TFT patch 12.12 notes: Shyvana & Sylas reworks, Olaf & Xayah nerfs, more

Published: 20/Jun/2022 8:30 Updated: 20/Jun/2022 6:59

by Andrew Amos
Sylas in TFT Set 7
Riot Games

Teamfight Tactics TFT Set 7

TFT patch 12.12 is here and Riot are making some big changes to the Dragonlands. Three units are being reworked ⁠— Daeja, Shyvana, and Sylas ⁠— while another 28 champions are being rebalanced as the developers reduce tankiness: here’s the full notes.

With players taking to the Dragonlands in droves, TFT Set 7 is being considered a success on Riot’s side. However, there’s still plenty of work to be done with balancing everything, and that’s what TFT patch 12.12 is for.

After an urgent hotfix dropped in the hours following the launch to fix some outliers, Riot ended up skipping the b-patch to focus on bigger changes in the fortnightly update. That has allowed them to push out some reworks on a very quick turnaround and address glaring issues like tankiness.

More than 30 champions and half the traits are being adjusted as part of TFT patch 12.12, so catch up on the full notes below.

League of Legends
Riot Games
Shyvana is one of three units getting reworked in TFT patch 12.12.

When is TFT patch 12.12?

TFT patch 12.12 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, right on time. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s changing in TFT patch 12.12?

Riot reworks three units: Daeja, Shyvana, and Sylas

When TFT Set 7 dropped on live servers, issues were bound to crop up. Immediately, there were three units Riot highlighted for reworks as part of TFT patch 12.12 ⁠— some even before the patch reached live and was on PBE, but just needed some extra time to work on them.

Daeja, Shyvana, and Sylas are those three units. From the top down, Daeja’s three-hit passive is now being moved to a permanently active ability which drains more magic resist. However, her attack speed is being massively cut to compensate.

The other two are facing more drastic reworks. Shyvana’s Flame Breath will no longer be static, meaning she can chase targets dashing around the convergence. Sylas’ ability will no longer mana-reave on the first cast either, instead giving him a shield. The mana-reave now applies on the second cast (or while he is shielded), and also hits a wider area.

Sylas splash art for League of Legends
Riot Games
Sylas’ rework will make him a bit less clunky and give his second cast a bit more power.

Overall nerfs to tankiness should help stalling combats

Another big problem Riot is tackling in TFT patch 12.12 is the overall tankiness of units in the set. Between the Guardian reroll players, the Bruiser comps, and all the healing, a lot of combats have been stalling out until overtime.

Riot are making some sweeping changes to address this. A number of traits, including Bruiser, Dragon, Guardian, and more are having their tank values cut to help carries carve through them a bit easier.

Individual units are also being changed, such as Tahm Kench, Leona, and Shen ⁠— three tanks who have dominated the meta. The only tank units being left relatively unchanged are all of the Cavalier champions.

Infernal Shen in League of Legends
Riot Games
Yes, Shen is being nerfed. Less dodging incoming.

Major carries Olaf & Xayah targeted

However, with tank units being subject to Riot’s nerf hammer, some carries would start to overperform. And given some like Olaf and Xayah are already pretty strong, the developers are getting in with nerfs for those too in TFT patch 12.12.

Olaf’s attack damage is being slashed, while Xayah will get fewer feathers that deal less damage as part of her ability. The likes of Ryze, Talon, and Yasuo are also facing Mortdog’s ire.

Some carries are being buffed though. Corki is a big one, with his The Big One rocket now always hitting a target instead of sailing by. Jinx, Karma, and Swain are also in the good books for TFT patch 12.12.

Brave Phoenix Xayah LoL
Riot Games
Xayah is once again being nerfed, but she’s not the only one.

You can find the full TFT patch 12.12 notes below, courtesy of Mortdog.

These values are currently based on PBE data and things can change between now and patch day on June 22, 2022, so be sure to check back for the latest as it updates.

TFT patch 12.12 notes

Champions

Tier 1

Ezreal

  • Spell damage: 175/250/350 ⇒ 150/225/300

Heimerdinger

  • Mana: 40/80 ⇒ 50/100
  • Spell damage: 225/300/400 ⇒ 225/325/450
  • Stun duration: 1.5/1.75/2 seconds ⇒ 1.5 seconds

Leona

  • Health: 700 ⇒ 650

Karma

  • Spell damage: 225/300/375 ⇒ 200/275/350
  • Explosion now centers on the missile’s target rather than slightly in front. This means she will more reliably hit all units in a clump.

