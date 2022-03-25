TFT patch 12.6 notes: Draven & Irelia bugs fixed, Double Up changes

TFT patch 12.6 is on its way ⁠— although nothing big is to be expected as Gizmos & Gadgets winds down. Riot has already pushed a number of bug fixes of Corki, Draven, and Irelia ahead of the esports rush, and Double Up changes have also been touted. Here’s the patch notes so far.

TFT patch 12.6 isn’t going to blow your socks off. The balance of Set 6 is in a relatively healthy spot, and Riot doesn’t want to disturb the meta too much as regional qualifiers for the Gizmos & Gadgets Championship take place.

However, that’s not stopping them from fixing some crucial bugs and tinkering with Labs modes like Double Up.

Here’s what we know about TFT patch 12.6 so far, including the changes expected in the notes.

When is TFT patch 12.6?

TFT patch 12.6 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, as Riot gets back on schedule following the long four-week wait. Servers usually shut down at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 12.6?

Major bug fixes for Irelia, Corki, Draven

While not in TFT patch 12.6 explicitly, bug fixes for Corki, Draven, and Irelia have shipped in-game ahead of the March 30 update.

The Irelia mana generation bug has been fixed, meaning you won’t be stuck after recasting Bladesurge while crowd controlled. This was a big problem for Irelia boards as she would just stand still for half the combat before dying, and will be a substantive buff to her.

Corki will also get a similar buff, where his Bombardment ability will no longer fizzle if the target dies mid-animation and will instead redirect. On the other hand, Draven will no longer get the VIP bonuses if Debonair is deactivated.

Socialite and True Justice were also fixed ⁠— both were giving more damage than intended. The latter is currently disabled however due to a new glitch, and will be re-enabled in TFT patch 12.6.

Double up changes nerfs Mercenary strat

As Riot pushes towards making Double-Up a permanent “fully-supported experience”, the devs are giving the co-op mode a couple of adjustments in TFT patch 12.6.

This includes adjusting player damage to be slightly higher, as well as increasing the time it takes reinforcements to jump from one board to the other ⁠— making wipes a little less easy to come by.

The Mercenary strategy ⁠— to have one player play open fort Mercs while the other wins to save HP ⁠— is also being nerfed, with dice rolls only getting luckier if both players lose.

Balance changes expected for Innovator, meta reroll comps

While no balance changes have been made public by Riot on or off the PBE, we can still take a guess at what may be changed.

Developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer wanted to avoid any big changes in the mini-updates leading up to 12.6 so as to not disrupt the competitive meta. After the regional qualifiers from March 25 to 27 in most regions that’ll change in the leadup to Worlds.

Looking at the best comps, Twinshot is one that stands out as overshooting the mark following its patch 12.5 buffs. The same goes for Innovators, especially since the nerfs to Innovator 5 and the Mechanical Bear have seemingly not done enough to stop the comp’s flexibility making it top-tier.

The last major nerf could come to the meta reroll comps of Talon and Chemtech Challengers. Both the Debonair unit plus Warwick, Camille, and Tryndamere could be in Riot’s sights due to their insane power.

This is all speculation in the lead-up to TFT patch 12.6, so we will keep you updated with the official patch notes ⁠— as well as any PBE changes ⁠— as they drop before March 30.