Teamfight Tactics patch 13.13 notes: Shurima rework, Zeke’s Herald and summons nerfs

Riot’s first patch for Teamfight Tactics’ Set 9 brings about a bunch of new balance changes to augments, traits, items, and more.

Set 9: Runeterra Reforged has had one patch on live, meaning the devs have received a good amount of data for balancing the many things introduced. Patch 13.13 for Teamfight Tactics looks to shake things up a fair amount, with nerfs to outlying champions and balance changes to several augments.

When is TFT Patch 13.13 going live?

As per usual, the Teamfight Tactics patch will release at the same time as League of Legends Patch 13.13. This will be on June 28, 2023. Expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.

What’s changing in TFT Patch 13.13?

Zeke’s Herald nerfs

Zeke’s Herald has been one of the strongest items in all of Teamfight Tactics since the release of Set 9. With the changes to attack speed, the supportive item granted insane amounts of power to carries like Tristana and Zeri who quickly dominated the meta. Riot is tackling Zeke’s head-on with a nerf to make it more powerful for the holder, and less for those they’re supporting.

Shurima rework

Shurima is receiving a minor revamp this patch, with Riot looking to buff it at the lower ranks. The trait will now receive its healing when ascending its allies. Alongside this, Shurima will also ascend allies at different ranks of the trait. This makes Shurima a stronger option early game but has slightly chipped away at the trait at a prismatic level.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.13 Notes

System Changes

Player Damage

Base Stage 4 damage reduced: 5 ⇒ 4

Large Changes

Region Portals

House Lightshield

Crown of Demacia tick rate changed: 1 second ⇒ 2 seconds

Crown of Demacia heal per tick changed: 1% max HP ⇒ 2% max HP

Traits

Challenger Attack Speed: 30/60/90/125% ⇒ 30/60/95/140%

Ionia Bonus Stats: 100/200/300% ⇒ 100/200/325%

Piltover T-Hex Health per Power: 80 ⇒ 65

T-Hex Base Armor and MR: 20 ⇒ 15

T-Hex now gains a heap of bonus stats at 100 power (14 loss streak) rather than 70 (11-12 loss streak)

Buffed the following cashouts: 9-12 Energy: 8g ⇒ 10g, 13-17 Energy: 13g ⇒ 15g, 18-23 Energy: 19g ⇒ 22g, 24-29 Energy: 27g ⇒ 30g, 30-36 Energy: 38g ⇒ 42g, 37-44 Energy: 51g ⇒ 55g, 45-51 Energy: 65g ⇒ 70g

Piltover (Double Up): If both you and your partner lose, gain Charges as you would normally do

Piltover (Double Up): If you lose and your partner wins, gain 50% progress towards gaining Charges. When this happens twice, gain Charges

Shurima: The Sun Disc no longer replaces the 2nd heal pulse with the Ascension pulse at Shurima (3) and (5). The heal pulse and Ascension now happen together.

