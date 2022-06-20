TFT patch 12.12 notes: Shyvana & Sylas reworks, Olaf & Xayah nerfs, more

TFT patch 12.12 is here and Riot are making some big changes to the Dragonlands. Three units are being reworked ⁠— Daeja, Shyvana, and Sylas ⁠— while another 28 champions are being rebalanced as the developers reduce tankiness: here’s the full notes.

With players taking to the Dragonlands in droves, TFT Set 7 is being considered a success on Riot’s side. However, there’s still plenty of work to be done with balancing everything, and that’s what TFT patch 12.12 is for.

After an urgent hotfix dropped in the hours following the launch to fix some outliers, Riot ended up skipping the b-patch to focus on bigger changes in the fortnightly update. That has allowed them to push out some reworks on a very quick turnaround and address glaring issues like tankiness.

More than 30 champions and half the traits are being adjusted as part of TFT patch 12.12, so catch up on the full notes below.

When is TFT patch 12.12?

TFT patch 12.12 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, right on time. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s changing in TFT patch 12.12?

Riot reworks three units: Daeja, Shyvana, and Sylas

When TFT Set 7 dropped on live servers, issues were bound to crop up. Immediately, there were three units Riot highlighted for reworks as part of TFT patch 12.12 ⁠— some even before the patch reached live and was on PBE, but just needed some extra time to work on them.

Daeja, Shyvana, and Sylas are those three units. From the top down, Daeja’s three-hit passive is now being moved to a permanently active ability which drains more magic resist. However, her attack speed is being massively cut to compensate.

Read More: TFT Dragonlands pass details

The other two are facing more drastic reworks. Shyvana’s Flame Breath will no longer be static, meaning she can chase targets dashing around the convergence. Sylas’ ability will no longer mana-reave on the first cast either, instead giving him a shield. The mana-reave now applies on the second cast (or while he is shielded), and also hits a wider area.

Overall nerfs to tankiness should help stalling combats

Another big problem Riot is tackling in TFT patch 12.12 is the overall tankiness of units in the set. Between the Guardian reroll players, the Bruiser comps, and all the healing, a lot of combats have been stalling out until overtime.

Riot are making some sweeping changes to address this. A number of traits, including Bruiser, Dragon, Guardian, and more are having their tank values cut to help carries carve through them a bit easier.

Read More: How Riot got creative to bring Dragons to TFT Set 7

Individual units are also being changed, such as Tahm Kench, Leona, and Shen ⁠— three tanks who have dominated the meta. The only tank units being left relatively unchanged are all of the Cavalier champions.

Major carries Olaf & Xayah targeted

However, with tank units being subject to Riot’s nerf hammer, some carries would start to overperform. And given some like Olaf and Xayah are already pretty strong, the developers are getting in with nerfs for those too in TFT patch 12.12.

Olaf’s attack damage is being slashed, while Xayah will get fewer feathers that deal less damage as part of her ability. The likes of Ryze, Talon, and Yasuo are also facing Mortdog’s ire.

Some carries are being buffed though. Corki is a big one, with his The Big One rocket now always hitting a target instead of sailing by. Jinx, Karma, and Swain are also in the good books for TFT patch 12.12.

You can find the full TFT patch 12.12 notes below, courtesy of Mortdog.

These values are currently based on PBE data and things can change between now and patch day on June 22, 2022, so be sure to check back for the latest as it updates.

TFT patch 12.12 notes

Champions

Tier 1

Ezreal

Spell damage: 175/250/350 ⇒ 150/225/300

Heimerdinger

Mana: 40/80 ⇒ 50/100

Spell damage: 225/300/400 ⇒ 225/325/450

Stun duration: 1.5/1.75/2 seconds ⇒ 1.5 seconds

Leona

Health: 700 ⇒ 650

Karma

Spell damage: 225/300/375 ⇒ 200/275/350

Explosion now centers on the missile’s target rather than slightly in front. This means she will more reliably hit all units in a clump.

Sett

Spell scaling: 170% AD ⇒ 150% AD

Tahm Kench

Reworked: Now deals damage based on the next three attacks that strike him instead of internal cooldown. Updated tooltip which incorrectly said the damage only occurs while the shield holds.

