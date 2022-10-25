TFT patch 12.20b notes: Dragonmancer & Dragon nerfs, Astral bug fix

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

TFT patch 12.20b is launching with the hotfix update changing things up ahead of the Dragonlands Championship in November. While it’s not the update it’ll be played on, Riot is tuning the meta early with Dragonmancer and Dragon nerfs the big priority: here’s the patch notes.

The end of TFT Set 7 is near, and that means the Dragonlands Championship is around the corner. Riot is finetuning the competitive meta ahead of the big tournament, with TFT patch 12.20b as one of the last updates before then.

The smaller patch will target two dominant comps destroying preparation in the lead up to the event, as well as making some augment changes that’ll significantly impact high roll lobbies. Here’s what you need to know about TFT patch 12.20b, including the full notes.

Riot Games Dragonmancers are a bit too strong, so Riot are nerfing them in TFT patch 12.20b.

When is TFT patch 12.20b?

TFT patch 12.20b will go live on October 25 at 12PM PT. Unlike the full service patches, TFT patch 12.20b will go live in all regions at the same time, and you won’t need to update your game launcher to see the changes reflected in-game.

What’s changing in TFT patch 12.20b?

Dragon and Dragonmancer nerfs highlight balance changes

The two big comps Riot are focusing on in TFT patch 12.20b are Dragons and Dragonmancer. Both are at the top of the meta by some mile thanks to reroll buffs for the latter, and a glitch for the former enabling it even further.

The TFT patch 12.19b nerfs to 6 Dragon and Terra were reverted in the latest deploy, so Riot has gone and fixed that. On top of that, Shi Oh Yu has gotten an extra nerf to their mana and stun duration.

For Dragonmancers, both the trait and Kai’Sa are receiving slight nerfs to make it less powerful in the mid game. Jax and Yone reroll are also being targeted with tune-downs, while an Astral bug fix will reduce the probability of getting full items while at 11 star levels.

Riot removes two Prismatic augments to slow down late game

A second yet significant balance change coming in TFT patch 12.20b is the removal of High End Shopping and Level Up, two big Prismatic augments to cap out late game boards. The catch? They’ll return in TFT patch 12.22.

Lead developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer claimed the duo of augments “allowed you to reach end game boards too easily”, citing the upcoming Dragonlands Championship as the reason why it’ll only be gone for that one patch.

“We want the finals to be as competitive as possible and these don’t really work well in Dragonlands. They will come back for the final patch.”

You can find the full TFT patch 12.20b notes below, courtesy of Riot.

TFT patch 12.20b notes

Champions

Tier 2

Jax

Mana: 50/125 ⇒ 70/140

Kai’Sa

Tidal Burst damage: 40/60/90 ⇒ 35/55/85

Yone

Way of the Hunter damage: 90/140/200 ⇒ 85/125/180

Tier 4

Shi Oh Yu

Mana: 30/90 ⇒ 30/100

Jade Form attacks stun duration: 1.25 seconds ⇒ 1 second

Tier 5

Terra

Earthquake bonus armor and magic resist: 150/200/4000 ⇒ 130/165/4000 Revert to TFT patch 12.19b values



Traits

Astral

11-star Astral orbs no longer have a much higher chance to grant items than intended

Dragon

6 Dragon Ascended stats: 40 ⇒ 30 Revert to TFT patch 12.19b values



Dragonmancer

Bonus health: 275/650/850/1000 ⇒ 275/575/775/1000

Augments

High End Shopping

Removed until TFT patch 12.22

Level Up