Shurima (7): Now also boosts Ascension bonuses by +20%

Shurima (9): Now additionally Ascends a second time after 8 seconds

Shurima (9): Ascension bonuses: +125% ⇒ +25%

Shurima (9): Total Ascension Power: 225% ⇒ 130%+130%=260%

Slayer Health Threshold for Double bonus Damage: 60% ⇒ 75%

Strategist Shield: 200/350/500/700 ⇒ 200/350/500/800

Strategist AP: 20/30/45/60 ⇒ 20/30/50/70

Targon Healing & Shielding Increase: 18/30/50% ⇒ 20/40/70%

Void Rift Herald Void Charge Base Damage: 180 ⇒ 225

Baron Nashor Base Health: 1050 ⇒ 1000

Baron Nashor Voracious Bite Damage: 1000 ⇒ 666

Zaun, Adaptive Implant Overcharge Stat Increase: 100% ⇒ 60%

Zaun, Hextech Exoskeleton Armor & MR: 33 ⇒ 30

Zaun, Robotic Arm Chance to Proc: 33% ⇒ 60%

Zaun, Robotic ArmOvercharged True Damage: 40% ⇒ 50%

Zaun, Virulent Bioware Damage Increase: 25% ⇒ 20%

Units: Tier 1

Kayle Divine Ascent On Hit Damage: 28/40/60 ⇒ 33/44/66

Orianna Command: Protect Shield Power: 225/250/275 ⇒ 225/250/325

Orianna Command: Protect Damage: 180/270/405 ⇒ 190/285/430

Tristana 4-Star Attacks per Mega Shot: 8 ⇒ 10

Units: Tier 2

Ashe Volley AD Percent: 110% ⇒ 125/125/130%

Galio Shield of Durand Damage Reduction: 20% ⇒ 20/20/25%

Kled Skaaaaaaarl! Self Shield: 40% ⇒; 30% max HP

Sett Ionia Bonus: 180 HP ⇒; 200 HP

Taliyah Base Seismic Shove Damage: 160/240/375 ⇒ 150/225/350

Taliyah Seismic Shove Boulder Damage: 125/190/300 ⇒ 125/190/290

Teemo Noxious Trap Damage: 210/315/485/485 ⇒ 200/300/465/465

Units: Tier 3

Ekko Phase Dive Heal Percent: 30% ⇒ 20%

Garen Judgement Base attacks per spin 2 ⇒ 1.8

Garen Judgement Attack speed per spin 0.5 ⇒ 0.55

Garen Judgement Spin AD Ratio 70/75/80 ⇒ 70/72/75

Sona Crescendo Damage: 115/175/285 ⇒ 105/155/255

Sona Crescendo Attack Speed Granted: 25/30/40% ⇒ 30/35/40%

Taric max Mana buff: 40/100 ⇒ 40/90

Units: Tier 4

Aphelios Chakram AD ratio: 10/10/40% ⇒ 8/8/40%

Gwen HP: 900 ⇒ 1000

Gwen Snip! Snip! Damage: 95/140/400 ⇒ 100/150/500

Kai’Sa Fixed a bug where Kai’Sa could gain mana during her spellcast.

Kai’Sa max Mana buff: 50/120 ⇒ 40/110

Sejuani Passive True Damage: 1.5/1.5/5% ⇒ 1.5/1.5/10%

Sejuani Fury of the North Damage: 150/225/1000 ⇒ 160/240/1200

Shen Ki Barrier Damage: 225/355/1600 ⇒ 240/360/2000

Shen Ki Barrier Ally Shield Damage: 250/350/1500 ⇒; 275/350/1800

Zeri Surge Overcharge AD ratio: 65/65/100% ⇒ 50/50/100%

Zeri Surge Overcharge Kills no longer reset the duration of Surge

Zeri Surge Overcharge duration: 5 ⇒ 6 seconds

Units: Tier 5

Aatrox HP: 1000 ⇒ 1100

Bel’Veth HP: 1000 ⇒ 1100

Bel’Veth max Mana buff: 0/70 ⇒ 0/55

Ryze Realm Warp (Piltover) max Mana buff: 40/110 ⇒ 30/100

Ryze Realm Warp (Piltover) targets his current target ⇒ targets largest clump

Ryze Realm Warp (Shadow Isles) REWORK: Now marks the strongest 1/1/10 ally’s soul(s) to be reclaimed by the Shadow Isles. After they die, they return to the battlefield with 40/60/100% of their maximum Health. If all living allies are already marked, Ryze instead resurrects a deceased ally. Ryze cannot resurrect himself.

Ryze Realm Warp Ryze (Targon) 1.5/2/15s stun removed and replaced with a brief (0.25s) knockup.

Ryze Realm Warp Ryze (Bandle City) Mana: 40/90 ⇒ 50/75

Ryze Realm Warp Ryze (Bandle City) NEW: If there are no units left on your bench, Ryze summons a random high-cost unit from the shop.

Legend Augments

Buried Treasure I/II/III: All Tiers grant 1 gold with each item.

