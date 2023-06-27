Teamfight Tactics patch 13.13 notes: Shurima rework, Zeke’s Herald and summons nerfs
Riot’s first patch for Teamfight Tactics’ Set 9 brings about a bunch of new balance changes to augments, traits, items, and more.
Set 9: Runeterra Reforged has had one patch on live, meaning the devs have received a good amount of data for balancing the many things introduced. Patch 13.13 for Teamfight Tactics looks to shake things up a fair amount, with nerfs to outlying champions and balance changes to several augments.
When is TFT Patch 13.13 going live?
As per usual, the Teamfight Tactics patch will release at the same time as League of Legends Patch 13.13. This will be on June 28, 2023. Expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.
What’s changing in TFT Patch 13.13?
Zeke’s Herald nerfs
Zeke’s Herald has been one of the strongest items in all of Teamfight Tactics since the release of Set 9. With the changes to attack speed, the supportive item granted insane amounts of power to carries like Tristana and Zeri who quickly dominated the meta. Riot is tackling Zeke’s head-on with a nerf to make it more powerful for the holder, and less for those they’re supporting.
Shurima rework
Shurima is receiving a minor revamp this patch, with Riot looking to buff it at the lower ranks. The trait will now receive its healing when ascending its allies. Alongside this, Shurima will also ascend allies at different ranks of the trait. This makes Shurima a stronger option early game but has slightly chipped away at the trait at a prismatic level.
Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.13 Notes
System Changes
Player Damage
- Base Stage 4 damage reduced: 5 ⇒ 4
Large Changes
Region Portals
House Lightshield
- Crown of Demacia tick rate changed: 1 second ⇒ 2 seconds
- Crown of Demacia heal per tick changed: 1% max HP ⇒ 2% max HP
Traits
- Challenger Attack Speed: 30/60/90/125% ⇒ 30/60/95/140%
- Ionia Bonus Stats: 100/200/300% ⇒ 100/200/325%
- Piltover T-Hex Health per Power: 80 ⇒ 65
- T-Hex Base Armor and MR: 20 ⇒ 15
- T-Hex now gains a heap of bonus stats at 100 power (14 loss streak) rather than 70 (11-12 loss streak)
- Buffed the following cashouts: 9-12 Energy: 8g ⇒ 10g, 13-17 Energy: 13g ⇒ 15g, 18-23 Energy: 19g ⇒ 22g, 24-29 Energy: 27g ⇒ 30g, 30-36 Energy: 38g ⇒ 42g, 37-44 Energy: 51g ⇒ 55g, 45-51 Energy: 65g ⇒ 70g
- Piltover (Double Up): If both you and your partner lose, gain Charges as you would normally do
- Piltover (Double Up): If you lose and your partner wins, gain 50% progress towards gaining Charges. When this happens twice, gain Charges
- Shurima: The Sun Disc no longer replaces the 2nd heal pulse with the Ascension pulse at Shurima (3) and (5). The heal pulse and Ascension now happen together.
