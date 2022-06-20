TFT patch 12.12 notes: Shyvana & Sylas reworks, Olaf & Xayah nerfs, more

TFT patch 12.12 is here and Riot are making some big changes to the Dragonlands. Three units are being reworked — Daeja, Shyvana, and Sylas — while another 28 champions are being rebalanced as the developers reduce tankiness: here’s the full notes.
With players taking to the Dragonlands in droves, TFT Set 7 is being considered a success on Riot’s side. However, there’s still plenty of work to be done with balancing everything, and that’s what TFT patch 12.12 is for.
After an urgent hotfix dropped in the hours following the launch to fix some outliers, Riot ended up skipping the b-patch to focus on bigger changes in the fortnightly update. That has allowed them to push out some reworks on a very quick turnaround and address glaring issues like tankiness.
More than 30 champions and half the traits are being adjusted as part of TFT patch 12.12, so catch up on the full notes below.
When is TFT patch 12.12?
TFT patch 12.12 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, right on time. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.
Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.
What’s changing in TFT patch 12.12?
Riot reworks three units: Daeja, Shyvana, and Sylas
When TFT Set 7 dropped on live servers, issues were bound to crop up. Immediately, there were three units Riot highlighted for reworks as part of TFT patch 12.12 — some even before the patch reached live and was on PBE, but just needed some extra time to work on them.
Daeja, Shyvana, and Sylas are those three units. From the top down, Daeja’s three-hit passive is now being moved to a permanently active ability which drains more magic resist. However, her attack speed is being massively cut to compensate.
The other two are facing more drastic reworks. Shyvana’s Flame Breath will no longer be static, meaning she can chase targets dashing around the convergence. Sylas’ ability will no longer mana-reave on the first cast either, instead giving him a shield. The mana-reave now applies on the second cast (or while he is shielded), and also hits a wider area.
Overall nerfs to tankiness should help stalling combats
Another big problem Riot is tackling in TFT patch 12.12 is the overall tankiness of units in the set. Between the Guardian reroll players, the Bruiser comps, and all the healing, a lot of combats have been stalling out until overtime.
Riot are making some sweeping changes to address this. A number of traits, including Bruiser, Dragon, Guardian, and more are having their tank values cut to help carries carve through them a bit easier.
Individual units are also being changed, such as Tahm Kench, Leona, and Shen — three tanks who have dominated the meta. The only tank units being left relatively unchanged are all of the Cavalier champions.
Major carries Olaf & Xayah targeted
However, with tank units being subject to Riot’s nerf hammer, some carries would start to overperform. And given some like Olaf and Xayah are already pretty strong, the developers are getting in with nerfs for those too in TFT patch 12.12.
Olaf’s attack damage is being slashed, while Xayah will get fewer feathers that deal less damage as part of her ability. The likes of Ryze, Talon, and Yasuo are also facing Mortdog’s ire.
Some carries are being buffed though. Corki is a big one, with his The Big One rocket now always hitting a target instead of sailing by. Jinx, Karma, and Swain are also in the good books for TFT patch 12.12.
You can find the full TFT patch 12.12 notes below, courtesy of Mortdog.
These values are currently based on PBE data and things can change between now and patch day on June 22, 2022, so be sure to check back for the latest as it updates.
TFT patch 12.12 notes
Champions
Tier 1
Ezreal
- Spell damage: 175/250/350 ⇒ 150/225/300
Heimerdinger
- Mana: 40/80 ⇒ 50/100
- Spell damage: 225/300/400 ⇒ 225/325/450
- Stun duration: 1.5/1.75/2 seconds ⇒ 1.5 seconds
Leona
- Health: 700 ⇒ 650
Karma
- Spell damage: 225/300/375 ⇒ 200/275/350
- Explosion now centers on the missile’s target rather than slightly in front. This means she will more reliably hit all units in a clump.
Sett
- Spell scaling: 170% AD ⇒ 150% AD
Tahm Kench
- Reworked: Now deals damage based on the next three attacks that strike him instead of internal cooldown. Updated tooltip which incorrectly said the damage only occurs while the shield holds.
- Spell shield: 250/300/425 ⇒ 250/300/350
Tier 2
Jinx
- Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 50/100
Nami
- Mana: 40/80 ⇒ 50/90
Shen
- Mana: 60/90 ⇒ 60/105
Thresh
- Now always selects his hook target before enemy movement begins. This means he can now hook Cavaliers that started as farthest unit from Thresh.
