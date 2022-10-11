EsportsLeague of Legends

The Jungle: T1 Will Choke in Groups?! | Worlds 2022 Preview

The Jungle’s cast of dGon, MonteCristo, and IWDominate preview the League of Legends Worlds 2022 group stage, discussing Cloud9’s chances against T1, and whether 100T can pull off a miracle run to knockouts.

Will LCK stars Faker & T1 suffer a League shock against LCS pros Jensen & Cloud9? Will Closer & 100 Thieves squeeze through Group D, beating MSI Champions RNG and LCK first seed Gen.G?

Our LoL experts break down the matchups and evaluate NA’s chance as the significant underdogs heading into these games.

