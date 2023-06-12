Teamfight Tactics patch 13.12 early notes: Set 9 completely changes the game

The upcoming Teamfight Tactics patch 13.12 will introduce Set 9: Runeterra Reforged, and along with it sweeping changes to the mode. New traits, champions, mechanics, & more will all be coming in the next TFT patch.

Teamfight Tactics is an ever-changing and ever-growing game, one that’s comfortably set itself apart from League of Legends and proved itself to be an incredibly popular game.

Riot have even announced an open-bracket LAN event inviting any and all players around the world to test their mettle against each other. Set 9 brings yet another set of changes, almost completely changing the mode and entirely wiping the slate clean of the previous meta.

While it’s a shame we only got a single patch of Star Guardian Urgot, players are excited to see what this new set of changes will bring. Almost no item, champion, or trait is untouched.

When does Teamfight Tactics patch 13.12 go live?

TFT patch 13.12 is set to go live on June 14, 2023. It’ll come with some server downtime and coincide with League of Legends patch 13.12.

If you’re looking to get some games in on the current set, get in fast. With the amount that’s changing, Teamfight Tactics is one step away from being an entirely different game. The patch really is that big.

TFT Set 9 comes with a ton of quality-of-life changes

Along with new mechanics, traits, champions, and item changes, there are a ton of quality of life changes that make the game much easier to play and understand than it was previously. For the sake of brevity, this set of notes will be focusing purely on the numbers and data behind the changes. To get a look at some of the more broad changes, monetization overhauls, and QoL changes, you can find our explainer on the set 9 changes here.

Teamfight Tactics patch 13.12 contents

Portals

There are 30 portals in total coming to TFT. The starting carousel is being eliminated entirely, replaced by 3 region portals. Players vote on which region they want to visit. That said, these votes aren’t majority rules, and even one player voting for a region of their preference can make that vote go through if they’re lucky.

Here are the portals you can expect divided by which region they’re attached to.

Bandle City

Scuttle Puddle: Every PvE round is replaced by Scuttle Crabs that give extra loot

Every PvE round is replaced by Scuttle Crabs that give extra loot Yuumi’s Zoom Zone: Player combats last 20 seconds instead of 30 before overtime starts.

Player combats last 20 seconds instead of 30 before overtime starts. Bandle Cafeteria: Gain a Spatula on 2-1. At shopping start, units equipped with a Spatula, emblem, or Tactician’s Crown feed a Poro Snax to their closest ally, granting them 20 permanent health. Units will feed one Snax per item they have equipped.

Gain a Spatula on 2-1. At shopping start, units equipped with a Spatula, emblem, or Tactician’s Crown feed a Poro Snax to their closest ally, granting them 20 permanent health. Units will feed one Snax per item they have equipped. Yordle Pordles: On the first and fifth round each stage, get a free high-tier unit. The unit’s tier increases with game time.

Demacia

House Lightshield: Gain a powerful Crown of Demacia on 2-1. If the wearer dies, you instantly lose the fight.

Gain a powerful Crown of Demacia on 2-1. If the wearer dies, you instantly lose the fight. Petricite Forest: All units are 15% larger and have 150 bonus health.

Freljord

Hearth-Home: On 4-5, gain a consumable Masterwork Upgrade that lets you upgrade one equipped item into its radiant version.

On 4-5, gain a consumable Masterwork Upgrade that lets you upgrade one equipped item into its radiant version. Ornn’s Forge: Randomly on either 2-5 or 3-5, gain an ornn anvil.

Ionia

The Dreaming Pool: At the start of each stage, gain a champ that really fits your team!

At the start of each stage, gain a champ that really fits your team! God-Willow’s Grove: A spot on your bench becomes the grove. The unit in it contributes their traits as though they were in your army.

A spot on your bench becomes the grove. The unit in it contributes their traits as though they were in your army. Placidium Library: Gain a consumable on 3-5 that when you place it on a unit opens an armory with an emblem of each of their traits.

