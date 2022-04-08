TFT patch 12.7 notes: Twinshot nerfs, Ashe & Zeri buffs, more

TFT patch 12.7 is the decisive update of Set 6 ⁠— with the World Championship set to be played on this patch, Riot isn’t trying to rock the boat too much. A dozen champions are receiving small changes, but Twinshot is being hit the hardest: here’s the full patch notes.

The TFT Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship is nearing, and so too the end of Set 6. However, with balance in a healthy spot following the mega 12.5 and 12.6 updates, TFT patch 12.7 is decidedly thin.

There’s still a couple of things on Riot’s radar: Twinshots being priority number one. The reroll-centric comp has been too flexible, and will be getting a downgrade.

However, that’s not all, with a handful of niche carries also getting a bit of assistance to perhaps crack into the meta again like Ashe, Seraphine, and Zeri. Plus, the usual assortment of Augment changes are coming too.

Here’s what you need to know about TFT patch 12.7, including when the update goes live in April.

When is TFT patch 12.7?

TFT patch 12.7 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 ⁠— following the schedule set out at the start of the year.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 12.7?

Major Twinshot nerfs gut popular comp

In case the patch 12.6 and b-side changes weren’t enough, Twinshot is getting nerfed yet again in TFT patch 12.7. The reroll comp ⁠— which could be played with innumerable carries ⁠— was one of the most flexible picks of the last two patches.

However, while specific champions have been spared from the nerfs, the trait and some of its Augments have not.

4 and 5 Twinshot buffs are being toned down, giving less AD across the board. Sharpshooter ⁠— which boosted the comp’s DPS significantly ⁠— is now a Prismatic Augment and didn’t receive any buffs, making it a very situational pick.

Hextech also suffered a similar fate, with the Hextech Unity and Crest Augments being removed, while Hextech Heart was bumped up to Gold tier.

These are the only major nerfs in the update though, with Riot focusing on fine tuning some edge-case carries to even out the meta even more.

Ashe, Seraphine, Zeri headline buffs list

There’s a smattering of buffs in TFT patch 12.7, but they’re by no means revolutionary. Carries Ashe, Seraphine, and Zeri headline the shortlist, each with small but impactful changes.

Ashe has gotten some of her Volley AD ratio back after big reroll nerfs earlier in the Set. Seraphine’s mana has also been cut, making her a bit better as a carry. Finally, a slight Zeri attack speed buff will let her charge up Lightning Crash a bit quicker, reducing downtime.

Outside of these units, Ahri, Caitlyn, Cho’Gath, Galio, Kha’Zix, Tryndamere and Senna are getting buffs. This is on top of the Scholar and Yordle trait, making them more tempting to chase with bigger late-game bonuses.

A number of Augment changes have also been made.

You can find the full TFT patch 12.7 notes below, courtesy of Riot. The patch rolls out on April 13.

TFT patch 12.7 notes

Champions

1-cost

Caitlyn

Max Mana buff: 0/110 ⇒ 0/100

2-cost

Ashe

Bugfix: Ashe’s Mana is now 30/60 as intended

Volley Attack Damage ratio: 100% ⇒ 110%

3-cost

Cho’Gath

Health: 700 ⇒ 750

Senna

Piercing Darkness base Damage: 80/120/180 ⇒ 100/140/200

Tryndamere

Spinning Slash base Damage: 50/75/100 ⇒ 70/90/110

4-cost

Ahri

Orb of Deception Damage: 125/190/450 ⇒ 135/200/450

Jhin

Max Mana nerf: 0/50 ⇒ 0/60

Kha’Zix

Void Assault jump speed increased

Seraphine

Mana buff: 80/150 ⇒ 70/130

5-cost

Galio

Colossal Entrance percent max Health Damage: 8% ⇒ 10%

Viktor

Max Mana nerf: 0/140 ⇒ 0/145

Zeri

Attack Speed: 0.8 ⇒ 0.9

Traits

Scholar

Mana: 5/10/20 ⇒ 5/15/25

Twinshot

Attack Damage: 10/25/45/80 ⇒ 10/25/40/70

Yordle

Yordle 6 Mana Reduction: 25% ⇒ 30%

Augments

Double Trouble I/II/III

Bonus AD, AP, Armor, and MR: 30/40/50 ⇒ 25/35/45

Electrocharge I/II/III

Electrocharge I: 50/65/80/95 ⇒ 60/75/90/105

Electrocharge II: 75/95/115/135 ⇒ 85/105/125/145

Electrocharge III: 90/120/150/180 ⇒ 105/135/165/200

Electrocharge no longer appears on Stage 4-6

Enchanter Soul (Prismatic)

Additional gold: 8 ⇒ 12

Featherweights I/II/III

No longer appears on Stage 4-6

Four Score (Silver)

Tier: Gold ⇒ Silver

Golden Ticket (Prismatic)

Chance for free refresh: 45% ⇒ 50%

Hextech Crest (Gold)

Removed

Hextech Heart (Gold)

Tier: Silver ⇒ Gold

Hextech Unity (Silver)

Removed

High Five (Gold)

Tier: Prismatic ⇒ Gold

Irresistible Charm (Gold)

Tier: Silver ⇒ Gold

Junkyard (Gold)

No longer appears on Stage 3-3

Amount of Turns for a Component: 3 ⇒ 4

Keepers I/II

Adjacent allies shield value: 150/225 ⇒ 160/240

Lifelong Learning (Silver)

No longer appears on Stage 3-3 Already does not appear on Stage 4-6



Luden’s Echo I/II/III

No longer appears on Stage 4-6

Makeshift Armor III (Prismatic)

Armor & Magic Resist: 80 ⇒ 75

Mercenary Crest (Gold)

No longer appears on Stage 4-6 when it’s too late to start stacking losses effectively

Mercenary Heart (Silver)

No longer appears on Stage 4-6 when it’s too late to start stacking losses effectively

Pirates (Gold)

1 gold drop on kill chance: 50% ⇒ 66%

Rich Get Richer (Gold)

No longer appears on Stage 3-3 Already does not appear on Stage 4-6



Scholar Crest (Gold)

Removed

Sharpshooter (Prismatic)

Tier: Gold ⇒ Prismatic

Sniper’s Nest (Gold)

Tier: Silver ⇒ Gold

So Small (Gold)

Dodge chance: 30% ⇒ 25%

Spell Blade (Gold)

Ability Power scaling on basic attack after casting an ability: 200% ⇒ 180%

Stand United I/II/III

No longer appears on Stage 1-4 when it’s too difficult to utilize

Stored Power (Silver)

No longer appears on Stage 3-3 when it’s too late to stack

Thieving Rascals (Gold)

No longer appears on Stage 3-3

Chance for a Yordle to spawn with a pilfered component: 40% to 33%

Tiny Titans (Silver)

Tier: Gold ⇒ Silver

Trade Sector (Gold)

No longer appears on Stage 3-3 (Already does not appear on Stage 4-6)

Triforce I/II/III

Attack Speed: 23/33/43% ⇒ 13/23/33%

True Twos (Gold)

No longer appears on Stage 3-3 (Already does not appear on Stage 4-6)

Twinshot Soul (Prismatic)

Additional Gold: 8 ⇒ 4

Windfall (Prismatic)

Gold: 18/30/45 ⇒ 20/35/55

Woodland Charm (Prismatic)

Health: 1600 ⇒ 1800

Woodland Trinket (Prismatic)

Removed

Underdogs (Silver)

No longer appears on Stage 4-6

Verdant Veil (Prismatic)

No longer appears on Stage 1-4

Bug fixes