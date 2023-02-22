TFT patch 13.4 notes: Hero augment adjustments, Hextech Gunblade nerfs

Teamfight Tactics finally has a full patch dropping, which promises to shake up the TFT meta with a major trait rework and more in patch 13.4!
While TFT’s 13.3 patch was aimed mainly at underperforming traits like Gadgeteen, it seems that some of the changes didn’t quite make the splash the developers were hoping for.
In patch 13.4, Teamfight Tactics will be giving another shot in the arm to some underperforming traits, while also taking aim at some problematic champions and items (yes the reign of slamming Gunblade on everyone is over).
Let’s take a look at what will be changing in patch 13.4!
What’s changing in TFT patch 13.4?
Hero augment balance adjustments
Now that players have four hero augment rerolls per game, that means that hero augment parity is more important than ever, and Riot appears to recognize this.
In patch 13.4, Riot made changes to “over 30 Hero Augments” in order to make sure that certain units and comps do not become overpowered by virtue of the fact that they’re rewarded by certain hero augments.
Orb drop changes
A lot of big system changes are also coming in this patch, particularly around loot that players will get throughout the game. In the early game, the last minion of a round will no longer drop gold, removing the scramble to get to the orb and potentially bump up your interest before the round ends.
Component anvils are also getting an upgrade. Instead of three items to choose from in the stage four PvE round, there will be four item components available for you to choose. The goal for this change, according to Riot, is to avoid outcomes in the late game where one player does not get a component that they would actually be able to use.
Hextech Gunblade nerfs
Gunblade was a problem item in patch 13.3 since almost any unit could slam it and make use of it in some way. This “versus all” item needed to have some power removed so that it didn’t become a go-to item in every situation.
Riot took aim at this problem by reducing the omnivamp on Hextech Gunblade, taking away some of the power. While its only a small change percentage-wise, that will be a bigger change on low-health allies that Gunblade also heals, making this a significant change.
You can find the full notes for patch 13.4 below.
Full TFT patch 13.4 notes
SYSTEM CHANGES
Player damage
- Losing a fight by 5 or more units now deals 1 less player damage
Component Anvils
- Component Anvil number of choices 3 ⇒ 4
Early game gold distribution
- The final minion of a creep round will no longer drop the only gold you get that round. This will allow for a small amount of extra time to interact with the shop without increasing game lengths. This is a buff.
TRAITS
A.D.M.I.N.
- NEW: A.D.M.I.N. 4 now boosts all effects by 30%
- Corrected the tooltip percentage for 6 A.D.M.I.N (no in-game change)
- A.D.M.I.N. drop below 66% Health Attack Damage: 80% ⇒ 75%
- A.D.M.I.N. drop below 66% Health Ability Power: 80 ⇒ 75
- A.D.M.I.N. drop below 66% Health Attack Seed: 80% ⇒ 75%
- A.D.M.I.N. drop below 66% Health chance to drop Gold: 100% >> 60%
- A.D.M.I.N every 5 sec chance to drop Gold: 25% ⇒ 20%
- A.D.M.I.N On Cast chance to drop Gold: 25% ⇒ 20%
- A.D.M.I.N Start of Combat Attack Damage: 50% ⇒ 45%
- A.D.M.I.N Start of Combat Ability Power: 50 ⇒ 45
- A.D.M.I.N Start of Combat Mana: 50 ⇒ 45
- A.D.M.I.N Start of Combat chance to drop Gold: 50% ⇒ 40%
- A.D.M.I.N On Ally Death, A.D.M.I.N. Mana: 20 ⇒ 15
- A.D.M.I.N On Ally Death, A.D.M.I.N. chance to drop Gold: 33% ⇒ 25%
- A.D.M.I.N On Kill, Unit who killed chance to drop Gold: 50% ⇒ 40%
- A.D.M.I.N Team Every 5 sec chance to drop Gold: 12% ⇒ 10%
- A.D.M.I.N Team Start of Combat chance to drop Gold: 25% ⇒ 20%
Gadgeteen
- Spring Loaded Rapid Firecannon has been removed and replaced with Gadgeteen Titan’s Resolve.
- Gadgeteens Titan’s Resolve: Grants 2% Attack Damage, 2% Ability Power, and 2% Attack Speed when attacking or taking damage, stacking up to 30 times. At full stacks, grant 30 Armor and 30 Magic Resist.
Hacker
- The hacked unit will now target the closest enemy on the backline, rather that the lowest health enemy on the backline.
- BUGFIX: Units will no longer attempt to target the H4cker!im. This should prevent units pathing strangely around the H4ckerr!m at combat start.