Noxus

Noxkraya: Each time you take an augment, a random arena hex appears. Units on an arena hex gain an item that they can use.

Each time you take an augment, a random arena hex appears. Units on an arena hex gain an item that they can use. Immortal Bastion: On 2-1, gain a placeable battle flag that grants 20% attack speed and a 20% max health shield to units that start combat adjacent to it.

Piltover

Jayce’s Workshop: All augments offered this game will be prismatic.

All augments offered this game will be prismatic. The University: The first augment round will be a prismatic augment.

The first augment round will be a prismatic augment. Stillwater Hold: No augments will be offered this game.

Shadow Isles

Thresh’s Sanctum: When ANY champion dies, collect their soul. Every 40 souls you collect, gain loot!

When ANY champion dies, collect their soul. Every 40 souls you collect, gain loot! Yorick’s Graveyard: Every time a player dies, all players open an armory containing 4 of the eliminated players’ completed items.

Every time a player dies, all players open an armory containing 4 of the eliminated players’ completed items. Warlord’s Palace: The 4-7 NPC round is replaced by an armory of treasure that can be rerolled infinitely for 2 gold per reroll.

Shurima

Shifting Sands: If you don’t have an item remover on your bench at the start of each round, get one.

If you don’t have an item remover on your bench at the start of each round, get one. Shuriman Bazaar: Component carousels have 2 components on them instead of 1.

Targon

The Summit: Starting at stage 2, gain a Lesser Champion Duplicator at the start of each stage. On stage 5 and beyond, gain a Champion Duplicator instead.

Starting at stage 2, gain a Lesser Champion Duplicator at the start of each stage. On stage 5 and beyond, gain a Champion Duplicator instead. Targon Prime: When you reach 40 HP, gain a blessing from the Targonian gods.

When you reach 40 HP, gain a blessing from the Targonian gods. Marus Omegnum: On 2-5 and 4-5, gain a tactician’s crown.

The Void

Unstable Rift: Gain an unstable completed item that pops off and transforms into a random item every round.

Gain an unstable completed item that pops off and transforms into a random item every round. The Lavender Sea: Starting on 2-1, after every carousel and PvE round, a void symbiote infects a new board hex. The hex grants 20% damage reduction if it’s in the first two rows or 20% increased damage if it’s in the back two rows.

Starting on 2-1, after every carousel and PvE round, a void symbiote infects a new board hex. The hex grants 20% damage reduction if it’s in the first two rows or 20% increased damage if it’s in the back two rows. The Rupture: Travel to a random location that is not currently shown.

Zaun

The Sump: There is no interest this game. Instead, starting on 2-1, gain 3 gold every round.

There is no interest this game. Instead, starting on 2-1, gain 3 gold every round. Glasc Industries: Every time you build a completed item, gain 3 gold.

Every time you build a completed item, gain 3 gold. Ecliptic Vaults: Every time you select an augment, gain 4 gold per augment you have.

Origins and Classes (Traits)

Though Traits have been renamed to Origins with the regional theme of set 9, they will function much the same as they did before. Champions gain bonuses unique to how many champs holding that Trait are on your field. That said, they’ve swapped around entirely. There are some Traits that are as simple as adding base stats to those on your field, while others are a bit more complicated. Here’s the full list:

Origins

Darkin

When Aatrox or the holder of the Darkin Blade dies, the Darkin Blade is equipped to the nearest ally champion, granting them 500 Health and 20% Omnivamp. After being equipped to a champion for 4 seconds, Aatrox will revive upon their death instead.

Champions: Aatrox

Demacia

During planning phase, your strongest Demacian(s) become Elite and equip a random Radiant Item for the next combat. Elites grant Armor and Magic Resist to themselves and adjacent allies, but this does not stack. Radiant items are upgraded versions of completed items.