Tier 3
Anivia
- Spell damage: 300/400/600 ⇒ 325/450/700
Diana
- Orb damage: 100/110/120 ⇒ 80/90/100
- Shield no longer stacks itself, instead refreshes as intended
- Diana’s orbs now properly scale with AP
Illaoi
- Armor and magic resist steal: 40% ⇒ 33%
Lee Sin
- Mana: 0/70 ⇒ 40/100
- Spell damage: 275/325/425 ⇒ 300/375/500
Lulu
- Mana: 70/140 ⇒ 75/150
Nunu
- Spell damage: 350/500/900 ⇒ 350/500/800
Olaf
- Attack damage: 60 ⇒ 50
Ryze
- Health: 650 ⇒ 600
- Spell damage: 200/300/500% max mana ⇒ 175/250/400% max mana
Swain
- Spell damage: 70/110/165 ⇒ 75/115/175
Sylas
- Removed Mana-Reave on first spell cast
- Removed shield when casting on mana-reaved targets
- Added shield on first spell cast
- New: If Sylas is already shielded, the spell hits a larger area (2 hexes) and mana-reaves.
- Sylas’ shield now stacks
- Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 60/120
- Spell shield: 700/750/800 ⇒ 300/350/400
- Spell damage: 150/225/350 ⇒ 100/150/200
Volibear
- Attack speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75
- Bonus health on transform: 375/650/1200 ⇒ 550/1000/1800
- Spell damage: 160/175/190 ⇒ 170/180/190
Tier 4
Corki
- The Big One will always explode at the target location instead of flying infinitely.
Daeja
- Triple Barrage is now an always on part of her passive rather than a temporary buff
- Mana: 90/120 ⇒ 0/100
- Attack speed: 0.8 ⇒ 0.6
- Passive damage: 30/55/200 ⇒ 55/85/300
- Magic resist reduction per hit: 3 ⇒ 5
- Spell damage: 100/175/1000 ⇒ 225/350/1500
- Adjusted Windblast impact timing to better match the visuals
Sy’fen
- Updated tooltip to use proper pronouns and description of AD percentage.
Talon
- Blade scaling: 100/100/200% AD ⇒ 75/75/200% AD
- Talon will no longer cast his spell if no units are in range of his blade ring
- Talon’s spell when he recalls his blades will now correctly deal damage to secondary targets they pass through
Xayah
- Number of feathers: 2/2/5 ⇒ 2/2/4
- Base feather damage: 15/25/75 ⇒ 15/20/70
Tier 5
Ao Shin
- Health: 950 ⇒ 900
- Tooltip has been updated to reflect that he “reduces” the enemies current Mana rather than “draining” it
Aurelion Sol
- Health: 950 ⇒ 900
Shyvana
- Flame Breath duration: 1 second ⇒ 3.5 seconds
- Damage tick rate: 0.25 seconds ⇒ 0.5 seconds
- Mana: 0/30 ⇒ 45/75
- On first spell cast, will immediately Flame Breath once
- Now breathes a sweeping cone rather than a static cone in front of her
- Flame Breath will follow her if she moves
- She will turn to face a new target if there is no target in her current cone
- Shyvana is always enraged while in Flame BReath
- Damage lingers for at least three ticks, up to the maximum damage amount
- 3-star Shyvana has been drastically improved
Yasuo
- Third cast scaling: 300% AD ⇒ 250% AD
Zoe
- Janna stun duration: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 1.25 seconds
- Now spawns Daisy at her target’s location rather than her own
Traits
Assassin
- Crit damage bonus: 20/40/60% ⇒ 15/30/50%
Astral
- Ability power: 5/30/60 ⇒ 5/30/70
Bruiser
- Bonus health: 200/350/500/800 ⇒ 200/325/450/700
Cannoneer
- AOE damage: 150/175/225/275% AD ⇒ 150/200/250/300% AD
Dragon
- Bonus health: 750 ⇒ 700
Guardian
- Shield: 35/50/65% max health ⇒ 30/45/65% max health
Jade
- Tooltip has been updated to further clarify that the buff persists as long as units start combat adjacent to a statue
Legend
- AP steal: 40% ⇒ 50%