- Shurima (7): Now also boosts Ascension bonuses by +20%
- Shurima (9): Now additionally Ascends a second time after 8 seconds
- Shurima (9): Ascension bonuses: +125% ⇒ +25%
- Shurima (9): Total Ascension Power: 225% ⇒ 130%+130%=260%
- Slayer Health Threshold for Double bonus Damage: 60% ⇒ 75%
- Strategist Shield: 200/350/500/700 ⇒ 200/350/500/800
- Strategist AP: 20/30/45/60 ⇒ 20/30/50/70
- Targon Healing & Shielding Increase: 18/30/50% ⇒ 20/40/70%
- Void Rift Herald Void Charge Base Damage: 180 ⇒ 225
- Baron Nashor Base Health: 1050 ⇒ 1000
- Baron Nashor Voracious Bite Damage: 1000 ⇒ 666
- Zaun, Adaptive Implant Overcharge Stat Increase: 100% ⇒ 60%
- Zaun, Hextech Exoskeleton Armor & MR: 33 ⇒ 30
- Zaun, Robotic Arm Chance to Proc: 33% ⇒ 60%
- Zaun, Robotic ArmOvercharged True Damage: 40% ⇒ 50%
- Zaun, Virulent Bioware Damage Increase: 25% ⇒ 20%
Units: Tier 1
- Kayle Divine Ascent On Hit Damage: 28/40/60 ⇒ 33/44/66
- Orianna Command: Protect Shield Power: 225/250/275 ⇒ 225/250/325
- Orianna Command: Protect Damage: 180/270/405 ⇒ 190/285/430
- Tristana 4-Star Attacks per Mega Shot: 8 ⇒ 10
Units: Tier 2
- Ashe Volley AD Percent: 110% ⇒ 125/125/130%
- Galio Shield of Durand Damage Reduction: 20% ⇒ 20/20/25%
- Kled Skaaaaaaarl! Self Shield: 40% ⇒; 30% max HP
- Sett Ionia Bonus: 180 HP ⇒; 200 HP
- Taliyah Base Seismic Shove Damage: 160/240/375 ⇒ 150/225/350
- Taliyah Seismic Shove Boulder Damage: 125/190/300 ⇒ 125/190/290
- Teemo Noxious Trap Damage: 210/315/485/485 ⇒ 200/300/465/465
Units: Tier 3
- Ekko Phase Dive Heal Percent: 30% ⇒ 20%
- Garen Judgement Base attacks per spin 2 ⇒ 1.8
- Garen Judgement Attack speed per spin 0.5 ⇒ 0.55
- Garen Judgement Spin AD Ratio 70/75/80 ⇒ 70/72/75
- Sona Crescendo Damage: 115/175/285 ⇒ 105/155/255
- Sona Crescendo Attack Speed Granted: 25/30/40% ⇒ 30/35/40%
- Taric max Mana buff: 40/100 ⇒ 40/90
Units: Tier 4
- Aphelios Chakram AD ratio: 10/10/40% ⇒ 8/8/40%
- Gwen HP: 900 ⇒ 1000
- Gwen Snip! Snip! Damage: 95/140/400 ⇒ 100/150/500
- Kai’Sa Fixed a bug where Kai’Sa could gain mana during her spellcast.
- Kai’Sa max Mana buff: 50/120 ⇒ 40/110
- Sejuani Passive True Damage: 1.5/1.5/5% ⇒ 1.5/1.5/10%
- Sejuani Fury of the North Damage: 150/225/1000 ⇒ 160/240/1200
- Shen Ki Barrier Damage: 225/355/1600 ⇒ 240/360/2000
- Shen Ki Barrier Ally Shield Damage: 250/350/1500 ⇒; 275/350/1800
- Zeri Surge Overcharge AD ratio: 65/65/100% ⇒ 50/50/100%
- Zeri Surge Overcharge Kills no longer reset the duration of Surge
- Zeri Surge Overcharge duration: 5 ⇒ 6 seconds
Units: Tier 5
- Aatrox HP: 1000 ⇒ 1100
- Bel’Veth HP: 1000 ⇒ 1100
- Bel’Veth max Mana buff: 0/70 ⇒ 0/55
- Ryze Realm Warp (Piltover) max Mana buff: 40/110 ⇒ 30/100
- Ryze Realm Warp (Piltover) targets his current target ⇒ targets largest clump
- Ryze Realm Warp (Shadow Isles) REWORK: Now marks the strongest 1/1/10 ally’s soul(s) to be reclaimed by the Shadow Isles. After they die, they return to the battlefield with 40/60/100% of their maximum Health. If all living allies are already marked, Ryze instead resurrects a deceased ally. Ryze cannot resurrect himself.
- Ryze Realm Warp Ryze (Targon) 1.5/2/15s stun removed and replaced with a brief (0.25s) knockup.
- Ryze Realm Warp Ryze (Bandle City) Mana: 40/90 ⇒ 50/75
- Ryze Realm Warp Ryze (Bandle City) NEW: If there are no units left on your bench, Ryze summons a random high-cost unit from the shop.