Spell shield: 250/300/425 ⇒ 250/300/350

Tier 2

Jinx

Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 50/100

Nami

Mana: 40/80 ⇒ 50/90

Shen

Mana: 60/90 ⇒ 60/105

Thresh

Now always selects his hook target before enemy movement begins. This means he can now hook Cavaliers that started as farthest unit from Thresh.

Tier 3

Anivia

Spell damage: 300/400/600 ⇒ 325/450/700

Diana

Orb damage: 100/110/120 ⇒ 80/90/100

Shield no longer stacks itself, instead refreshes as intended

Diana’s orbs now properly scale with AP

Illaoi

Armor and magic resist steal: 40% ⇒ 33%

Lee Sin

Mana: 0/70 ⇒ 40/100

Spell damage: 275/325/425 ⇒ 300/375/500

Lulu

Mana: 70/140 ⇒ 75/150

Nunu

Spell damage: 350/500/900 ⇒ 350/500/800

Olaf

Attack damage: 60 ⇒ 50

Ryze

Health: 650 ⇒ 600

Spell damage: 200/300/500% max mana ⇒ 175/250/400% max mana

Swain

Spell damage: 70/110/165 ⇒ 75/115/175

Sylas

Removed Mana-Reave on first spell cast

Removed shield when casting on mana-reaved targets

Added shield on first spell cast

New: If Sylas is already shielded, the spell hits a larger area (2 hexes) and mana-reaves.

Sylas’ shield now stacks

Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 60/120

Spell shield: 700/750/800 ⇒ 300/350/400

Spell damage: 150/225/350 ⇒ 100/150/200

Volibear

Attack speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75

Bonus health on transform: 375/650/1200 ⇒ 550/1000/1800

Spell damage: 160/175/190 ⇒ 170/180/190

Tier 4

Corki

The Big One will always explode at the target location instead of flying infinitely.

Daeja

Triple Barrage is now an always on part of her passive rather than a temporary buff

Mana: 90/120 ⇒ 0/100

Attack speed: 0.8 ⇒ 0.6

Passive damage: 30/55/200 ⇒ 55/85/300

Magic resist reduction per hit: 3 ⇒ 5

Spell damage: 100/175/1000 ⇒ 225/350/1500

Adjusted Windblast impact timing to better match the visuals

Sy’fen

Updated tooltip to use proper pronouns and description of AD percentage.

Talon

Blade scaling: 100/100/200% AD ⇒ 75/75/200% AD

Talon will no longer cast his spell if no units are in range of his blade ring

Talon’s spell when he recalls his blades will now correctly deal damage to secondary targets they pass through

Xayah

Number of feathers: 2/2/5 ⇒ 2/2/4

Base feather damage: 15/25/75 ⇒ 15/20/70

Tier 5

Ao Shin

Health: 950 ⇒ 900

Tooltip has been updated to reflect that he “reduces” the enemies current Mana rather than “draining” it

Aurelion Sol

Health: 950 ⇒ 900

Shyvana

Flame Breath duration: 1 second ⇒ 3.5 seconds

Damage tick rate: 0.25 seconds ⇒ 0.5 seconds

Mana: 0/30 ⇒ 45/75

On first spell cast, will immediately Flame Breath once

Now breathes a sweeping cone rather than a static cone in front of her

Flame Breath will follow her if she moves

She will turn to face a new target if there is no target in her current cone

Shyvana is always enraged while in Flame BReath

Damage lingers for at least three ticks, up to the maximum damage amount

3-star Shyvana has been drastically improved

Yasuo

Third cast scaling: 300% AD ⇒ 250% AD

Zoe

Janna stun duration: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 1.25 seconds

Now spawns Daisy at her target’s location rather than her own

Traits

Assassin

Crit damage bonus: 20/40/60% ⇒ 15/30/50%

Astral

Ability power: 5/30/60 ⇒ 5/30/70

Bruiser

Bonus health: 200/350/500/800 ⇒ 200/325/450/700

Cannoneer

AOE damage: 150/175/225/275% AD ⇒ 150/200/250/300% AD

Dragon

Bonus health: 750 ⇒ 700

Guardian

Shield: 35/50/65% max health ⇒ 30/45/65% max health

Jade

Tooltip has been updated to further clarify that the buff persists as long as units start combat adjacent to a statue