Mecha PRIME
- Attack Damage & Ability Power: 60/45 ⇒ 60/55
Sureshot
- Bonus Attack Damage: 8/20% every four seconds ⇒ 6/16% every four seconds
Units
Tier 1
Lulu
- Glitterlance Damage: 260/390/580 ⇒ 270/405/605
Galio
- Outta My Way! Shield: 200/240/280 ⇒ 225/250/275
Gangplank
- Trial by Fire no longer cleanses Crowd Control upon cast
Tier 2
Lee Sin
- BUGFIX: Two Lee Sins can no longer remove each others’ mana locks
Malphite
- Health: 700 ⇒ 800
- Ground Slam Damage: 140/210/325 ⇒ 150/225/350
Fiora
- En Garde! Damage reduction: 15% ⇒ 20%
Tier 3
Jax
- BUGFIX: All spell damage now properly updates with AP changes during the fight
- Empowered Strikes base Damage 110/165/285 ⇒ 80/125/210
Kai’Sa
- Starcharged Attack Speed Bonus: 40/45/55% ⇒ 45/45/45%
Leblanc
- Sigil of Malice Damage: 85/105/130 ⇒ 75/110/135
- Sigil of Malice number of sigils: 5/6/8 ⇒ 6/6/8
- Sigil of Malice total Damage: 425/630/1040 ⇒ 450/660/1080
Tier 4
Aurelion Sol
- Meteor Shower Damage: 145/215/435 ⇒ 155/230/450
Bel’Veth
- Attack Damage: 80 ⇒ 75
- Bel’Veth dash selection improved. Bel’Veth is less likely to run it down
Soraka
- Starcall Damage: 225/340/750 ⇒ 235/350/750
Taliyah
- Weaver’s Wall Damage:70/100/250 ⇒ 75/115/275
- Weaver’s Wall explosion Damage: 210/315/945 ⇒ 225/335/999
Zed
- Health: 950 ⇒ 1000
- Kill Mode Spin Attack Damage ratio: 125% ⇒ 135%
- Kill Mode Armor Sunder (Armor reduction) duration 6/6/6 ⇒ 7/7/7 (to match KILL MODE duration)
Tier 5
Aphelios
- Gravitum (Purple) Attack Damage ratio: 130/130/800% ⇒ 140/140/800%
- Infernum (Blue) Attack Damage ratio: 275/275/1500% ⇒ 260/260/1500%
- Severum (Red) Attack Damage ratio: 300/300/2000% ⇒ 320/320/1500%
- Severum (Red) number of targets 2/2/2 ⇒ 2/2/10
Urgot
- Health: 1100 ⇒ 1000
- Armor & Magic Resist: 50 ⇒ 40
- Undertow max Health percentage Damage: 10/15/99% ⇒ 5/8/75%
Items
- Bloodthirster Attack Damage: 10% ⇒ 20%
- Chalice of Power starting Mana: 15 ⇒ 30
- Deathblade Attack Damage: 60% ⇒ 66%
- Gargoyle’s Stoneplate starting Armor & Magic Resistance: 20 ⇒ 30
- Hand of Justice base Omnivamp: 10% ⇒ 15%
- Hextech Gunblade Omnivamp: 25% ⇒ 22%
- Morellonomicon Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 25
- Protector’s Vow starting Mana: 30 ⇒ 45
- Quicksilver Magic Resist: 20 ⇒ 30
- Sunfire Cape Health: 300 ⇒ 250
- Zeke’s Herald Health: 150 ⇒ 250
Hero Augments
- Ashe – Laser Focus Attack Speed: 45% ⇒ 50%
- Blitzcrank – Rocket Grab starting Health: 300 ⇒ 400
- Gangplank – Carry Bounce Damage: 100% ⇒ 90%
- Lulu – Growth Spurt Health Per Cast: 125 ⇒ 100
- Lux – Illuminating Singularity Damage Increase: 150% ⇒ 135%
- Nasus – Stacks on Stacks starting Attack Damage: 10% ⇒ 15%
- Poppy – Bigger, Better, Buckler bonus Armor: 200 ⇒ 180
- Renekton – Reign of Anger base Attack Speed: 75% ⇒ 65%
- Sylas – Kingslayer bonus Damage: 40% ⇒ 35%
- Camille – Hextech Retribution starting bonus Damage: 10% ⇒ 8%
- Malphite – Rock Solid Armor to Ability Power: 150% ⇒ 180%
- Yasuo – Spirit of the Exile Bonus Attack Speed: 25% ⇒ 22%
- Yuumi – Zoomies! bonus Attack Speed: 20% ⇒ 22%
- LeBlanc – Mirror Image Clone max Health Percent: 70% ⇒ 75%
- Nilah – Gifted Bonus Ability Power: 40 ⇒ 45
- Nilah – Jubilant Veil Allies Crowd Control Immunity: 4 ⇒ 5
- Nilah – Jubilant Veil Allies Crowd Control Immunity duration: 20 ⇒ 30 sec
- Riven – Reverberation Bonus Ability Power 20 ⇒ 15
- Sona – Undercurrent Allies Given Mana: 2 ⇒ 3
- Vayne – Spread Shot spread Damage: 75% ⇒ 65%
- Vel’Koz – Frostburn burn Damage: 300% ⇒ 400%
- Vel’Koz – Frozen Tundra Attack Speed Slow Duration: 8 ⇒ 10 sec
- Zoe – Double Bubble Damage Multiplier: 60% ⇒ 70%
- Zoe – Sleepy Time Number of Sleepy Targets: 3 ⇒ 4