Sett

  • Spell scaling: 170% AD ⇒ 150% AD

Tahm Kench

  • Reworked: Now deals damage based on the next three attacks that strike him instead of internal cooldown. Updated tooltip which incorrectly said the damage only occurs while the shield holds.
  • Spell shield: 250/300/425 ⇒ 250/300/350

Tier 2

Jinx

  • Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 50/100

Nami

  • Mana: 40/80 ⇒ 50/90

Shen

  • Mana: 60/90 ⇒ 60/105

Thresh

  • Now always selects his hook target before enemy movement begins. This means he can now hook Cavaliers that started as farthest unit from Thresh.

Tier 3

Anivia

  • Spell damage: 300/400/600 ⇒ 325/450/700

Diana

  • Orb damage: 100/110/120 ⇒ 80/90/100
  • Shield no longer stacks itself, instead refreshes as intended
  • Diana’s orbs now properly scale with AP

Illaoi

  • Armor and magic resist steal: 40% ⇒ 33%

Lee Sin

  • Mana: 0/70 ⇒ 40/100
  • Spell damage: 275/325/425 ⇒ 300/375/500

Lulu

  • Mana: 70/140 ⇒ 75/150

Nunu

  • Spell damage: 350/500/900 ⇒ 350/500/800

Olaf

  • Attack damage: 60 ⇒ 50

Ryze

  • Health: 650 ⇒ 600
  • Spell damage: 200/300/500% max mana ⇒ 175/250/400% max mana

Swain

  • Spell damage: 70/110/165 ⇒ 75/115/175

Sylas

  • Removed Mana-Reave on first spell cast
  • Removed shield when casting on mana-reaved targets
  • Added shield on first spell cast
  • New: If Sylas is already shielded, the spell hits a larger area (2 hexes) and mana-reaves.
  • Sylas’ shield now stacks
  • Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 60/120
  • Spell shield: 700/750/800 ⇒ 300/350/400
  • Spell damage: 150/225/350 ⇒ 100/150/200

Volibear

  • Attack speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75
  • Bonus health on transform: 375/650/1200 ⇒ 550/1000/1800
  • Spell damage: 160/175/190 ⇒ 170/180/190

Tier 4

Corki

  • The Big One will always explode at the target location instead of flying infinitely.

Daeja

  • Triple Barrage is now an always on part of her passive rather than a temporary buff
  • Mana: 90/120 ⇒ 0/100
  • Attack speed: 0.8 ⇒ 0.6
  • Passive damage: 30/55/200 ⇒ 55/85/300
  • Magic resist reduction per hit: 3 ⇒ 5
  • Spell damage: 100/175/1000 ⇒ 225/350/1500
  • Adjusted Windblast impact timing to better match the visuals

Sy’fen

  • Updated tooltip to use proper pronouns and description of AD percentage.

Talon

  • Blade scaling: 100/100/200% AD ⇒ 75/75/200% AD
  • Talon will no longer cast his spell if no units are in range of his blade ring
  • Talon’s spell when he recalls his blades will now correctly deal damage to secondary targets they pass through

Xayah

  • Number of feathers: 2/2/5 ⇒ 2/2/4
  • Base feather damage: 15/25/75 ⇒ 15/20/70

Tier 5

Ao Shin

  • Health: 950 ⇒ 900
  • Tooltip has been updated to reflect that he “reduces” the enemies current Mana rather than “draining” it

Aurelion Sol

  • Health: 950 ⇒ 900

Shyvana

  • Flame Breath duration: 1 second ⇒ 3.5 seconds
  • Damage tick rate: 0.25 seconds ⇒ 0.5 seconds
  • Mana: 0/30 ⇒ 45/75
  • On first spell cast, will immediately Flame Breath once
  • Now breathes a sweeping cone rather than a static cone in front of her
  • Flame Breath will follow her if she moves
  • She will turn to face a new target if there is no target in her current cone
  • Shyvana is always enraged while in Flame BReath
  • Damage lingers for at least three ticks, up to the maximum damage amount
  • 3-star Shyvana has been drastically improved

Yasuo

  • Third cast scaling: 300% AD ⇒ 250% AD

Zoe

  • Janna stun duration: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 1.25 seconds
  • Now spawns Daisy at her target’s location rather than her own

Traits

Assassin

  • Crit damage bonus: 20/40/60% ⇒ 15/30/50%

Astral

  • Ability power: 5/30/60 ⇒ 5/30/70

Bruiser

  • Bonus health: 200/350/500/800 ⇒ 200/325/450/700

Cannoneer

  • AOE damage: 150/175/225/275% AD ⇒ 150/200/250/300% AD

Dragon

  • Bonus health: 750 ⇒ 700

Guardian

  • Shield: 35/50/65% max health ⇒ 30/45/65% max health

Jade

  • Tooltip has been updated to further clarify that the buff persists as long as units start combat adjacent to a statue

Legend

  • AP steal: 40% ⇒ 50%

Mirage

  • Dawnbringer Heal: 50/75/75 x 2/150 x 2% max health ⇒ 40/70/70 x 2/125 x 2% max health