Buried Treasure I/II/III: Now starts granting items the round the augment is selected.

Teaming Up I/II/III: Replaced with Seeing Double I/II/III

Seeing Double I: Gain a random item made from 2 of the same component and 5 gold.

Seeing Double II: Gain a random item made from 2 of the same component and 8 gold.

Seeing Double III: Gain 2 random items made from 2 of the same component and 3 gold.

Balanced Budget I Gold per turn: 4 ⇒ 5

Balanced Budget II Gold Per Turn: 6 ⇒ 8

Balanced Budget III Gold Per Turn: 10 ⇒ 12

Battle Ready I Damage & Damage Reduction: 4% ⇒ 3%

Battle Ready II Damage & Damage Reduction: 7% ⇒ 6%

Battle Ready III Damage & Damage Reduction: 10% ⇒ 8%

Final Ascension Base Damage: 18% ⇒ 15%

Giant Grab Bag Gold: 18 ⇒ 15

Knowledge Download I XP: 12 ⇒ 16

Knowledge Download II XP: 22 ⇒ 24

Knowledge Download III XP: 36 ⇒ 40

It Pays to Learn II XP & Gold: 14 ⇒ 18

It Pays to Learn III XP & Gold: 20 ⇒ 24

Medium Forge Gold: 12 ⇒ 10

Money!: Gold 9 ⇒ 12

Money Money! Gold: 16 ⇒ 20

Money Money Money! Gold: 22 ⇒ 30

Partial Ascension Damage Increase: 33% ⇒ 30%

Rolling For Days I Free Rerolls: 10 ⇒ 14

Rolling For Days II Free Rerolls: 18 ⇒ 21

Rolling For Days III Free Rerolls: 25 ⇒ 35

Small Forge Gold: 8 ⇒ 6

Tiny Power I AP/AD/AS: 5 ⇒ 8

Tiny Power II AD/AP/AS: 8 ⇒ 11

Tiny Power III AD/AP/AS: 11 ⇒ 18

Training Reward I Gold: 5 ⇒ 7

Training Reward II Gold: 13 ⇒ 15

Training Reward III Gold: 18 ⇒ 24

Well Earned Comforts II HP Per Item: 90 ⇒ 111

Well Earned Comforts III AS per Item: 10% ⇒ 8%

Augments

All Natural I HP: 75 ⇒ 120

Army Building Turns before 2nd Duplicator: 8 ⇒ 7

Bronze Ticket Rolls per free roll: 5 ⇒ 4

Built Different and Double Trouble are now mutually exclusive.

Component Buffet: Now also grants a random component.

Jeweled Lotus I Crit Chance: 25% ⇒ 50%

Latent Forge Rounds until Ornn Anvil: 7 ⇒ 8

On a Roll: Limited to 2 free rolls per round.

Red Buff Burn Duration: 8 sec ⇒ 5 sec

Spoils of War I Drop Chance: 20% ⇒ 25%

Unburdened I Attack Speed: 35% ⇒ 30%

Unified Resistance I Armor & MR: 25 ⇒ 20

A Cut Above Chance to Drop Gold: 50% ⇒ 40%

Adrenaline Rush Max Damage: 30% ⇒ 25%

Ancient Archives I Gold: 2 ⇒ 3

Built Different II AS: 35/45/55/65 ⇒ 30/35/40/50%

Caretaker’s Favor: Gain a component anvil when you reach level 5, 6, 7, and 8.

Combat Caster Shield Value: 100/130/160/190 ⇒ 90/115/145/170

Dueling Gunners (Gunner): Base AS: 15% ⇒ 10%

Dueling Gunners (Gunner) AS per stack: 3% ⇒ 2%

Early Education Starting AP: 10 ⇒ 15

Frequent Flier Rerolls: 14 ⇒ 10

Gifts from the Fallen Stats Given: 5 ⇒ 4

Glacial Breeze (Freljord) HP Shield: 20% ⇒ 15%

Idealism Bonus Damage: 18% ⇒ 13%

Infusion Mana per 5 sec: 15 ⇒ 20

Jeweled Lotus II Crit chance: 10% ⇒ 15%

Long Distance Pals Stat Share: 35% ⇒ 30%

Loving Invocation (Invoker) AP per cast: 3 ⇒ 2.5

Martyr HP Heal: 12% ⇒ 10%

Medium-End Shopping: Now grants 3 gold.

