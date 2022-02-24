TFT patch 12.5 notes: Jhin & Ahri buffs, Rek’Sai rework, more

TFT patch 12.5 is coming, and it’s a big one: Riot are shipping the first major Neon Nights balance changes following the Set 6.5 launch, targeting Rek’Sai, Jhin, Ahri, and more. We’ve got a full preview of the March update here, including the early patch notes.

Neon Nights has built on what Gizmos & Gadgets introduced in Set 6, and TFT patch 12.5 is here to finetune the wild west of balance in the aftermath.

It’s not the first update since Set 6.5 went live: Silco, Renata Glasc, Sivir, and the Hextech trait have all been nerfed as part of TFT patch 12.4b on February 22. However, it’s going to include some bigger changes Riot couldn’t push out within a week.

The big names being targeted? Rek’Sai, Jhin, Ahri, Zeri, Tryndamere, Twitch, Corki ⁠— more than 20 champions have been highlighted, as well as five traits and a slew of Augments. Here’s what we know about TFT patch 12.5.

When is TFT patch 12.5?

TFT patch 12.5 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, right on time. Servers usually shut down at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

Fair warning: this patch will be live for longer than usual. With Riot taking a break in March, the next update won’t release for another four weeks on March 30, so expect some micro-patches between now and then.

What’s coming in TFT patch 12.5?

Riot gives love to Jhin, Arcanists as they fall off in Neon Nights

It’s like Andy in Toy Story ⁠— as soon as the new Neon Nights champions and traits came along, TFT players looked at units like Jhin and the Arcanist trait and said “I don’t want to play with you anymore”.

Jhin hasn’t been bad by any means, although he was outshone by Sivir and Irelia as premier four-cost carries before TFT patch 12.4b. Now, he’ll be getting a “slight” buff, along with common frontline pairing Braum, to help him out.

Arcanists will also be getting some love as the AP comp fell off without Lux. Ahri is getting an “adjustment to make her easier and more satisfying to play”, which should help both Syndicate players and Arcanist players. Vex was also recently buffed in the b-patch, helping the cause.

Rek’Sai rework to tone back powerful three-trait two-cost

TFT players have maybe been having a bit too much fun with some of the new units in Neon Nights though. One of the most glaring examples is Rek’Sai. While she was nerfed in the February 22 update, Riot are keen to push ahead with a rework of the two-cost unit.

Her synergy with Sejuani ⁠— also a three-trait two-cost unit ⁠— has made the duo a powerful early game pairing on every board. She can also transition well as a late-game secondary carry alongside Kha’Zix in Mutant comps, without much counter.

Rek’Sai’s resistance shred and damage has already been hit, but Riot wants to “open up more defensive builds that aren’t hard countered by a flexible three-trait two-cost” with big changes in TFT patch 12.5.

Brand, Corki, Lucian reroll buffs on the cards

Some reroll comps have been outperforming others in Neon Nights ⁠— Twitch, Tryndamere, and Malzahar to name them.

Riot are looking at adjusting other reroll carries like Brand, Corki, and Lucian to try and give them a bit more power in the meta. Even Ashe is getting a look in at one and two-star, although those will more than likely help her in a Syndicate comp versus being a reroll carry.

On the flip side, the aforementioned trio of overachievers will all be nerfed to bring the strategy, and its carries, closer to parity.

TFT patch 12.5 is set to go live on March 2. You can find the full list of changes below, which are currently in testing on the PBE (h/t [email protected]).

TFT patch 12.5 notes

Champions

1-cost

Brand

Buffs TBC

Jarvan IV

Nerfs TBC

Twitch

Nerfs TBC

2-cost

Ashe

Buffs TBC

Corki

Buffs TBC

Lulu

Buffs TBC

Rek’Sai

Changes TBC

3-cost

Gnar

Buffs TBC

Leona

Buffs TBC

Lucian

Buffs TBC

Malzahar

Nerfs TBC

Morgana

Buffs TBC

Tryndamere

Nerfs TBC

4-cost

Ahri

Buffs TBC

Braum

Buffs TBC

Draven

Buffs TBC

Jhin

Buffs TBC

Vi

Nerfs TBC

5-cost

Galio

Buffs TBC

Jinx

Buffs TBC

Tahm Kench

Changes TBC

Zeri

Buffs TBC

Traits

Bodyguard

Buffs TBC

Chemtech

Changes TBC

Enchanter

Buffs TBC

Enforcer

Changes TBC

Innovator

Changes TBC

Augments

Numerous Augment changes TBC

Items

Morellonomicon

Nerfs TBC

Radiant Zephyr

Nerfs TBC

Statikk Shiv

Nerfs TBC

Sunfire Cape

Nerfs TBC

Systems

Tome of Traits