Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.8 brings major Ox Force and Hacker trait changes, InfiniTeam nerfs

Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.8 is a big one, with two popular trait choices getting some big changes along with a whole slew of units and hero augments getting changed to bring balance in line.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.6 rolled out the Glitched Out mid-set update, and, now that we’ve had some time with it, some of the new units added (and their hero augments) have been far too potent.

As a result, Patch 13.8 is a massive patch that’s targeted units that have been overwhelming the meta while buffing others that have struggled to hold their ground.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Hacker and InfiniTeam are getting knocked down a peg to try and bring other traits like Anima Squad and Star Guardian closer to viability as a trait most of your units share. This patch is a big one. Here are the full Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.8 notes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When is TFT Patch 13.8?

Like usual, TFT Patch 13.8 will be released alongside the main League of Legends Patch 13.8 on Wednesday, April 19. There will be a bit of server downtime before the new patch goes live.

Article continues after ad

TFT Patch 13.8 notes

Riot Games Hacker comps with units like Pyke have been wreaking havoc in TFT

Traits

Hacker

Hacker Omnivamp: 30/40/50% >>> 10/20/40%

Hacker Rider Omnivamp: 10/20/30% >>> 0/15/30%

Hackers now target the closest enemy rather than preferring the back row

Heart

AP per cast: 4/7/10 >>> 4/7/11

InfiniTeam

Damage and HP per alternate version: 50/60/95% >>> 50/55/85%

Ox Force

Ox Force Armor and MR: 10/40/90 >>> 5/35/75

Reworked trait bonus: Once per combat, when Ox Force units would drop below one HP they instead shield themselves for 50% of their max health for 1.5 seconds.

Underground

Tome of Traits will no longer drop from Heist 4 or higher

Ace

Now requires damage to execute

Units: Tier 1

Blitzcrank Static Defenses Damage Reduction: 55/60/65% >>> 50/52/55%

Gangplank Armor & MR: 30 >>> 35

Gangplank Trial By Fire Damage: 230/345/515 >>> 240/360/540

Lucian Chrono-Barrage Damage: 45/70/105 >>> 40/60/90

Lux Lucent Singularity Damage: 220/330/500 >>> 230/345/520

Nasus HP: 650 >>> 700

Nasus Armor & MR: 40 >>> 45

Nasus Bonk! AD ratio: 200% >>> 225%

Kayle: Starfire Spellblade cast no longer locks her out of attacking for a brief period.

Units: Tier 2

Jinx AD: 50 >>> 55

Jinx max Mana buff: 20/80 >>> 0/65

Units: Tier 3

Gnar AD: 65 >>> 60

Kai’Sa Starcharged Damage: 150/225/375 >>> 135/205/335

Rammus Sand Slam Stun Duration: 1.25 >>> 1.5 sec

Shen Stand United duration: 3.5/4/5 sec >>> 4/4/4 sec

Shen Stand United Damage Reduction: 45/50/55% >>> 40/45/50%

Units: Tier 4

Bel’Veth Endless Banquet bonus Attack Speed per cast: 25% >>> 30%

Hero Augments

Lucian – Enchanted Ammunition AP per auto: 2 >>> 1

Pantheon – The Best Offense AP: 50 >>> 40

Pantheon – Chronic Hallucinations Damage Reduction: 70% >>> 60%

Renekton – Reign of Anger AS per missing 100 HP: 4% >>> 5%

Wukong – Cyclone AP: 10 >>> 18

Ezreal – Rising Spell Force: Now correctly grants stacks when Parallel is active.

Lee Sin – Cleansing Safeguard Missing HP Heal: 10% >>> 15%

LeBlanc – Mirror Image Clone HP: 75% >>> 99%

Rammus – Amored-dillo Armor: 35 >>> 40

Shen – Recursion Matrix Base Damage Reduction: 8% >>> 7%

Vayne – Spread Shot nearby enemy Damage: 50% >>> 44%

Vex – Joy Siphon Ally Healing: 22% >>> 30%

Ekko – Destructive Resonance Range: 2 >>> 3 Hexes

Ekko – Destructive Resonance Damage Amp: 250% >>> 200%

Leona – Perfected Solar Flare Mana Reduction & AP: 30 >>> 40

Urgot – Rising Tide Bonus AS: 40% >>> 50%

Augments