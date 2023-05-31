Teamfight Tactics heads home with Set 9: Runeterra Reforged details, start date, more

Teamfight Tactics is looking to return to its roots with the introduction of Set 9, Runeterra Reforged, bringing in new mechanics, champions, and more.

Teamfight Tactics has showcased their next set as Runeterra Reforged. Runeterra Reforged will be the ninth set in TFT history and will have tacticians reminiscing about set 1.

The ninth set brings about many new mechanics, including the new set mechanic of portals, new Legends, units, and more. With so many things changing, it’s a good idea to get the rundown before it heads to live servers, so here’s what we know about Teamfight Tactics Set 9: Runeterra Reforged.

Article continues after ad

Contents

TFT Set 9 Start Date

Teamfight Tactics: Runeterra Reforged will launch to live servers on June 14, 2023. Timings will vary based on region but will coincide with the major League of Legends patch.

TFT Set 9 Content

Set Mechanic: Region Portals

At the start of each game, 3 different portals will appear on the carousel. Players in the lobby can then vote by moving to one of the portals, which can drastically change how the game is played. The portal chosen will be randomly picked from the votes, meaning that even with a majority, there’s no guarantee on which portal is picked.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games Examples of a Bandle City, Freljord, and Void Portal

Here are some examples of portals and what they do:

Bandle City – Scuttle Puddle: Every PvE round is replaced by Scuttle Crabs, these will drop extra loot, money, and items

– Scuttle Puddle: Every PvE round is replaced by Scuttle Crabs, these will drop extra loot, money, and items Freljord – Hearth-Home: Gain a consumable at stage 4-5, when used on a unit, it allows you to upgrade one of the unit’s items into its radiant version.

– Hearth-Home: Gain a consumable at stage 4-5, when used on a unit, it allows you to upgrade one of the unit’s items into its radiant version. Void – Unstable Rift: Gain an unstable completed item that pops off and transforms into a random item every round.

– Unstable Rift: Gain an unstable completed item that pops off and transforms into a random item every round. Shadow Isles – Thresh’s Sanctum: When ANY champion dies, collect their soul. Every 40 souls you collect, gain loot!

– Thresh’s Sanctum: When ANY champion dies, collect their soul. Every 40 souls you collect, gain loot! Shurima – Warlord’s Bazaar: Transform a later PvE round into a loot-filled treasure armory

– Warlord’s Bazaar: Transform a later PvE round into a loot-filled treasure armory Ionia – God Willow’s Grove: Creates a grove on your bench, champions placed in this grove contribute to your traits as if they were on your board.

– God Willow’s Grove: Creates a grove on your bench, champions placed in this grove contribute to your traits as if they were on your board. Piltover – Jayce’s Workshop : All augments in this game will be prismatic

– Jayce’s Workshop All augments in this game will be prismatic Noxus – Noxkraya: Each time you take an augment, a random arena hex appears. Units on an arena hex gain an item that they can use.

– Noxkraya: Each time you take an augment, a random arena hex appears. Units on an arena hex gain an item that they can use. Targon – Targonian Blessing: Receive a Targonian Blessing at 40% health

Set Traits

As per usual, Runeterra Reforged will come with its own set of traits. These will be attributed to units so that players can build the best possible army with the synergies available to them. These traits will reflect the many regions of Runeterra and attempt to highlight their fantasies.

Here’s what we know about each trait so far:

Noxus

Each Noxus unit gains bonus stats as you beat other players in the lobby. Some of the units in this trait seem to be:

Article continues after ad

Cassiopeia

Katarina

Samira

Swain

Darius

Sion

Piltover

Piltover will grant a cashout system similar to Underground and Mercenaries and will grant players an invention and some tools.

Riot Games Players may get to see the T-Hex in action whilst running the Piltover trait.

