Teamfight Tactics heads home with Set 9: Runeterra Reforged details, start date, more
Teamfight Tactics is looking to return to its roots with the introduction of Set 9, Runeterra Reforged, bringing in new mechanics, champions, and more.
Teamfight Tactics has showcased their next set as Runeterra Reforged. Runeterra Reforged will be the ninth set in TFT history and will have tacticians reminiscing about set 1.
The ninth set brings about many new mechanics, including the new set mechanic of portals, new Legends, units, and more. With so many things changing, it’s a good idea to get the rundown before it heads to live servers, so here’s what we know about Teamfight Tactics Set 9: Runeterra Reforged.
Contents
TFT Set 9 Start Date
Teamfight Tactics: Runeterra Reforged will launch to live servers on June 14, 2023. Timings will vary based on region but will coincide with the major League of Legends patch.
TFT Set 9 Content
Set Mechanic: Region Portals
At the start of each game, 3 different portals will appear on the carousel. Players in the lobby can then vote by moving to one of the portals, which can drastically change how the game is played. The portal chosen will be randomly picked from the votes, meaning that even with a majority, there’s no guarantee on which portal is picked.
Here are some examples of portals and what they do:
- Bandle City – Scuttle Puddle: Every PvE round is replaced by Scuttle Crabs, these will drop extra loot, money, and items
- Freljord – Hearth-Home: Gain a consumable at stage 4-5, when used on a unit, it allows you to upgrade one of the unit’s items into its radiant version.
- Void – Unstable Rift: Gain an unstable completed item that pops off and transforms into a random item every round.
- Shadow Isles – Thresh’s Sanctum: When ANY champion dies, collect their soul. Every 40 souls you collect, gain loot!
- Shurima – Warlord’s Bazaar: Transform a later PvE round into a loot-filled treasure armory
- Ionia – God Willow’s Grove: Creates a grove on your bench, champions placed in this grove contribute to your traits as if they were on your board.
- Piltover – Jayce’s Workshop: All augments in this game will be prismatic
- Noxus – Noxkraya: Each time you take an augment, a random arena hex appears. Units on an arena hex gain an item that they can use.
- Targon – Targonian Blessing: Receive a Targonian Blessing at 40% health
Set Traits
As per usual, Runeterra Reforged will come with its own set of traits. These will be attributed to units so that players can build the best possible army with the synergies available to them. These traits will reflect the many regions of Runeterra and attempt to highlight their fantasies.
Here’s what we know about each trait so far:
Noxus
Each Noxus unit gains bonus stats as you beat other players in the lobby. Some of the units in this trait seem to be:
- Cassiopeia
- Katarina
- Samira
- Swain
- Darius
- Sion
Piltover
Piltover will grant a cashout system similar to Underground and Mercenaries and will grant players an invention and some tools.
Shurima
Shurima will allow players build their very own Sun Disk, and ascend their units to gain large stat bonuses. The Sun Disk can also interact with certain augments, allowing it to deal damage to enemy units for example. Some of the units in this trait seem to be:
- Azir
- Taliyah
- Cassiopeia
- Akshan
- Nasus
- K’Sante
- Renekton
Yordles
Yordles seem to be the reroll comp of set 9, gaining stacking bonuses for each star level and can also reach 4 stars. At 4 stars, Yordle’s abilities upgrade to a whole new level. Some of the units in this trait seem to be:
- Kled
- Tristana
- Poppy
Void
The Void is capable of summoning allies from the Void, including the Void Remorah, the Rift Herald, and even Baron Nashor. Some of the units in this trait seem to be:
- Cho’Gath
- Vel’Koz
- Kassadin
- Malzahar
- Kai’Sa
Other Units
These units were not shown in the Runeterra Reforged reveal, but have not yet had a trait attributed to them, these are:
- Teemo
- Zeri
- Jhin
- Karma
- Sona
- Kayle
- Galio
- Orianna
- Irelia
- Maokai
New TFT mechanic: Legends
Legends are a similar feature to runes in League of Legends. They allow you to select a certain character, who will guarantee you see certain augments within your next game. These characters are supposed to represent certain play styles, allowing players to shape their own destiny with the Legend they pick before the match begins. These Legends can be chosen in the lobby, alongside your board, boom, and Little Legend.
Here are some examples of Legends and the augments they offer:
Tahm Kench – Collect as much gold – as possible!
- Rich Gets Richer
- Money Augments
Ornn – Gain the Power of Ornn’s Creations!
- Portable Forge
- Living Forge
- Artifact related augments
URF – Pick Urf, if you’re a Player that loves Emblems!
- Grants players emblem augments including Ancient Archives
Lee Sin – For the Player that loves to reroll and 3 Star units!
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- On A Roll
- Trade Sector
- High End Sector
Ezreal – For the Player that loves lots of Items and Item components!
- Build A Collection
- Well Earned Comforts
- Large Grab Bag
Caitlyn – Get strong units – at the start of the game!
- Rolling for Days
Veigar – Your units will gain immense power!
- Lesser Jeweled Lotus
- Jeweled Lotus
- Greater Jeweled Lotus
- Tiny Power I, II, III
Vladimir – Your team will gain lots and lots of HP!
- Augments that trade health for power
Draven – The more units you kill, the more gold you get!
Bard – Gain even more Power when you level up!
Master Yi – Your Team gains more damage while taking less!
Aurelion Sol – Become High Level and play awesome units!
Twisted Fate – For the Player that loves Pandoras Box!
Pengu – Your Tactician will get Bigger, Faster and Healthier!
Players will also be offered one free reroll for each augment tier, allowing them to try their luck at better augments.
Augments
Riot is also looking to freshen up the augment system with Set 9. According to the Runeterra Reforged reveal, Riot has refreshed a total of 90% of their generic augments.
Trait-linked augments will also be making a return in Set 9, with hero augments being removed.
Quality of Life changes
Champion Inspect Tool
All units will now have a different inspection window, which can be interacted with. This window will contain various information about the unit, including recommended items, what type of damage they deal, stats, spell information, and their attack range.
You may now also inspect units on the carousel as well.
Trait Tracker enhancement
Players can now interact with units inside of trait tooltips to learn more about them. You can also view the trait’s emblem and emblem recipe inside of the trait window itself.
New Cosmetics
It wouldn’t be a new set without a bunch of new cosmetics for players to customize their experience with. Riot has revealed a few of the cosmetics coming with Set 9, including new little legends and arenas. These are:
Little Legends
- Chibi Teemo
- Chibi Devil Teemo (Mythic Variant)
- Health Potion River Sprite
- Adventurer or Explorer River Sprite
- Raptors
- Poros
Arenas
- The Reckoning Arena (Noxus arena)
- Shrine of the First Lands (Mythic Ionia arena that drops swords from the sky, these can stack, showcasing the amount of rounds you’ve won)