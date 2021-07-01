TFT patch 11.14 early notes: Yasuo nerfs, Garen & Darius changes

TFT patch 11.14 is upon us. The final update of Reckoning, before the Set 5.5 Mid-Set update at least, isn’t going to shake up the meta too much ⁠— given it’s in a pretty balanced spot. However, the likes of Yasuo, Darius, and Garen are in Riot’s sights.

Typically, the last patch of a Teamfight Tactics set lifespan is pretty crazy. Riot likes to mess around with the numbers and have a bit of fun with things.

That’s not happening heading into the Set 5.5 Mid-Set update though. TFT patch 11.14 is as reserved as they come, with Riot being happy with the state of the meta right now, instead focusing on preparing for that all important relaunch.

Despite that stance, there’s still some changes on the way ⁠— just not any significant ones (unless you force Yasuo every game).

When is TFT patch 11.14?

TFT patch 11.14 is expected to roll out on Thursday, July 8 — a day later than the usual Wednesday release due to the Independence Day holiday. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 11.14?

Yasuo nerfs rein in power somewhat

Yasuo’s nerfs are the only really significant change leveled on the PBE so far. The three-cost carry received a handful of nerfs in TFT patch 11.13, but Riot believes those changes didn’t go far enough.

The new set of changes will lower his ability and bonus true damage at three-star. It’s not a massive amount ⁠— 700 to 650 ability damage, and 70 to 65 bonus true damage ⁠— but it’s quite drastic when you bundle it with his 11.13 nerfs.

As a slight compensation to Yasuo and the other Legionnaires, the trait is receiving a slight attack speed buff at four, six, and eight units.

God-Kings Darius and Garen on the change list too

The two rivaling God-Kings of the Convergence, Darius and Garen, are getting some changes in TFT patch 11.14. For Darius, it’s good news; while for Garen and the Dawnbringers, not so much.

Darius is having the percentage attack damage scaling on his ability increased at one and two-star. Garen, however, will have a shorter shield after casting his. The two changes likely won’t affect their places in the meta, but it’ll make Darius carry somewhat more viable.

On top of the aforementioned changes, Sett & Volibear are primed for buffs, and so to are the Skirmisher and Spellweaver traits. Gragas, Ivern, Viego, and Zyra will be receiving nerfs. This is on top of the nerfs to Lux and Redeemed earlier in the week in TFT patch 11.13b, which also hit Vel’Koz.

You can find the TFT patch 11.14 preview notes below, based on what’s on the PBE so far (h/t [email protected]).

We will update this with the latest details right up until patch day.

TFT patch 11.14 early notes

Champions

1-cost

Gragas

Damage reduction lowered from 40/50/60% to 35/45/60%

2-cost

Sett

Damage increased from 160/180/200 to 170/185/200

3-cost

Yasuo

Damage lowered from 250/350/700 to 250/350/650

Bonus true damage lowered from 25/35/70 to 25/35/65

Zyra

Damage lowered from 200/325/700 to 200/325/650

4-cost

Ivern

Daisy health lowered from 1500/2500/10000 to 1500/2400/10000

5-cost

Darius

% AD increased from 180/220/2000% to 200/225/2000%

Garen

Shield duration lowered from 5s to 4s

Shield lowered from 40/50/200% to 35/45/200%

Viego

Damage lowered from 200/300/1500 to 180/300/1500

Volibear

Damage increased from 150/250/2000 to 150/300/5000

Stun duration increased from 2.5/3/10 to 2.5/3.5/10

Traits

Forgotten

9 unit AD & AP lowered from 125 to 120

Legionnaire

4 unit attack speed increased from 60% to 65%

6 unit attack speed increased from 110% to 120%

8 unit attack speed increased from 195% to 200%

Skirmisher

9 unit AD increased from 10 to 12

Spellweaver