Shurima

Shurima will allow players build their very own Sun Disk, and ascend their units to gain large stat bonuses. The Sun Disk can also interact with certain augments, allowing it to deal damage to enemy units for example. Some of the units in this trait seem to be:

Azir

Taliyah

Cassiopeia

Akshan

Nasus

K’Sante

Renekton

Yordles

Yordles seem to be the reroll comp of set 9, gaining stacking bonuses for each star level and can also reach 4 stars. At 4 stars, Yordle’s abilities upgrade to a whole new level. Some of the units in this trait seem to be:

Article continues after ad

Kled

Tristana

Poppy

Void

The Void is capable of summoning allies from the Void, including the Void Remorah, the Rift Herald, and even Baron Nashor. Some of the units in this trait seem to be:

Cho’Gath

Vel’Koz

Kassadin

Malzahar

Kai’Sa

Other Units

These units were not shown in the Runeterra Reforged reveal, but have not yet had a trait attributed to them, these are:

Teemo

Zeri

Jhin

Karma

Sona

Kayle

Galio

Orianna

Irelia

Maokai

New TFT mechanic: Legends

Legends are a similar feature to runes in League of Legends. They allow you to select a certain character, who will guarantee you see certain augments within your next game. These characters are supposed to represent certain play styles, allowing players to shape their own destiny with the Legend they pick before the match begins. These Legends can be chosen in the lobby, alongside your board, boom, and Little Legend.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games Legends will allow you to guarantee augments before the game even begins.

Here are some examples of Legends and the augments they offer:

Tahm Kench – Collect as much gold – as possible!

Rich Gets Richer

Money Augments

Ornn – Gain the Power of Ornn’s Creations!

Portable Forge

Living Forge

Artifact related augments

URF – Pick Urf, if you’re a Player that loves Emblems!

Grants players emblem augments including Ancient Archives

Lee Sin – For the Player that loves to reroll and 3 Star units!

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On A Roll

Trade Sector

High End Sector

Ezreal – For the Player that loves lots of Items and Item components!

Build A Collection

Well Earned Comforts

Large Grab Bag

Caitlyn – Get strong units – at the start of the game!

Rolling for Days

Veigar – Your units will gain immense power!

Article continues after ad

Lesser Jeweled Lotus

Jeweled Lotus

Greater Jeweled Lotus

Tiny Power I, II, III

Vladimir – Your team will gain lots and lots of HP!

Augments that trade health for power

Draven – The more units you kill, the more gold you get!

Bard – Gain even more Power when you level up!

Master Yi – Your Team gains more damage while taking less!

Aurelion Sol – Become High Level and play awesome units!

Twisted Fate – For the Player that loves Pandoras Box!

Pengu – Your Tactician will get Bigger, Faster and Healthier!

Players will also be offered one free reroll for each augment tier, allowing them to try their luck at better augments.

Article continues after ad

Augments

Riot is also looking to freshen up the augment system with Set 9. According to the Runeterra Reforged reveal, Riot has refreshed a total of 90% of their generic augments.

Trait-linked augments will also be making a return in Set 9, with hero augments being removed.

Quality of Life changes

Champion Inspect Tool

All units will now have a different inspection window, which can be interacted with. This window will contain various information about the unit, including recommended items, what type of damage they deal, stats, spell information, and their attack range.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games The Champion inspect tool will give more in-depth information about the unit you’re looking at.

You may now also inspect units on the carousel as well.

Trait Tracker enhancement

Players can now interact with units inside of trait tooltips to learn more about them. You can also view the trait’s emblem and emblem recipe inside of the trait window itself.

New Cosmetics

It wouldn’t be a new set without a bunch of new cosmetics for players to customize their experience with. Riot has revealed a few of the cosmetics coming with Set 9, including new little legends and arenas. These are:

Article continues after ad

Little Legends

Chibi Teemo

Chibi Devil Teemo (Mythic Variant)

Health Potion River Sprite

Adventurer or Explorer River Sprite

Raptors

Poros

Arenas