- Aurelion Sol – Extinction Event bonus Ability Power: 10 ⇒ 15
- Ekko – Resonance Magic Resistance Bonus Damage: 300% ⇒ 400%
- Miss Fortune – Make It Rain Stage 3 Gold: 10 ⇒ 8
- Sejuani – Shatter Bonus Damage: 20% ⇒ 33%
- Zed – Shadow Jutsu Starting Attack Damage: 15% ⇒ 20%
- Zed – Contempt for the Weak Attack Damage Steal: 15% ⇒ 20%
- Aphelios – Locked and Loaded base Attack Damage %: 10 ⇒ 5
- Janna – Category Five Ability Power: 50 ⇒ 80
- Nunu – They See Me Rolling bonus Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 25
- Nunu – Contagious Laughter starting Ability Power: 10 ⇒ 20
- Syndra – Power Overwhelming bonus Stats (AP, AD, Armor, and MR): 80 ⇒ 100
Augments
- Ancient Archives I Gold: 2 ⇒ 4
- Anima Squad Crown now grants an Ionic Spark ⇒ Grants a Protector’s Vow.
- Big Friend II Damage Reduction: 12% ⇒ 10%
- Built Different III Health: 225/300/375/450 ⇒ 250/350/450/550
- Cybernetic Shell III Armor: 40 ⇒ 50
- Cybernetic Uplink III Mana per second: 3 ⇒ 3.5
- Electrocharge III Damage: 95/125/155/185 ⇒ 100/135/170/205
- Gadgeteen Heart Tier Gold ⇒ Silver.
- Gadgeteen Heart now grants an Annie ⇒ Grants a Poppy.
- NEW Gadgeteen Crest added at Gold.
- Gadgeteen Crest grants a Gadgeteen Emblem and an Annie.
- Gadgeteen Soul ⇒ Gadgeteen Crown
- Gadgeteen Crown now grants a Gadgeteen Emblem rather than giving +1 Gadgeteen.
- High End Shopping Gold: 10 ⇒ 3
- Knife’s Edge III Attack Damage: 45% ⇒ 55%
- LaserCorps Heart Silver Tier ⇒ Gold Tier
- LaserCorps Crest Removed
- Threat Level Maximum Health per Threat: 75 ⇒ 60
Small changes
Units: Tier 2
Camille
- Tactical Sweep Attack Damage ratio: 190/200/215% ⇒ 210/210/210%
Hero Augments
- Sylas – Petricite Chains: now only your strongest Sylas mana-reaves.
- Sylas – Petricite Chains BUGFIX: Mana is only granted once, regardless of how many Sylases (Sylai? Sylopodes?) you field.
- Senna – Corps Formation: now only your strongest Senna grants Attack Damage.
Mobile
Mobile iOS 12 Experience
- iOS12 is no longer supported with the release of this update, patch 13.4. Players on iOS12 will need to upgrade to a more recent iOS version to play TFT Mobile.
Bugfixes
- Chibi Annie’s boom name has been updated to reflect Annie’s ultimate ability in the TFT spin-off Game Mode, League of Legends. It now reads, Summon: Tibbers
- Chibi Panda Annie finisher now appears in medium resolution on medium graphics settings
- Jax BUGFIX: All spell damage now properly updates with AP changes during the fight.
- Lee Sin BUGFIX: Two Lee Sins can no longer remove each others’ mana locks with Cleansing Safeguard (Hero Augment)
- Renekton, Sylas, Alistar tooltips now show damage/healing expected
- Fixed tooltips on Ashe, Camille, Ezreal, Rell, Vi, Kai’Sa, Senna, Zed, Aphelios
- Aurelion Sol with Extinction Event will now properly avoid hitting the same target multiple times when possible.
- Full credit: Viego will now properly recast when he kills a secondary target.
- No credit: Viego will no longer recast if his target dies from other sources shortly after he lands.
- On credit: Viego will no longer reset if he triggers a unit’s Ox Force invulnerability.
- Leona tooltip now displays the proper amount of secondary target damage.
- Sona heal should now properly target the lowest health allies.
- Vigilantes: Civilian works properly on away boards (previously it only started working after an ally died).
- Zombie: Civilian no longer grants mana after all Civilians are dead.
- Vel’Koz support augment now properly hits the entire board (Fixed in 13.3)
- Exiles now always takes start of combat max health gain into account (Fixed in 13.3)