Ragewing

  • Attack speed: 50/150/250% ⇒ 60/125/225%
  • Omnivamp: 30/50/80% ⇒ 30/50/70%

Scalescorn

  • Bonus magic damage: 25/50/80% ⇒ 20/50/80%

Shapeshifter

  • Health increase on transform: 50/100/150% ⇒ 45/90/135%

Shimmerscale

  • Number of items granted: 1/2/3/5 ⇒ 1/2/4/5
  • Draven’s Axe gold: 10 gold ⇒ 8 gold
  • Draven’s Axe gold in Hyper Roll: 8 gold ⇒ 7 gold
  • Gambler’s Blade proc: 5% ⇒ 6%
  • Gambler’s Blade RNG normalized
  • Mogul’s Mail gold: 4 gold ⇒ 3 gold

Swiftshot

  • Attack speed per hex: 12/25/40% ⇒ 10/20/40%

Trainer

  • Hyper Roll chance for extra Snax: 100% ⇒ 65%

Warrior

  • Bonus proc damage: 120/200/300% ⇒ 120/200/350%

Augments

Ascension (Gold)

  • Tier: Silver ⇒ Gold

Astral Heart (Silver)

  • Tier: Gold ⇒ Silver

Binary Airdrop (Prismatic)

  • Now additionally grants 1 random item component

Built Different I / II / III

  • Reworked to scale in power across stages
    • Built Different I health: 300 ⇒ 250/300/350/400
    • Built Different I attack speed: 50% ⇒ 40/50/60/70%
    • Built Different II health: 400 ⇒ 300/400/500/600
    • Built Different II attack speed: 60% ⇒ 50/60/70/80%
    • Built Different III health: 500 ⇒ 400/500/600/700
    • Built Different III attack speed: 70% ⇒ 60/70/80/90%

Cannoneer Crown (Prismatic)

  • Item given: Giant Slayer ⇒ Runaan’s Hurricane

Cruel Pact (Prismatic)

  • Can only appear on Stage 2-1

Double Trouble III (Prismatic)

  • Bonus stats: 55 ⇒ 50

Essence Theft (Gold)

  • Mana steal: 4 ⇒ 5

Inspire (Gold)

  • Attack speed: 60% ⇒ 70%

Jade Soul (Prismatic)

  • Item given: Ionic Spark ⇒ Titan’s Resolve

Luden’s Echo I / II / III

  • Luden’s Echo I damage: 70/90/110/130 ⇒ 60/80/100/120
  • Luden’s Echo II damage: 100/125/150/175 ⇒ 85/110/135/160
  • Luden’s Echo III damage: 140/180/220/260 ⇒ 120/160/200/240

Meditation I / II / III

  • Mana regen per second: 5/7/10 ⇒ 4/6/8

Party Time (Gold)

  • Attack speed on takedown: 75% ⇒ 80%

Preparation I / II / III

  • Can no longer appear on Stage 4-2

Radiant Relics (Prismatic) 

  • Item choices: 4 ⇒ 5

Reckless Spending (Gold)

  • Damage amplification: 40% ⇒ 50%

Ricochet (Gold)

  • Damage reduction on second hit: 66% ⇒ 50%

Scorch (Gold)

  • Damage amplification: 40% ⇒ 33%

Second Wind I / II

  • Healing: 50/75% max health ⇒ 40/60% max health

Shapeshifter Soul (Prismatic)

  • Item given: Hand of Justice ⇒ Sunfire Cape

The Golden Egg (Prismatic)

  • Turns to hatch: 10 ⇒ 11

Titanic Strength (Gold)

  • Health to AD conversion: 2% ⇒ 1.5%

Trade Sector+ (Gold)

  • New augment, only appears on Stage 3-2: Gain a free Shop Refresh every round. Gain 5 gold now.

True Twos (Gold)

  • Reworked: Gain one random 2-star Tier 1 champion and one random 2-star Tier 2 champion

Items

Astral Emblem

  • Re-enabled, but will never appear on carousel

Deathblade

  • Attack damage per star level: 40/70/100 ⇒ 40/60/80

Luminous Deathblade (Radiant Item)

  • Attack damage per star level: 60/100/140 ⇒ 60/90/120

Sunlight Cape (Radiant Item)

  • Health: 800 ⇒ 600

System Changes

Double Up

  • A UI Icon has been added to the round tracker that will inform players of when Runes of Allegiance will appear

Treasure Dragon

  • Start of round gold and an automatic shop refresh is no longer triggered at Stage 5-1 (after Treasure Dragon)
  • Removed the three second transition between Stages 4-7 and 5-1
  • Treasure Dragon content is no longer automatically selected two seconds before the end of the round