Legend Augments
- Buried Treasure I/II/III: All Tiers grant 1 gold with each item.
- Buried Treasure I/II/III: Now starts granting items the round the augment is selected.
- Teaming Up I/II/III: Replaced with Seeing Double I/II/III
- Seeing Double I: Gain a random item made from 2 of the same component and 5 gold.
- Seeing Double II: Gain a random item made from 2 of the same component and 8 gold.
- Seeing Double III: Gain 2 random items made from 2 of the same component and 3 gold.
- Balanced Budget I Gold per turn: 4 ⇒ 5
- Balanced Budget II Gold Per Turn: 6 ⇒ 8
- Balanced Budget III Gold Per Turn: 10 ⇒ 12
- Battle Ready I Damage & Damage Reduction: 4% ⇒ 3%
- Battle Ready II Damage & Damage Reduction: 7% ⇒ 6%
- Battle Ready III Damage & Damage Reduction: 10% ⇒ 8%
- Final Ascension Base Damage: 18% ⇒ 15%
- Giant Grab Bag Gold: 18 ⇒ 15
- Knowledge Download I XP: 12 ⇒ 16
- Knowledge Download II XP: 22 ⇒ 24
- Knowledge Download III XP: 36 ⇒ 40
- It Pays to Learn II XP & Gold: 14 ⇒ 18
- It Pays to Learn III XP & Gold: 20 ⇒ 24
- Medium Forge Gold: 12 ⇒ 10
- Money!: Gold 9 ⇒ 12
- Money Money! Gold: 16 ⇒ 20
- Money Money Money! Gold: 22 ⇒ 30
- Partial Ascension Damage Increase: 33% ⇒ 30%
- Rolling For Days I Free Rerolls: 10 ⇒ 14
- Rolling For Days II Free Rerolls: 18 ⇒ 21
- Rolling For Days III Free Rerolls: 25 ⇒ 35
- Small Forge Gold: 8 ⇒ 6
- Tiny Power I AP/AD/AS: 5 ⇒ 8
- Tiny Power II AD/AP/AS: 8 ⇒ 11
- Tiny Power III AD/AP/AS: 11 ⇒ 18
- Training Reward I Gold: 5 ⇒ 7
- Training Reward II Gold: 13 ⇒ 15
- Training Reward III Gold: 18 ⇒ 24
- Well Earned Comforts II HP Per Item: 90 ⇒ 111
- Well Earned Comforts III AS per Item: 10% ⇒ 8%
Augments
- All Natural I HP: 75 ⇒ 120
- Army Building Turns before 2nd Duplicator: 8 ⇒ 7
- Bronze Ticket Rolls per free roll: 5 ⇒ 4
- Built Different and Double Trouble are now mutually exclusive.
- Component Buffet: Now also grants a random component.
- Jeweled Lotus I Crit Chance: 25% ⇒ 50%
- Latent Forge Rounds until Ornn Anvil: 7 ⇒ 8
- On a Roll: Limited to 2 free rolls per round.
- Red Buff Burn Duration: 8 sec ⇒ 5 sec
- Spoils of War I Drop Chance: 20% ⇒ 25%
- Unburdened I Attack Speed: 35% ⇒ 30%
- Unified Resistance I Armor & MR: 25 ⇒ 20
- A Cut Above Chance to Drop Gold: 50% ⇒ 40%
- Adrenaline Rush Max Damage: 30% ⇒ 25%
- Ancient Archives I Gold: 2 ⇒ 3
- Built Different II AS: 35/45/55/65 ⇒ 30/35/40/50%
- Caretaker’s Favor: Gain a component anvil when you reach level 5, 6, 7, and 8.
