker to RNG.

T1 have made a statement on their return to Worlds, going 5-1 to top a group that contained LPL first seed and pre-tournament favorite, EDG.

Key matchup: This series is likely to be decided in the mid lane, as HLE’s rising star Jeong ‘Chovy’ Ji-hoon faces LoL’s most iconic player, Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok. HLE’s offense and success have flown through Chovy, who will now need to find a way to best Faker if HLE want to pull off the upset.

Is Chovy the challenge Faker is looking for at Worlds? Or will T1 stroll into the semifinals unimpeded?

Dexerto Prediction: 3-0 T1

DJ Esports odds: T1 1.250 to HLE 2.703

RNG v EDward Gaming – October 23

An all-LCK matchup is followed by an all-LPL showdown as Group C winners and MSI champions Royal Never Give Up face Group B runners-up EDward Gaming.

RNG took the top seeding in Group C after a tiebreaker against Hanwha Life Esports. The tournament has marked something of a return to the form that won RNG the Mid-Season Invitational title in May.

However, they must overcome their region’s top seed, EDG, to progress. EDG suffered something of a final day slump in Group B, dropping matches to T1 and 100 Thieves to finish second in the group.

Key matchup: The AD Carries will be a decisive factor in this LPL clash. MSI MVP Chen ‘GALA’ Wei has been crucial to RNG’s success, especially with his devastating effectiveness on Miss Fortune. For his team to progress to the semifinals, he must get the better of Park ‘Viper’ Do-hyeon, the player EDG built their roster around.

Dexerto prediction: 3-2 EDG

DJ Esports odds: EDG 1.682 to RNG 2.103

DWG KIA v MAD Lions – October 24

Poor MAD Lions. The LEC top seed and Group D runners-up drew the short straw as they must face Group A winners and defending Worlds champions, DAMWON Gaming.

This may be the quickest quarterfinal at Worlds 2021. DWG KIA look unstoppable and remain the only undefeated team at the tournament. Meanwhile, MAD Lions needed a miracle run to force the first four-way tiebreaker in Worlds history. These are two teams on almost complete opposite ends of the spectrum.

Key matchup: If MAD Lions want to stand a chance, their inspiration will need to come from the mid lane. DWG KIA’s Heo ‘ShowMaker’ Su is considered by many to be the best mid laner in the world. However, the South Korean star himself praised MAD Lions’ Marek ‘Humanoid’ Brázda, calling him the best EU mid laner. While DWG have talent across the Rift, MAD Lions can give themselves a fighting chance if they can prevent ShowMaker from having a meaningful impact on the game.

Will DWG KIA take another step towards defending their title? Or can MAD Lions pull off the greatest upset in Worlds history?

Dexerto prediction: 3-0 DWG KIA

DJ Esports odds: DK 1.122 to MAD 5.575

Gen.G v Cloud9 – October 25

The biggest surprise of Worlds 2021 is Group A runners-up Cloud9, whose group stage miracle run has secured them a quarterfinal clash against Group D winners Gen.G.

The big question for this series is, ‘Clutch9 or Clown9’? The LCS third seed have fluctuated so violently and frequently that it’s hard to get a read on how strong this team really is.

Meanwhile, Gen.G have shown to be aggressively mediocre. After finishing 3-3 in the round-robin stage, the LCK second seed navigated their way through a four-way tiebreaker to win the group.

Key matchups: The first point of attack for Cloud9 will be whether top laner Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami can take advantage of Gen.G’s rotating top lane, where they have played both veteran Kim ‘Rascal’ Kwang-hee and rookie Noh ‘Burdol’ Tae-yoon to mixed results. The second is whether Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković can beat Gen.G’s Gwak ‘Bdd’ Bo-seong in the mid lane.

Gen.G have drawn perhaps the most favorable matchup they could have. However, Perkz has beaten Gen.G before (while with G2 Esports at last year’s Worlds). Can he do it again?

Dexerto prediction: 3-1 Gen.G

DJ Esports odds: Gen.G 1.335 to C9 3.113

Odds correct at the time of writing.