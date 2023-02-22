TFT patch 13.4 notes: Hero augment adjustments, Hextech Gunblade nerfs

Teamfight Tactics finally has a full patch dropping, which promises to shake up the TFT meta with a major trait rework and more in patch 13.4!

While TFT’s 13.3 patch was aimed mainly at underperforming traits like Gadgeteen, it seems that some of the changes didn’t quite make the splash the developers were hoping for.

In patch 13.4, Teamfight Tactics will be giving another shot in the arm to some underperforming traits, while also taking aim at some problematic champions and items (yes the reign of slamming Gunblade on everyone is over).

Let’s take a look at what will be changing in patch 13.4!

What’s changing in TFT patch 13.4?

Hero augment balance adjustments

Now that players have four hero augment rerolls per game, that means that hero augment parity is more important than ever, and Riot appears to recognize this.

In patch 13.4, Riot made changes to “over 30 Hero Augments” in order to make sure that certain units and comps do not become overpowered by virtue of the fact that they’re rewarded by certain hero augments.

Orb drop changes

A lot of big system changes are also coming in this patch, particularly around loot that players will get throughout the game. In the early game, the last minion of a round will no longer drop gold, removing the scramble to get to the orb and potentially bump up your interest before the round ends.

Component anvils are also getting an upgrade. Instead of three items to choose from in the stage four PvE round, there will be four item components available for you to choose. The goal for this change, according to Riot, is to avoid outcomes in the late game where one player does not get a component that they would actually be able to use.

Hextech Gunblade nerfs

Gunblade was a problem item in patch 13.3 since almost any unit could slam it and make use of it in some way. This “versus all” item needed to have some power removed so that it didn’t become a go-to item in every situation.

Riot took aim at this problem by reducing the omnivamp on Hextech Gunblade, taking away some of the power. While its only a small change percentage-wise, that will be a bigger change on low-health allies that Gunblade also heals, making this a significant change.

You can find the full notes for patch 13.4 below.

Full TFT patch 13.4 notes

SYSTEM CHANGES

Player damage

Losing a fight by 5 or more units now deals 1 less player damage

Component Anvils

Component Anvil number of choices 3 ⇒ 4

Early game gold distribution

The final minion of a creep round will no longer drop the only gold you get that round. This will allow for a small amount of extra time to interact with the shop without increasing game lengths. This is a buff.

TRAITS

A.D.M.I.N.

NEW: A.D.M.I.N. 4 now boosts all effects by 30%

Corrected the tooltip percentage for 6 A.D.M.I.N (no in-game change)

A.D.M.I.N. drop below 66% Health Attack Damage: 80% ⇒ 75%

A.D.M.I.N. drop below 66% Health Ability Power: 80 ⇒ 75

A.D.M.I.N. drop below 66% Health Attack Seed: 80% ⇒ 75%

A.D.M.I.N. drop below 66% Health chance to drop Gold: 100% >> 60%

A.D.M.I.N every 5 sec chance to drop Gold: 25% ⇒ 20%

A.D.M.I.N On Cast chance to drop Gold: 25% ⇒ 20%

A.D.M.I.N Start of Combat Attack Damage: 50% ⇒ 45%

A.D.M.I.N Start of Combat Ability Power: 50 ⇒ 45

A.D.M.I.N Start of Combat Mana: 50 ⇒ 45

A.D.M.I.N Start of Combat chance to drop Gold: 50% ⇒ 40%

A.D.M.I.N On Ally Death, A.D.M.I.N. Mana: 20 ⇒ 15

A.D.M.I.N On Ally Death, A.D.M.I.N. chance to drop Gold: 33% ⇒ 25%

A.D.M.I.N On Kill, Unit who killed chance to drop Gold: 50% ⇒ 40%

A.D.M.I.N Team Every 5 sec chance to drop Gold: 12% ⇒ 10%

A.D.M.I.N Team Start of Combat chance to drop Gold: 25% ⇒ 20%

Gadgeteen

Spring Loaded Rapid Firecannon has been removed and replaced with Gadgeteen Titan’s Resolve.

Gadgeteens Titan’s Resolve: Grants 2% Attack Damage, 2% Ability Power, and 2% Attack Speed when attacking or taking damage, stacking up to 30 times. At full stacks, grant 30 Armor and 30 Magic Resist.