- Combat Caster Shield Value: 100/130/160/190 ⇒ 90/115/145/170
- Dueling Gunners (Gunner): Base AS: 15% ⇒ 10%
- Dueling Gunners (Gunner) AS per stack: 3% ⇒ 2%
- Early Education Starting AP: 10 ⇒ 15
- Frequent Flier Rerolls: 14 ⇒ 10
- Gifts from the Fallen Stats Given: 5 ⇒ 4
- Glacial Breeze (Freljord) HP Shield: 20% ⇒ 15%
- Idealism Bonus Damage: 18% ⇒ 13%
- Infusion Mana per 5 sec: 15 ⇒ 20
- Jeweled Lotus II Crit chance: 10% ⇒ 15%
- Long Distance Pals Stat Share: 35% ⇒ 30%
- Loving Invocation (Invoker) AP per cast: 3 ⇒ 2.5
- Martyr HP Heal: 12% ⇒ 10%
- Medium-End Shopping: Now grants 3 gold.
- Morning Light (Bastion) Heal: 60% ⇒ 40%
- Overcharged Mana (Sorcerer) Starting Bonus Mana: 20 ⇒ 10
- Overcharged Mana (Sorcerer) Takedown Bonus Mana: 30 ⇒ 20
- Pandora’s Items II: Grants 2 Item Components ⇒ Grants 1 completed item
- Ravenous Hunter AP & AD per stack: 3 ⇒ 6
- Ravenous Hunter Max Stacks: 25 ⇒ 50
- Return on Investment Rerolls to activate: 25 ⇒ 22
- Sentinel’s Spirit (Ionia) Attack Speed: 20% ⇒ 15%
- Scrappy Inventions: Now converts a maximum of 4 components to temporary items.
- Scoped Weapons Attack Speed: 12% ⇒ 15%
- Shimmer Inventors AS per 10 gold: 5% ⇒ 8%
- Shimmer Inventors Max AS: 50% ⇒ 40%
- Stable Evolution (Void) Bonus HP per star level: 100 ⇒ 80
- Stable Evolution (Void) Bonus AD/AP per star level: 10 ⇒ 8
- Stars are Born: Additionally grants 3 gold.
- Stellacorn’s Blessing Attack Speed: 30% ⇒ 45%
- Spoils of War II Drop chance 33% ⇒ 35%
- The Boss Attack Speed & AP Per Sit Up: 20 ⇒ 30
- Tons of Stats HP & Stats: 66 & 6 ⇒ 55 & 5
- Total Domination (Noxus) Base Execute: 6% ⇒ 8%
- Total Domination (Noxus) Execute per stack: 2% ⇒ 1%
- Two Healthy HP Per Unit: 125 ⇒ 111
- Trade Sector: Grants 2 gold.
- Unified Resistance II Armor & MR: 35 ⇒ 30
- Ancient Archives II Gold: 3 ⇒ 5
- Birthday Presents: Additionally grants 1 gold when you level up
- Built Different III Attack Speed: 40/50/65/75% ⇒ 35/40/45/55%
- (Reworked) Caretaker’s Chosen: As you level, gain more powerful items. At level 4 – gain a Component Anvil, at level 6 – gain a Completed Item Anvil, at level 8 – open a radiant item armory.
- (NEW) Endless Hordes: Gain +3 maximum team size, but your units can only hold 1 item and their total health is reduced by 40%. Gain 2 gold.
- Final Reserves Gold: 25 ⇒ 40
- Hedge Fund Gold: 18 ⇒ 22
- Hedge Fund+ Gold: 27 ⇒ 32
- Hedge Fund++ Gold: 40 ⇒ 44
- Living Forge: Gives Ornn Item Anvil instead of a random Ornn Artifact.
- Lucky Gloves: Reduced some of the less desirable combinations from Lucky Gloves rolls.
- March of Progress Starting XP: 10 ⇒ 3
- Spoils of War III Drop Chance: 40% ⇒ 45%
- Spoils of War III: Major loot drops occur slightly faster.
- Starter Kit: No longer grants a component.
