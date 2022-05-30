Wunder: Trash Talking My Way to the Top | Esports Stories

When it comes to trash talk, very few League of Legends pros are better than Martin ‘Wunder’ Nordahl Hansen and with plenty of accolades under his belt, he’s become a legendary top-laner in LEC.

Wunder’s impressive career has spanned a wide range of teams in Europe including SK Gaming, Splyce, and Team Dignitas EU, but it was his time on G2 where his trash-talking really came into its own.

Speaking to Dexerto, the talented top-laner reflected on his best trashing talking moments, LoL Worlds, the Mid-Season Invitational, and of course his love for World of Warcraft.

