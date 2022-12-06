TFT Monsters Attack pass details: All rewards & missions in Set 8

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

TFT Monsters Attack is here, and that means there’s a new battle pass to grind. All new missions and rewards have been added for TFT Set 8 ⁠— here’s what you need to know.

TFT Set 8 is finally going live. Named Monsters Attack, there’s a new roster of champions and traits slotting into the superhero and villain theme, as well as mechanics like Hero Augments and Item Anvils to add fresh different playstyle options.

What isn’t changing though is the battle pass system. TFT Monsters Attack will feature the same style of battle pass, allowing players to earn rewards by grinding missions and playing the autobattler across the three months before the Mid-Set Update.

Here’s how it’ll work in TFT Set 8.

Get ready to grind through TFT Set 8 with the Monsters Attack pass.

How much does the TFT Monsters Attack pass cost?

Much like other battle passes, the TFT Monsters Attack pass comes with a Free and Premium track.

The Free pack is as described. You don’t pay anything for it, and you still get access to all the missions. The only thing you miss out on is the extra rewards ⁠which are only obtainable in the Premium Pass+. If you want to pick that up, it’ll cost 1295 RP.

If you’re not sure how much time you’ll invest into TFT Set 8, you can unlock the pass later on. You’ll retroactively be given all the rewards, so you won’t miss out on anything.

TFT Monsters Attack pass missions

If you want to blaze through the TFT Monsters Attack pass, you will want to complete the missions. They are all tied to the new champions, traits, and mechanics, so you should be able to get through them by playing flexibly across the set.

Here’s all the missions you can complete across TFT Set 8 for sweet, sweet experience.

Mission Objective Reward #SquadGoals Reach 100 fame with Anima Squad in three different games 400 XP Aces High Field Ace 4 600 XP Apocalypse Of One With only Fiddlesticks left alive, kill three enemies in a single PvP combat 600 XP Extinction Event Field a team with six Threats 600 XP Gear Check Defeat a boss in 15 seconds or less 600 XP Heroes Never Die Field Ox Force 6 400 XP Major Crossover Field an army with at least eight active traits 400 XP Metroplex Defense Initiative Field A.D.M.I.N. 2+ for 30 rounds (rounds with 4+ count triple), and deal 15,000 damage with LaserCorp drones 800 XP Mobilize the City Drop 15 buildings with Mordekaiser, and grant allies 2500 mana with Civilian 800 XP One-Two Punch Play two games of Teamfight Tactics: Monsters Attack 400 XP Optimal Prime Field a Mecha Prime with three completed items and at least 6000 health 400 XP Super League HQ Field nine units 200 XP Super Weapon “Acquisition” Use Underground to heist a Radiant item or a Tactician’s Crown 1000 XP Tacticians, Team Up! Play a game of Teamfight Tactics: Monsters Attack 400 XP Team-Up Moment Field an army with at least five active traits 200 XP The A-List Field five 3-star Hero champions 400 XP The Old Guard With Supers active, field four 3-star units 1000 XP The Power of Heart Using Heart, grant an ally 100 AP in a single combat 400 XP Threat Level: ALPHA Field a 3-star Threat champion 600 XP Unlikely Allies Field a Threat champion with an Emblem and the corresponding trait active 400 XP Utility Belt Activate! Build 20 Gadgeteen items 400 XP

TFT Monsters Attack pass rewards

You aren’t mindlessly grinding through the TFT Monsters Attack pass for nothing ⁠— there are plenty of rewards on offer. Starting with the Super Squad Sprite and Threat Level: Nom board (in the Premium+ Pass), players can also earn Little Legend Eggs, Star Shards, Booms, Arenas, and more.

There’s also the chase emotes at the end of the pass, featuring Miss Fortune in her Anima Squad skin. You can check all the TFT Monsters Attack pass rewards below.

Tier Reward Pass 0 Threat Level: Nom Arena Pass+ 1 Super Squad Sprite Free 2 1-Star Justice Beam Boom Pass+ 3 50 Star Shards Pass+ 4 Whisker Egg Pass+ 5 Gotta Fly Emote Free 6 1-Star Love Love Beam Boom Pass+ 7 1-Star Rocket Punch Boom Pass+ 8 50 Star Shards Pass+ 9 Random Emote Free 10 1-Star Star Guardian Tocker Pass+ 11 50 Star Shards Pass+ 12 1-Star Your Ride Is Here Boom Pass+ 13 Little Legend Series 1-17 Egg Free 14 2-Star Justice Beam Boom Pass+ 15 Grizzle Egg Pass+ 16 2-Star Rocket Punch Boom Pass+ 17 Random Emote Free 18 50 Star Shards Pass+ 19 2-Star Love Love Beam Boom Pass+ 20 Little Legend Series 1-17 Egg Free 21 Threat Level: Ok Arena Pass+ 22 2-Star Your Ride Is Here Boom Pass+ 23 50 Star Shards Pass+ 24 9000+ Emote Free 25 Whisker Egg Pass+ 26 3-Star Justice Beam Boom Pass+ 27 2-Star Star Guardian Tocker Pass+ 28 50 Star Shards Pass+ 29 Little Legend Series 1-17 Egg Free 30 3-Star Rocket Punch Boom Pass+ 31 50 Star Shards Pass+ 32 Random Emote Free 33 Legendary Little Legend Egg Pass+ 34 3-Star Love Love Beam Boom Pass+ 35 50 Star Shards Pass+ 36 Grizzle Egg Pass+ 37 Mecha:Punch Emote Free 38 Threat Level: Tentacle Arena Pass+ 39 3-Star Your Ride Is Here Boom Pass+ 40 50 Star Shards Pass+ 41 3-Star Star Guardian Tocker Pass+ 42 Legendary Little Legend Egg Free 43 Lux’s Radiant Chalice Free 44 Poro-Ranger HQ Arena Pass+ 45 #Winning Emote Free 46 #Shock&Awe Emote Free 47 #Champions Emote Free

TFT Monsters Attack pass expiry date

The TFT Monsters Attack pass is set to expire on March 21, 2023. Like usual, players can expect the TFT Set 8.5 update to drop on the following day with an all-new battle pass to grind through.

If Riot pushes that back, we’ll let you know.