TFT patch 11.17 early notes: Big nerfs to Hellion, Riven, and Yasuo

TFT patch 11.17 is on its way. For the Hellion, Riven, and Yasuo abusers, you might want to look away, as Riot has those three power picks firmly in their sights. However, it’s not all bad news as the devs slowly bring Karma and Gwen back into the meta.

Much like the end of Set 5, Riven and Yasuo have had a hold of the TFT Dawn of Heroes meta. The Legionnaire rework only helped solidify that, but Riot are finally reining them in in TFT patch 11.17.

The same goes for Hellion and Sentinel comps, who are also set to receive nerfs across both the b-side update coming out soon and the 11.17 patch.

When is TFT patch 11.17?

TFT patch 11.17 is expected to roll out on-time Wednesday, August 25. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 11.17?

Legionnaires buffed as patch 11.16 rework doesn’t quite hit

The Legionnaire rework has certainly brought more of the carries to the fold. Champions like Riven, Yasuo, and even Kayle have found a more solid place in the meta with more reliable omnivamp healing.

Despite this, the trait as a whole is getting buffed, with more attack speed at four and six units. This should help the likes of Aatrox and Kayle stick on even harder in the meta.

To compensate though, individual units are being nerfed within the trait. Riven and Yasuo ⁠— the stars of both Dawnbringer and Nightbringer comps ⁠— are being hit the hardest. Some of their supportive champions like Lee Sin are also being targeted.

Hellions also in Riot’s sights as Tristana dominates

Hellion reroll with Tristana carry has proved to be one of the strongest comps in TFT Set 5.5, and despite a few nerfs already, it’s still good.

Riot are hitting it again ⁠— not necessarily in patch 11.17, but in TFT patch 11.16b. Focusing on the power of units other than Tristana, there are nerfs for Lulu, Miss Fortune, and Teemo on the PBE. It’s not all bad news though as Ziggs is getting buffed at three-star (only slightly though).

These changes should ship around August 18, a week ahead of patch 11.17. If they still miss the mark though, expect more nerfs.

After reviewing the data with @kentwuhoo we agree that we should do a B-patch. The Hellion comp (Trist/MF/Kennen/Thresh/Lulu/Poppy) will be the target, as it could use some buffs. Ok just trolling, obviously we're nerfing that comp a bit 🙂 Notes and patch will be Wednesday. — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) August 16, 2021

Outside of the aforementioned, Nocturne, Karma, and Gwen are getting another set of buffs. Rakan, Nidalee, and Viego are lined up for nerfs. A handful of traits, including Sentinel and Spellweaver, will be changed too.

However, if you were hoping for more Abomination nerfs, you’re out of luck for now. While Fiddlesticks is getting a damage nerf, the trait and its other strong units are nowhere to be seen in the patch notes (h/t [email protected]). We’ll keep you updated if that changes.

TFT patch 11.17 notes

Champions

Tier 1

Ziggs

Damage increased from 250/375/525 to 250/375/550

Tier 3

Lee Sin

Damage lowered from 250/350/650 to 200/350/600

Lulu

Number of targets lowered from 3/4/6 to 3/4/5

Stun duration changed from 1.5/2/2.5 to 1.5

Miss Fortune

Damage lowered from 250/375/700 to 250/375/600

Nidalee

Dodge chance lowered from 45% to 40%

Attack speed lowered from 40/50/75 to 30/50/70

Nocturne

Bonus damage increased from 70/85/110 to 80/90/110

Rakan

Damage lowered from 350/500/900 to 350/500/800

Healing lowered from 35/50/80% to 35/50/70%

Riven

Damage lowered from 100/200/500 to 100/200/300

Bonus AD lowered from 90/100/120% to 90/100/110%

Yasuo

Damage lowered from 250/350/600 to 200/350/550

True damage lowered from 25/35/60 to 20/35/55

Tier 4

Fiddlesticks

Damage lowered from 175/225/600 to 150/200/600

Karma

Damage increased from 225/280/750 to 230/290/750

Tier 5

Gwen

Damage increased from 100/150/1777 to 125/200/2222

Teemo

Damage lowered from 130/160/666 to 120/160/666

Viego

Magic damage increased per second lowered from 100% to 50%

Resurrected health loss per second lowered from 15/7/0% to 10/5/0%

Traits

Legionnaire

4 unit attack speed increased from 65% to 75%

6 unit attack speed increased from 120% to 135%

Redeemed

9 unit Armor & MR lowered form 75 to 70

Sentinel

3 unit shield lowered from 200 to 175

6 unit shield lowered from 1000 to 900

6 unit attack speed lowered from 120% to 100%

9 unit attack speed lowered from 1000% to 500%

Spellweaver

2 unit AP lowered from 25 to 20

4 unit AP lowered from 55 to 35

4 unit bonus AP lowered from 5 to 4

6 unit AP lowered from 100 to 70

Victorious