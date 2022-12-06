TFT Monsters Attack pass details: All rewards & missions in Set 8

TFT Monsters Attack is here, and that means there’s a new battle pass to grind. All new missions and rewards have been added for TFT Set 8 — here’s what you need to know.
TFT Set 8 is finally going live. Named Monsters Attack, there’s a new roster of champions and traits slotting into the superhero and villain theme, as well as mechanics like Hero Augments and Item Anvils to add fresh different playstyle options.
What isn’t changing though is the battle pass system. TFT Monsters Attack will feature the same style of battle pass, allowing players to earn rewards by grinding missions and playing the autobattler across the three months before the Mid-Set Update.
Here’s how it’ll work in TFT Set 8.
How much does the TFT Monsters Attack pass cost?
Much like other battle passes, the TFT Monsters Attack pass comes with a Free and Premium track.
The Free pack is as described. You don’t pay anything for it, and you still get access to all the missions. The only thing you miss out on is the extra rewards which are only obtainable in the Premium Pass+. If you want to pick that up, it’ll cost 1295 RP.
If you’re not sure how much time you’ll invest into TFT Set 8, you can unlock the pass later on. You’ll retroactively be given all the rewards, so you won’t miss out on anything.
TFT Monsters Attack pass missions
If you want to blaze through the TFT Monsters Attack pass, you will want to complete the missions. They are all tied to the new champions, traits, and mechanics, so you should be able to get through them by playing flexibly across the set.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Here’s all the missions you can complete across TFT Set 8 for sweet, sweet experience.
|Mission
|Objective
|Reward
|#SquadGoals
|Reach 100 fame with Anima Squad in three different games
|400 XP
|Aces High
|Field Ace 4
|600 XP
|Apocalypse Of One
|With only Fiddlesticks left alive, kill three enemies in a single PvP combat
|600 XP
|Extinction Event
|Field a team with six Threats
|600 XP
|Gear Check
|Defeat a boss in 15 seconds or less
|600 XP
|Heroes Never Die
|Field Ox Force 6
|400 XP
|Major Crossover
|Field an army with at least eight active traits
|400 XP
|Metroplex Defense Initiative
|Field A.D.M.I.N. 2+ for 30 rounds (rounds with 4+ count triple), and deal 15,000 damage with LaserCorp drones
|800 XP
|Mobilize the City
|Drop 15 buildings with Mordekaiser, and grant allies 2500 mana with Civilian
|800 XP
|One-Two Punch
|Play two games of Teamfight Tactics: Monsters Attack
|400 XP
|Optimal Prime
|Field a Mecha Prime with three completed items and at least 6000 health
|400 XP
|Super League HQ
|Field nine units
|200 XP
|Super Weapon “Acquisition”
|Use Underground to heist a Radiant item or a Tactician’s Crown
|1000 XP
|Tacticians, Team Up!
|Play a game of Teamfight Tactics: Monsters Attack
|400 XP
|Team-Up Moment
|Field an army with at least five active traits
|200 XP
|The A-List
|Field five 3-star Hero champions
|400 XP
|The Old Guard
|With Supers active, field four 3-star units
|1000 XP
|The Power of Heart
|Using Heart, grant an ally 100 AP in a single combat
|400 XP
|Threat Level: ALPHA
|Field a 3-star Threat champion
|600 XP
|Unlikely Allies
|Field a Threat champion with an Emblem and the corresponding trait active
|400 XP
|Utility Belt Activate!
|Build 20 Gadgeteen items
|400 XP
TFT Monsters Attack pass rewards
You aren’t mindlessly grinding through the TFT Monsters Attack pass for nothing — there are plenty of rewards on offer. Starting with the Super Squad Sprite and Threat Level: Nom board (in the Premium+ Pass), players can also earn Little Legend Eggs, Star Shards, Booms, Arenas, and more.
There’s also the chase emotes at the end of the pass, featuring Miss Fortune in her Anima Squad skin. You can check all the TFT Monsters Attack pass rewards below.
|Tier
|Reward
|Pass
|0
|Threat Level: Nom Arena
|Pass+
|1
|Super Squad Sprite
|Free
|2
|1-Star Justice Beam Boom
|Pass+
|3
|50 Star Shards
|Pass+
|4
|Whisker Egg
|Pass+
|5
|Gotta Fly Emote
|Free
|6
|1-Star Love Love Beam Boom
|Pass+
|7
|1-Star Rocket Punch Boom
|Pass+
|8
|50 Star Shards
|Pass+
|9
|Random Emote
|Free
|10
|1-Star Star Guardian Tocker
|Pass+
|11
|50 Star Shards
|Pass+
|12
|1-Star Your Ride Is Here Boom
|Pass+
|13
|Little Legend Series 1-17 Egg
|Free
|14
|2-Star Justice Beam Boom
|Pass+
|15
|Grizzle Egg
|Pass+
|16
|2-Star Rocket Punch Boom
|Pass+
|17
|Random Emote
|Free
|18
|50 Star Shards
|Pass+
|19
|2-Star Love Love Beam Boom
|Pass+
|20
|Little Legend Series 1-17 Egg
|Free
|21
|Threat Level: Ok Arena
|Pass+
|22
|2-Star Your Ride Is Here Boom
|Pass+
|23
|50 Star Shards
|Pass+
|24
|9000+ Emote
|Free
|25
|Whisker Egg
|Pass+
|26
|3-Star Justice Beam Boom
|Pass+
|27
|2-Star Star Guardian Tocker
|Pass+
|28
|50 Star Shards
|Pass+
|29
|Little Legend Series 1-17 Egg
|Free
|30
|3-Star Rocket Punch Boom
|Pass+
|31
|50 Star Shards
|Pass+
|32
|Random Emote
|Free
|33
|Legendary Little Legend Egg
|Pass+
|34
|3-Star Love Love Beam Boom
|Pass+
|35
|50 Star Shards
|Pass+
|36
|Grizzle Egg
|Pass+
|37
|Mecha:Punch Emote
|Free
|38
|Threat Level: Tentacle Arena
|Pass+
|39
|3-Star Your Ride Is Here Boom
|Pass+
|40
|50 Star Shards
|Pass+
|41
|3-Star Star Guardian Tocker
|Pass+
|42
|Legendary Little Legend Egg
|Free
|43
|Lux’s Radiant Chalice
|Free
|44
|Poro-Ranger HQ Arena
|Pass+
|45
|#Winning Emote
|Free
|46
|#Shock&Awe Emote
|Free
|47
|#Champions Emote
|Free
TFT Monsters Attack pass expiry date
The TFT Monsters Attack pass is set to expire on March 21, 2023. Like usual, players can expect the TFT Set 8.5 update to drop on the following day with an all-new battle pass to grind through.
If Riot pushes that back, we’ll let you know.