- Wandering Trainer Gold: 1 ⇒ 4
- What the Forge HP Per Artifact: 100 ⇒ 160
Items
- Bramble Vest Damage Cooldown: 2.5 sec ⇒ 2 sec
- Chalice of Power Starting Mana: 30 ⇒ 45
- Chalice of Power MR: 20 ⇒ 45
- Chalice of Power AP: 25 ⇒ 20
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade Base AS: 10% ⇒ 18%
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade AS Per Auto: 5% ⇒ 4%
- Ionic Spark Mana Ratio Shock: 185% ⇒ 160%
- Jeweled Gauntlet AP: 25 ⇒ 30
- Last Whisper Armor Shred Duration: 5 sec ⇒ 3 sec
- Protector’s Vow Armor & MR Granted: 35 ⇒ 25
- Spear of Shojin Starting Mana: 15 ⇒ 30
- Spear of Shojin AP: 15 ⇒ 25
- Zeke’s Herald AD to wearer: 10% ⇒ 25%
- Zeke’s Herald AS: 20% ⇒ 15%
Ornn’s Forge and Radiant Items
- Anima Visage HP: 250 ⇒ 500
- Deathfire Grasp Debuff Duration: 6 sec ⇒ 8 sec
- Eternal Winter Attack Slow: 30% ⇒ 20%
- Eternal Winter Health: 150 ⇒ 500
- Infinity Force HP: 25 ⇒ 250
- Sniper’s Focus Attack Speed: 40% ⇒ 15%
- Sniper’s Focus Bugfix: No longer a unique item.
- Bramble Vest (Radiant) Damage Cooldown: 1.5 sec ⇒ 2 sec
- Chalice of Power (Radiant) Starting Mana: 15 ⇒ 45
- Chalice of Power (Radiant) MR: 20 ⇒ 45
- Edge of Night (Radiant) AS on Proc: 40% ⇒ 50%
- Gargoyle Stoneplate (Radiant) Base Armor & MR: 20 ⇒ 30
- Guardbreaker (Radiant) Bonus Damage: 70% ⇒ 50%
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade (Radiant) Base AS: 25% ⇒ 30%
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade (Radiant) AS per Auto: 10% ⇒ 8%
- Jeweled Gauntlet (Radiant) AP: 50 ⇒ 55
- Locket of the Iron Solari (Radiant) Shield Value: 350/400/450 ⇒ 400/450/500
- Quicksilver (Radiant) AS: 70% ⇒ 50%
- Runaan’s Hurricane (Radiant) AD: 20% ⇒ 30%
- Shroud of Stillness (Radiant) HP: 250 ⇒ 400
- Shroud of Stillness (Radiant) Team Starting Mana: 15 ⇒ 25
- Spear of Shojin (Radiant) Starting Mana: 15 ⇒ 30
- Spear of Shojin (Radiant) AD: 10% ⇒ 25%
- Titan’s Resolve (Radiant) AS: 30% ⇒ 20%
- Zeke’s Herald (Radiant) Base HP: 150 ⇒ 350
- Zeke’s Herald (Radiant) Base AD: 10% ⇒ 35%
- Zeke’s Herald (Radiant) AS: 50% ⇒ 35%
- Zephyr (Radiant) HP: 150 ⇒ 300
Small Changes
Traits
- Bastion has a new start-of-combat VFX!
Units
- Azir is now slightly smaller
- Akshan shots from Comeuppance are now considered attacks for items like Statikk Shiv, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Titan’s Resolve, etc.
- Cho’Gath is now slightly larger
- Cho’Gath size growth per stack of Feast (permanent Health) has been slightly increased
- Jinx shots from her Fishbones! are now considered attacks for items like Statikk Shiv, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Titan’s Resolve, etc.
- Nasus is now slightly larger
Augments
- All Natural text updated to specify it only works on champions (behavior unchanged).
- Gifts from Above has been renamed to Spectral Supplies
- Shoplifting: After the first shop refresh ⇒ start of each turn.
- Winds of War (Galio Carry) text updated to specify that it deals damage based on his maximum health, not his target’s.
- Lesser Jeweled Lotus now has a new indicator VFX.