Morning Light (Bastion) Heal: 60% ⇒ 40%

Overcharged Mana (Sorcerer) Starting Bonus Mana: 20 ⇒ 10

Overcharged Mana (Sorcerer) Takedown Bonus Mana: 30 ⇒ 20

Pandora’s Items II: Grants 2 Item Components ⇒ Grants 1 completed item

Ravenous Hunter AP & AD per stack: 3 ⇒ 6

Ravenous Hunter Max Stacks: 25 ⇒ 50

Return on Investment Rerolls to activate: 25 ⇒ 22

Sentinel’s Spirit (Ionia) Attack Speed: 20% ⇒ 15%

Scrappy Inventions: Now converts a maximum of 4 components to temporary items.

Scoped Weapons Attack Speed: 12% ⇒ 15%

Shimmer Inventors AS per 10 gold: 5% ⇒ 8%

Shimmer Inventors Max AS: 50% ⇒ 40%

Stable Evolution (Void) Bonus HP per star level: 100 ⇒ 80

Stable Evolution (Void) Bonus AD/AP per star level: 10 ⇒ 8

Stars are Born: Additionally grants 3 gold.

Stellacorn’s Blessing Attack Speed: 30% ⇒ 45%

Spoils of War II Drop chance 33% ⇒ 35%

The Boss Attack Speed & AP Per Sit Up: 20 ⇒ 30

Tons of Stats HP & Stats: 66 & 6 ⇒ 55 & 5

Total Domination (Noxus) Base Execute: 6% ⇒ 8%

Total Domination (Noxus) Execute per stack: 2% ⇒ 1%

Two Healthy HP Per Unit: 125 ⇒ 111

Trade Sector: Grants 2 gold.

Unified Resistance II Armor & MR: 35 ⇒ 30

Ancient Archives II Gold: 3 ⇒ 5

Birthday Presents: Additionally grants 1 gold when you level up

Built Different III Attack Speed: 40/50/65/75% ⇒ 35/40/45/55%

(Reworked) Caretaker’s Chosen: As you level, gain more powerful items. At level 4 – gain a Component Anvil, at level 6 – gain a Completed Item Anvil, at level 8 – open a radiant item armory.

(NEW) Endless Hordes: Gain +3 maximum team size, but your units can only hold 1 item and their total health is reduced by 40%. Gain 2 gold.

Final Reserves Gold: 25 ⇒ 40

Hedge Fund Gold: 18 ⇒ 22

Hedge Fund+ Gold: 27 ⇒ 32

Hedge Fund++ Gold: 40 ⇒ 44

Living Forge: Gives Ornn Item Anvil instead of a random Ornn Artifact.

Lucky Gloves: Reduced some of the less desirable combinations from Lucky Gloves rolls.

March of Progress Starting XP: 10 ⇒ 3

Spoils of War III Drop Chance: 40% ⇒ 45%

Spoils of War III: Major loot drops occur slightly faster.

Starter Kit: No longer grants a component.

