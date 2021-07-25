TFT patch 11.16 early notes: Legionnaire & Nocturne reworks

With Set 5.5 out the door, TFT patch 11.16 is Riot’s first real chance to balance the new units and traits. However, they’re starting with some old ones in an attempt to bring Legionnaires and Nocturne-Blender some love.

The meta from the Dawn of Heroes update is still yet to be solved, but one thing is for sure, players are a lot happier with Radiant Items over Shadow Items.

With that being said, Riot will be looking to trim some of the power picks in TFT patch 11.16. The early focus on the update is on older traits, but that’ll change as patch day nears.

When is TFT patch 11.16 releasing?

TFT patch 11.16 is expected to roll out on-time Wednesday, August 4. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 11.16?

Draconic and Abomination get hotfix nerfs

Before we dive into the new content, we just need to quickly note the mid-11.15 hotfix to Draconic and Abomination. Released on July 22, the two overpowered traits were hit with quick nerfs out of the gate.

We won’t include them in the patch notes below, but the Monstrosity had their spell duration and attack speed nerfed significantly, while Draconic eggs ⁠— both regular and golden ⁠— had their average value cut by around 0.25 gold.

The Abom-Zyra comp that was so viable throughout Set 5 and the start of 5.5 is still decent, but it might just be harder to hit (and a little less reliant on Sion).

The hotfix is live. Here’s the details. Hopefully this makes for a more fun weekend! https://t.co/2jDRbTLmev pic.twitter.com/Hl62jGWuOh — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) July 22, 2021

Legionnaire gets a rework after Mordekaiser removal hits hard

Legionnaire has struggled as a trait all set. Individual units like Mordekaiser, Draven, and Yasuo could carry, but the vertical as a whole struggled unlike Duelists in previous sets.

The rework, however, could change that, and lead to a rise of a 6 or even 8 Legionnaire composition based on the Duelist ones gone by. The vertical now gives Legionnaire units inbuilt healing, starting at 15% and scaling to 35%.

This is on top of the attack speed, which is remaining relatively unchanged. It’ll provide real incentive to push past 2 Legionnaires and look for 4, 6, or even 8 Legionnaire compositions if you have enough spatulas.

Nocturne ability change is a big buff to Blender

Nocturne has been a very item-reliant carry in Set 5. If you hit the holy trinity, he’s almost unbeatable. However, his base power isn’t that high, especially for a three-cost carry.

Riot is changing that by shaving the amount of percentage attack damage on his ability but adding a flat value on top. The flat 100/125/175 damage will ensure Nocturne doesn’t need a Deathblade to ramp up across combat, and could even reduce his reliance on the Infinity Edge / Last Whisper / Runaan’s Hurricane combo.

While it’ll still be best in slot, the changes mean you won’t be hurt trying to flex different items into your Blender comp.

Pyke and Aphelios have been primed for early buffs too, while Galio is facing some nerfs.

You can find the TFT patch 11.16 notes below (h/t [email protected]). We will keep this update all the way through to patch day with the latest changes.

TFT patch 11.16 early notes

Champions

2-cost

Pyke

Damage increased from 150/225/325 to 175/250/400

3-cost

Nocturne

Ability changed: Passive: Every third attack, Nocturne slashes all adjacent enemies for 50% of his Attack Damage plus 100/125/175 bonus physical damage, and heals himself for 100% of the damage dealt. If only one target is hit, Nocturne also increases his Attack Speed by 35% for 3 seconds.

4-cost

Aphelios

Bonus damage increased from 150/200/400 to 150/200/600

Galio

Damage lowered from 200/300/2000 to 200/300/1000

Traits

Legionnaire