Legend

AP steal: 40% ⇒ 50%

Mirage

Dawnbringer Heal: 50/75/75 x 2/150 x 2% max health ⇒ 40/70/70 x 2/125 x 2% max health

Ragewing

Attack speed: 50/150/250% ⇒ 60/125/225%

Omnivamp: 30/50/80% ⇒ 30/50/70%

Scalescorn

Bonus magic damage: 25/50/80% ⇒ 20/50/80%

Shapeshifter

Health increase on transform: 50/100/150% ⇒ 45/90/135%

Shimmerscale

Number of items granted: 1/2/3/5 ⇒ 1/2/4/5

Draven’s Axe gold: 10 gold ⇒ 8 gold

Draven’s Axe gold in Hyper Roll: 8 gold ⇒ 7 gold

Gambler’s Blade proc: 5% ⇒ 6%

Gambler’s Blade RNG normalized

Mogul’s Mail gold: 4 gold ⇒ 3 gold

Swiftshot

Attack speed per hex: 12/25/40% ⇒ 10/20/40%

Trainer

Hyper Roll chance for extra Snax: 100% ⇒ 65%

Warrior

Bonus proc damage: 120/200/300% ⇒ 120/200/350%

Augments

Ascension (Gold)

Tier: Silver ⇒ Gold

Astral Heart (Silver)

Tier: Gold ⇒ Silver

Binary Airdrop (Prismatic)

Now additionally grants 1 random item component

Built Different I / II / III

Reworked to scale in power across stages Built Different I health: 300 ⇒ 250/300/350/400 Built Different I attack speed: 50% ⇒ 40/50/60/70% Built Different II health: 400 ⇒ 300/400/500/600 Built Different II attack speed: 60% ⇒ 50/60/70/80% Built Different III health: 500 ⇒ 400/500/600/700 Built Different III attack speed: 70% ⇒ 60/70/80/90%



Cannoneer Crown (Prismatic)

Item given: Giant Slayer ⇒ Runaan’s Hurricane

Cruel Pact (Prismatic)

Can only appear on Stage 2-1

Double Trouble III (Prismatic)

Bonus stats: 55 ⇒ 50

Essence Theft (Gold)

Mana steal: 4 ⇒ 5

Inspire (Gold)

Attack speed: 60% ⇒ 70%

Jade Soul (Prismatic)

Item given: Ionic Spark ⇒ Titan’s Resolve

Luden’s Echo I / II / III

Luden’s Echo I damage: 70/90/110/130 ⇒ 60/80/100/120

Luden’s Echo II damage: 100/125/150/175 ⇒ 85/110/135/160

Luden’s Echo III damage: 140/180/220/260 ⇒ 120/160/200/240

Meditation I / II / III

Mana regen per second: 5/7/10 ⇒ 4/6/8

Party Time (Gold)

Attack speed on takedown: 75% ⇒ 80%

Preparation I / II / III

Can no longer appear on Stage 4-2

Radiant Relics (Prismatic)

Item choices: 4 ⇒ 5

Reckless Spending (Gold)

Damage amplification: 40% ⇒ 50%

Ricochet (Gold)

Damage reduction on second hit: 66% ⇒ 50%

Scorch (Gold)

Damage amplification: 40% ⇒ 33%

Second Wind I / II

Healing: 50/75% max health ⇒ 40/60% max health

Shapeshifter Soul (Prismatic)

Item given: Hand of Justice ⇒ Sunfire Cape

The Golden Egg (Prismatic)

Turns to hatch: 10 ⇒ 11

Titanic Strength (Gold)

Health to AD conversion: 2% ⇒ 1.5%

Trade Sector+ (Gold)

New augment, only appears on Stage 3-2: Gain a free Shop Refresh every round. Gain 5 gold now.

True Twos (Gold)

Reworked: Gain one random 2-star Tier 1 champion and one random 2-star Tier 2 champion

Items

Astral Emblem

Re-enabled, but will never appear on carousel

Deathblade

Attack damage per star level: 40/70/100 ⇒ 40/60/80

Luminous Deathblade (Radiant Item)

Attack damage per star level: 60/100/140 ⇒ 60/90/120

Sunlight Cape (Radiant Item)

Health: 800 ⇒ 600

System Changes

Double Up

A UI Icon has been added to the round tracker that will inform players of when Runes of Allegiance will appear

Treasure Dragon