Wandering Trainer Gold: 1 ⇒ 4

What the Forge HP Per Artifact: 100 ⇒ 160

Items

Bramble Vest Damage Cooldown: 2.5 sec ⇒ 2 sec

Chalice of Power Starting Mana: 30 ⇒ 45

Chalice of Power MR: 20 ⇒ 45

Chalice of Power AP: 25 ⇒ 20

Guinsoo’s Rageblade Base AS: 10% ⇒ 18%

Guinsoo’s Rageblade AS Per Auto: 5% ⇒ 4%

Ionic Spark Mana Ratio Shock: 185% ⇒ 160%

Jeweled Gauntlet AP: 25 ⇒ 30

Last Whisper Armor Shred Duration: 5 sec ⇒ 3 sec

Protector’s Vow Armor & MR Granted: 35 ⇒ 25

Spear of Shojin Starting Mana: 15 ⇒ 30

Spear of Shojin AP: 15 ⇒ 25

Zeke’s Herald AD to wearer: 10% ⇒ 25%

Zeke’s Herald AS: 20% ⇒ 15%

Ornn’s Forge and Radiant Items

Anima Visage HP: 250 ⇒ 500

Deathfire Grasp Debuff Duration: 6 sec ⇒ 8 sec

Eternal Winter Attack Slow: 30% ⇒ 20%

Eternal Winter Health: 150 ⇒ 500

Infinity Force HP: 25 ⇒ 250

Sniper’s Focus Attack Speed: 40% ⇒ 15%

Sniper’s Focus Bugfix: No longer a unique item.

Bramble Vest (Radiant) Damage Cooldown: 1.5 sec ⇒ 2 sec

Chalice of Power (Radiant) Starting Mana: 15 ⇒ 45

Chalice of Power (Radiant) MR: 20 ⇒ 45

Edge of Night (Radiant) AS on Proc: 40% ⇒ 50%

Gargoyle Stoneplate (Radiant) Base Armor & MR: 20 ⇒ 30

Guardbreaker (Radiant) Bonus Damage: 70% ⇒ 50%

Guinsoo’s Rageblade (Radiant) Base AS: 25% ⇒ 30%

Guinsoo’s Rageblade (Radiant) AS per Auto: 10% ⇒ 8%

Jeweled Gauntlet (Radiant) AP: 50 ⇒ 55

Locket of the Iron Solari (Radiant) Shield Value: 350/400/450 ⇒ 400/450/500

Quicksilver (Radiant) AS: 70% ⇒ 50%

Runaan’s Hurricane (Radiant) AD: 20% ⇒ 30%

Shroud of Stillness (Radiant) HP: 250 ⇒ 400

Shroud of Stillness (Radiant) Team Starting Mana: 15 ⇒ 25

Spear of Shojin (Radiant) Starting Mana: 15 ⇒ 30

Spear of Shojin (Radiant) AD: 10% ⇒ 25%

Titan’s Resolve (Radiant) AS: 30% ⇒ 20%

Zeke’s Herald (Radiant) Base HP: 150 ⇒ 350

Zeke’s Herald (Radiant) Base AD: 10% ⇒ 35%

Zeke’s Herald (Radiant) AS: 50% ⇒ 35%

Zephyr (Radiant) HP: 150 ⇒ 300

Small Changes

Traits

Bastion has a new start-of-combat VFX!

Units

Azir is now slightly smaller

Akshan shots from Comeuppance are now considered attacks for items like Statikk Shiv, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Titan’s Resolve, etc.

Cho’Gath is now slightly larger

Cho’Gath size growth per stack of Feast (permanent Health) has been slightly increased

Jinx shots from her Fishbones! are now considered attacks for items like Statikk Shiv, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Titan’s Resolve, etc.

Nasus is now slightly larger

Augments

All Natural text updated to specify it only works on champions (behavior unchanged).

Gifts from Above has been renamed to Spectral Supplies

Shoplifting: After the first shop refresh ⇒ start of each turn.

Winds of War (Galio Carry) text updated to specify that it deals damage based on his maximum health, not his target’s.

Lesser Jeweled Lotus now has a new indicator VFX.

Lesser Jeweled Lotus indicator now shows up during the planning phase.

Tooltips

Aatrox tooltip now more clearly explains his conversion of bonus Attack Speed to bonus Attack Damage while transformed

Physical spells that have base damage now display that their damage scales off Ability Power as well in the upper tooltip. This impacts the following tooltips: Akshan, Bel’Veth, Darius, Jhin, Jinx, Urgot, Yasuo, Zed

Bug Fixes