Hacker

The hacked unit will now target the closest enemy on the backline, rather that the lowest health enemy on the backline.

BUGFIX: Units will no longer attempt to target the H4cker!im. This should prevent units pathing strangely around the H4ckerr!m at combat start.

Mecha PRIME

Attack Damage & Ability Power: 60/45 ⇒ 60/55

Sureshot

Bonus Attack Damage: 8/20% every four seconds ⇒ 6/16% every four seconds

Units

Tier 1

Lulu

Glitterlance Damage: 260/390/580 ⇒ 270/405/605

Galio

Outta My Way! Shield: 200/240/280 ⇒ 225/250/275

Gangplank

Trial by Fire no longer cleanses Crowd Control upon cast

Tier 2

Lee Sin

BUGFIX: Two Lee Sins can no longer remove each others’ mana locks

Malphite

Health: 700 ⇒ 800

Ground Slam Damage: 140/210/325 ⇒ 150/225/350

Fiora

En Garde! Damage reduction: 15% ⇒ 20%

Tier 3

Jax

BUGFIX: All spell damage now properly updates with AP changes during the fight

Empowered Strikes base Damage 110/165/285 ⇒ 80/125/210

Kai’Sa

Starcharged Attack Speed Bonus: 40/45/55% ⇒ 45/45/45%

Leblanc

Sigil of Malice Damage: 85/105/130 ⇒ 75/110/135

Sigil of Malice number of sigils: 5/6/8 ⇒ 6/6/8

Sigil of Malice total Damage: 425/630/1040 ⇒ 450/660/1080

Tier 4

Aurelion Sol

Meteor Shower Damage: 145/215/435 ⇒ 155/230/450

Bel’Veth

Attack Damage: 80 ⇒ 75

Bel’Veth dash selection improved. Bel’Veth is less likely to run it down

Soraka

Starcall Damage: 225/340/750 ⇒ 235/350/750

Taliyah

Weaver’s Wall Damage:70/100/250 ⇒ 75/115/275

Weaver’s Wall explosion Damage: 210/315/945 ⇒ 225/335/999

Zed

Health: 950 ⇒ 1000

Kill Mode Spin Attack Damage ratio: 125% ⇒ 135%

Kill Mode Armor Sunder (Armor reduction) duration 6/6/6 ⇒ 7/7/7 (to match KILL MODE duration)