Mirage
- Dawnbringer Heal: 50/75/75 x 2/150 x 2% max health ⇒ 40/70/70 x 2/125 x 2% max health
Ragewing
- Attack speed: 50/150/250% ⇒ 60/125/225%
- Omnivamp: 30/50/80% ⇒ 30/50/70%
Scalescorn
- Bonus magic damage: 25/50/80% ⇒ 20/50/80%
Shapeshifter
- Health increase on transform: 50/100/150% ⇒ 45/90/135%
Shimmerscale
- Number of items granted: 1/2/3/5 ⇒ 1/2/4/5
- Draven’s Axe gold: 10 gold ⇒ 8 gold
- Draven’s Axe gold in Hyper Roll: 8 gold ⇒ 7 gold
- Gambler’s Blade proc: 5% ⇒ 6%
- Gambler’s Blade RNG normalized
- Mogul’s Mail gold: 4 gold ⇒ 3 gold
Swiftshot
- Attack speed per hex: 12/25/40% ⇒ 10/20/40%
Trainer
- Hyper Roll chance for extra Snax: 100% ⇒ 65%
Warrior
- Bonus proc damage: 120/200/300% ⇒ 120/200/350%
Augments
Ascension (Gold)
- Tier: Silver ⇒ Gold
Astral Heart (Silver)
- Tier: Gold ⇒ Silver
Binary Airdrop (Prismatic)
- Now additionally grants 1 random item component
Built Different I / II / III
- Reworked to scale in power across stages
- Built Different I health: 300 ⇒ 250/300/350/400
- Built Different I attack speed: 50% ⇒ 40/50/60/70%
- Built Different II health: 400 ⇒ 300/400/500/600
- Built Different II attack speed: 60% ⇒ 50/60/70/80%
- Built Different III health: 500 ⇒ 400/500/600/700
- Built Different III attack speed: 70% ⇒ 60/70/80/90%
Cannoneer Crown (Prismatic)
- Item given: Giant Slayer ⇒ Runaan’s Hurricane
Cruel Pact (Prismatic)
- Can only appear on Stage 2-1
Double Trouble III (Prismatic)
- Bonus stats: 55 ⇒ 50
Essence Theft (Gold)
- Mana steal: 4 ⇒ 5
Inspire (Gold)
- Attack speed: 60% ⇒ 70%
Jade Soul (Prismatic)
- Item given: Ionic Spark ⇒ Titan’s Resolve
Luden’s Echo I / II / III
- Luden’s Echo I damage: 70/90/110/130 ⇒ 60/80/100/120
- Luden’s Echo II damage: 100/125/150/175 ⇒ 85/110/135/160
- Luden’s Echo III damage: 140/180/220/260 ⇒ 120/160/200/240
Meditation I / II / III
- Mana regen per second: 5/7/10 ⇒ 4/6/8
Party Time (Gold)
- Attack speed on takedown: 75% ⇒ 80%
Preparation I / II / III
- Can no longer appear on Stage 4-2
Radiant Relics (Prismatic)
- Item choices: 4 ⇒ 5
Reckless Spending (Gold)
- Damage amplification: 40% ⇒ 50%
Ricochet (Gold)
- Damage reduction on second hit: 66% ⇒ 50%
Scorch (Gold)
- Damage amplification: 40% ⇒ 33%
Second Wind I / II
- Healing: 50/75% max health ⇒ 40/60% max health
Shapeshifter Soul (Prismatic)
- Item given: Hand of Justice ⇒ Sunfire Cape
The Golden Egg (Prismatic)
- Turns to hatch: 10 ⇒ 11
Titanic Strength (Gold)
- Health to AD conversion: 2% ⇒ 1.5%
Trade Sector+ (Gold)
- New augment, only appears on Stage 3-2: Gain a free Shop Refresh every round. Gain 5 gold now.
True Twos (Gold)
- Reworked: Gain one random 2-star Tier 1 champion and one random 2-star Tier 2 champion
Items
Astral Emblem
- Re-enabled, but will never appear on carousel
Deathblade
- Attack damage per star level: 40/70/100 ⇒ 40/60/80
Luminous Deathblade (Radiant Item)
- Attack damage per star level: 60/100/140 ⇒ 60/90/120
Sunlight Cape (Radiant Item)
- Health: 800 ⇒ 600
System Changes
Double Up
- A UI Icon has been added to the round tracker that will inform players of when Runes of Allegiance will appear
Treasure Dragon
- Start of round gold and an automatic shop refresh is no longer triggered at Stage 5-1 (after Treasure Dragon)
- Removed the three second transition between Stages 4-7 and 5-1
- Treasure Dragon content is no longer automatically selected two seconds before the end of the round