- Lesser Jeweled Lotus indicator now shows up during the planning phase.
Tooltips
- Aatrox tooltip now more clearly explains his conversion of bonus Attack Speed to bonus Attack Damage while transformed
- Physical spells that have base damage now display that their damage scales off Ability Power as well in the upper tooltip. This impacts the following tooltips: Akshan, Bel’Veth, Darius, Jhin, Jinx, Urgot, Yasuo, Zed
Bug Fixes
- Neural pruning: Early Education stacks no longer reset when you star up a unit
- Atrophy: Endurance Training stacks no longer reset when you star up a unit
- Think slower: Think Fast can no longer appear on an augment reroll.
- Shimmerscale items now correctly track total gold generated when units are starred up.
- Anima Visage no longer heals during Planning Phase during the first turn it’s equipped
- Closing the box: Fixed a rare bug where you could be offered multiple Pandora’s Items augments.
- Fixed a bug where Salvage Bin could delete completed items rerolled by Pandora’s Items.
- Wounded tooltips: Cassiopeia, Katarina, and Teemo now display the correct amount of Healing Reduction in their tooltips.
- Fixed a bug where Kled could execute target’s outside the original threshold if the initial target died before completion.
- Baron’s bonus Health modifier in Stage 5 is now the intended 100% instead of 95%
- Fixed Pumping up I/II so output matches the tooltip
- Rooted in place: Fixed a bug with God Willow’s Grove that could cause units to become permanently unsellable and uncombinable
- Fixed an error in Final Grab Bag II’s tooltip
- Fixed a bug where Demacia couldn’t roll any item if a regular version was already equipped.
- Double Up – Piltover no longer grants Charges if you win on your partner’s board
- Broken royal lineage: Pandora’s Box will no longer reroll Crown of Demacia
- Fixed text mistake on Poppy’s ability
- Fixed a bug where a unit in the God Willow’s Grove when the player died would make that unit unmovable and uncombinable for anyone else.
- Outrageous: Fixed a bug where Two Tarics casting at same time negates all damage
- Scrapped: Selling a Zaun-modded unit no longer deletes items if your item bench is almost full.
- Augment rerolls now work in Hyper Roll.
- Shimmerscale items now work in Hyper Roll
- Empire of friendship: Shurima’s Sun Disc in Double Up will now travel with you to your partner’s board during reinforcement. With the Shurima’s Legacy augment, the Sun Disc will help attack your partner’s enemy
- Fixed a bug where 9-12 energy T-Hex would drop one less 3 cost than intended, and 13-17 energy would drop one more 3 cost than intended.
- Idealism now works with Radiant Hand of Justice
- Fixed a bug that caused your game to crash when inspecting Zeri with chem mod
- Fixed bug where Legend Augment value did not match
- Fixed bug with floating text from T-Hex and Taric spells
- Fixed bug with Ornn Legend on menu showing incorrect information
- Fixed a bug where Viego’s spell would lock out enemy units from moving or attacking.
- Wise judgment: Shurima now correctly determines strongest Shurimans
- It’s only a shadow: Fixed a bug where Shadow Isles Emblem was being deleted by Salvage Bin
- Jurassic Laboratory: Fixed a bug where Wandering Trainer Augment could cause multiple T-Hexes to spawn.
- Fixed a bug where Ionians were losing their stats when units were summoned during combat.
- URF NOISES: Fixed bug to ensure the Urf Legend makes his correct SFX
- Fixed a bug with the Samurai Duel arena where an interaction was covered/blocked by mobile UI elements.
- Gotta go faster: Fixed a bug where Gotta Go Fast was not giving the correct amount of extra mana
- Dinosaurs aren’t afraid of ghosts: T-Hex now properly casts his ability on ghost armies
- Long Distance Pals calculation no longer depends on unit size (which could cause unexpected behavior).
- Noxkraya items will no longer persist on units that were owned by players who died
- Cutting Corners now displays the correct XP value at all times.
- Vladimir Legend now works correctly in Double Up