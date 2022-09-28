TFT patch 12.19 notes: Scalescorn rework, major Jayce & Dragon changes

TFT patch 12.19 is on its way with some big changes as the Dragonlands Championship nears. The Scalescorn and Dragon traits are getting reworked, and so too Jayce as Riot combats crowd control in Set 7.5: here’s the patch notes.

There’s already been a few meta changes in TFT Set 7.5’s short lifespan. From Darkflight Cannoneers and Guild Xayah (which is still a thing), to Dragonmancer Nunu (which isn’t as much anymore), every composition under the sun has flourished.

Players should expect another change in TFT patch 12.19 as Riot gears up for some pretty big reworks. Three big targets have been isolated: Scalescorn, Dragons, and Jayce. The trio of changes could lead to some big switch-ups in the meta.

Here’s what you need to know about TFT patch 12.19, including the early notes on PBE and its release date.

Riot Games Scalescorn could come back in a big way in TFT patch 12.19.

When is TFT patch 12.19?

TFT patch 12.19 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Servers usually shut down at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s changing in TFT patch 12.19?

Scalescorn gets rework to work alongside Dragons

Scalescorn has struggled a decent amount in TFT Set 7.5 due to the prevalence of Dragons. It was easy to build a composition around Olaf when there were only seven of them. Now there’s 12, and players are incentivized to splash them in every comp except Scalescorn.

Riot sees the design issue, and so the trait is getting a rework for TFT patch 12.19.

“Scalescorn is a trait that didn’t function if you had a Dragon in, which kind of limited how you could play it,” developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer elaborated. “A truce has been made, and now they can work together! This means you can even Scalescorn emblem a Dragon now!”

The vertical is getting a slight nerf to welcome Dragons into the fold ⁠— it now does less damage at higher breakpoints. However now you can be much more flexible in how you build boards around the trait, and there could be some innovation yet.

Jayce, Dragon trait undergo big changes

As the TFT Set 7.5 continues to evolve, Riot are touching on two big problems ⁠— crowd control and Dragons.

Units like Jayce have so much power built into their kit with stuns, and when you can flexibly build comps around it like Guild Ragewing Xayah, it’s oppressive. The four-cost Guild Shapeshifter is being singled out first with a minor rework to remove his crowd control while increasing his durability to at least cut back on all the stuns somewhat.

To the second point, pursuing the Dragon vertical beyond three units or so has been a bit “bait”, in Mortdog’s words. Riot are changing this by making higher chase values of the Dragon trait more appealing, including a new Dragon 6 which “causes your Dragons to ascend” and become “a lot more powerful”. If you can hit that, enjoy the bonuses.

Riot Games Get six Dragons after TFT patch 12.19? Enjoy the big ascension bonus.

You can find the TFT patch 12.19 notes below, based on what’s on the PBE. The update is still in testing so things are in flux until the October 5 launch, but we’ll keep you updated here.

TFT patch 12.19 notes

Champions

Tier 4

Jayce

No longer knocks up enemies for 1.25 seconds

[NEW] When Jayce transforms, he gains 40 armor and magic resist

Traits

Dragon

Dragon 5: 10% attack speed ⇒ Heal 60 health per second

[NEW} Dragon 6: Causes your Dragons to ascend

Dragonmancer

Now gives players a reminder to use Dragonmancer Blessing if they haven’t activated it.

Scalescorn