Tier 5

Aphelios

Gravitum (Purple) Attack Damage ratio: 130/130/800% ⇒ 140/140/800%

Infernum (Blue) Attack Damage ratio: 275/275/1500% ⇒ 260/260/1500%

Severum (Red) Attack Damage ratio: 300/300/2000% ⇒ 320/320/1500%

Severum (Red) number of targets 2/2/2 ⇒ 2/2/10

Urgot

Health: 1100 ⇒ 1000

Armor & Magic Resist: 50 ⇒ 40

Undertow max Health percentage Damage: 10/15/99% ⇒ 5/8/75%

Items

Bloodthirster Attack Damage: 10% ⇒ 20%

Chalice of Power starting Mana: 15 ⇒ 30

Deathblade Attack Damage: 60% ⇒ 66%

Gargoyle’s Stoneplate starting Armor & Magic Resistance: 20 ⇒ 30

Hand of Justice base Omnivamp: 10% ⇒ 15%

Hextech Gunblade Omnivamp: 25% ⇒ 22%

Morellonomicon Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 25

Protector’s Vow starting Mana: 30 ⇒ 45

Quicksilver Magic Resist: 20 ⇒ 30

Sunfire Cape Health: 300 ⇒ 250

Zeke’s Herald Health: 150 ⇒ 250

Hero Augments

Ashe – Laser Focus Attack Speed: 45% ⇒ 50%

Blitzcrank – Rocket Grab starting Health: 300 ⇒ 400

Gangplank – Carry Bounce Damage: 100% ⇒ 90%

Lulu – Growth Spurt Health Per Cast: 125 ⇒ 100

Lux – Illuminating Singularity Damage Increase: 150% ⇒ 135%

Nasus – Stacks on Stacks starting Attack Damage: 10% ⇒ 15%

Poppy – Bigger, Better, Buckler bonus Armor: 200 ⇒ 180

Renekton – Reign of Anger base Attack Speed: 75% ⇒ 65%

Sylas – Kingslayer bonus Damage: 40% ⇒ 35%

Camille – Hextech Retribution starting bonus Damage: 10% ⇒ 8%

Malphite – Rock Solid Armor to Ability Power: 150% ⇒ 180%

Yasuo – Spirit of the Exile Bonus Attack Speed: 25% ⇒ 22%

Yuumi – Zoomies! bonus Attack Speed: 20% ⇒ 22%

LeBlanc – Mirror Image Clone max Health Percent: 70% ⇒ 75%

Nilah – Gifted Bonus Ability Power: 40 ⇒ 45

Nilah – Jubilant Veil Allies Crowd Control Immunity: 4 ⇒ 5

Nilah – Jubilant Veil Allies Crowd Control Immunity duration: 20 ⇒ 30 sec

Riven – Reverberation Bonus Ability Power 20 ⇒ 15

Sona – Undercurrent Allies Given Mana: 2 ⇒ 3

Vayne – Spread Shot spread Damage: 75% ⇒ 65%

Vel’Koz – Frostburn burn Damage: 300% ⇒ 400%

Vel’Koz – Frozen Tundra Attack Speed Slow Duration: 8 ⇒ 10 sec

Zoe – Double Bubble Damage Multiplier: 60% ⇒ 70%

Zoe – Sleepy Time Number of Sleepy Targets: 3 ⇒ 4

Aurelion Sol – Extinction Event bonus Ability Power: 10 ⇒ 15

Ekko – Resonance Magic Resistance Bonus Damage: 300% ⇒ 400%

Miss Fortune – Make It Rain Stage 3 Gold: 10 ⇒ 8

Sejuani – Shatter Bonus Damage: 20% ⇒ 33%

Zed – Shadow Jutsu Starting Attack Damage: 15% ⇒ 20%

Zed – Contempt for the Weak Attack Damage Steal: 15% ⇒ 20%

Aphelios – Locked and Loaded base Attack Damage %: 10 ⇒ 5

Janna – Category Five Ability Power: 50 ⇒ 80

Nunu – They See Me Rolling bonus Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 25

Nunu – Contagious Laughter starting Ability Power: 10 ⇒ 20

Syndra – Power Overwhelming bonus Stats (AP, AD, Armor, and MR): 80 ⇒ 100

Augments

Ancient Archives I Gold: 2 ⇒ 4

Anima Squad Crown now grants an Ionic Spark ⇒ Grants a Protector’s Vow.

Big Friend II Damage Reduction: 12% ⇒ 10%

Built Different III Health: 225/300/375/450 ⇒ 250/350/450/550

Cybernetic Shell III Armor: 40 ⇒ 50

Cybernetic Uplink III Mana per second: 3 ⇒ 3.5

Electrocharge III Damage: 95/125/155/185 ⇒ 100/135/170/205

Gadgeteen Heart Tier Gold ⇒ Silver.

Gadgeteen Heart now grants an Annie ⇒ Grants a Poppy.

NEW Gadgeteen Crest added at Gold.

Gadgeteen Crest grants a Gadgeteen Emblem and an Annie.

Gadgeteen Soul ⇒ Gadgeteen Crown

Gadgeteen Crown now grants a Gadgeteen Emblem rather than giving +1 Gadgeteen.

High End Shopping Gold: 10 ⇒ 3

Knife’s Edge III Attack Damage: 45% ⇒ 55%

LaserCorps Heart Silver Tier ⇒ Gold Tier

LaserCorps Crest Removed

Threat Level Maximum Health per Threat: 75 ⇒ 60

Small changes

Units: Tier 2

Camille

Tactical Sweep Attack Damage ratio: 190/200/215% ⇒ 210/210/210%

Hero Augments

Sylas – Petricite Chains: now only your strongest Sylas mana-reaves.

Sylas – Petricite Chains BUGFIX: Mana is only granted once, regardless of how many Sylases (Sylai? Sylopodes?) you field.

Senna – Corps Formation: now only your strongest Senna grants Attack Damage.

Mobile

Mobile iOS 12 Experience

iOS12 is no longer supported with the release of this update, patch 13.4. Players on iOS12 will need to upgrade to a more recent iOS version to play TFT Mobile.

Bugfixes