(3) 1 Elite, +10 Armor and MR

(5) 2 Elites, +10 Armor and MR

(7) 3 Elites, +20 Armor and MR

(9) 5 Elites, +30 Armor and MR

Champions: Kayle, Lux, Poppy, Galio, Garen, Sona, Jarvan IV

Freljord

After 5 seconds, an ice storm strikes the battlefield. Enemies take a percentage of their maximum Health as true damage and gain debuffs for 15 seconds.

(2) 5% Health, enemies are 40% Sundered and Shredded

(3) 12% Health, enemies are also 50% Mana Reaved

(4) 20% Health, enemies are also stunned for 1.5 seconds

Champions: Ashe, Lissandra, Sejuani

Ionia

Every 4 seconds, your strongest Ionians are enlightened to their spirit form and gain 20 Mana. Each Ionian has a unique bonus within their ability, which doubles when in spirit form.

(3) 100% Ionian bonus, 1 enlightened

(6) 200% Ionian bonus, 2 enlightened

(9) 300% Ionian bonus, 3 enlightened

Champions: Irelia, Jhin, Sett, Zed, Karma, Shen, Yasuo

Noxus

Noxus units gain Health, Ability Power and Attack Damage. This is increased by 10% for each different opponent that either you have conquered in combat or is dead.

(3) 175 , 15 , 15%

(6) 375 , 30 , 30%

(9) 550 , 55 , 55%

Champions: Cassiopeia, Samira, Kled, Swain, Darius, Katarina, Sion

Piltover

Gain the T-Hex. Every time you lose a player combat, the T-Hex gains Charges. Winning converts the Charges to Power for the T-Hex. You may also sell the T-Hex if it has any Power, resetting the T-Hex and converting its Power to loot.

(3) Gain the T-Hex.

(6) Each loss counts as 2 losses instead. Winning grants bonus loot.

T-Hex stat increases: 100 HP per Power 4 AD per Power 3 resists per Power 5 AP per Power



Champions: Orianna, Vi, Ekko, Jayce, Heimerdinger

Shadow Isles

After dealing or receiving damage 8 times, Shadow Isles units gain a Shield for 12 seconds and become Spectral for the rest of combat. Spectral units gain Mana every second.

(2) 40% Shield, 10 Mana

(4) 70% Shield, 15 Mana

(6) 111% Shield, 20 Mana

Champions: Maokai, Viego, Kalista, Gwen, Senna

Shurima

Every 4 seconds, Shuriman heal 5% max Health. After 8 seconds, select Shuriman ascend and gain 20% max Health and 35% Attack Speed.

(3) The strongest Shuriman ascends

(5) All Shuriman

(7) ALSO ascend at the start of combat

(9) +50% Ascension bonus

Champions: Cassiopeia, Renekton, Taliyah, Akshan, Azir, Nasus, K’Sante

Targon

Your healing and shielding is increased.

(2) 18% increased healing and shielding

(3) 25% increased healing and shielding

(4) 34% increased healing and shielding

The Void

Get a placeable void egg. At the start of combat, it hatches into an unspeakable horror and knocks up adjacent enemies. Each Void star level increases the horror’s Health and Ability Power by 25%.

(3) Void Remora

(6) Rift Herald

(8) Baron Nashor

Champions: Cho’Gath, Malzahar, Kassadin, Rek’Sai, Vel’Koz, Kai’Sa, Bel’Veth

Wanderer

Wanderers’ spells change depending on the Region Portal players voted for at the start of the game.

Champions: Ryze

Yordle

Allies gain 10% Attack Speed per star level. Yordles can become 4 star, gaining a wacky spell upgrade! Ties in items are broken by the Yordle fielded most recently.

(3) If you have three 3-star champions, your strongest 3-star Yordle champions become a 4-star

(5) Two 3-star Yordle champions can now become 4-stars

Champions: Poppy, Tristana, Kled, Teemo, Heimerdinger

Zaun

Zaun champions create random chem-mods that only they can use. Champions can be modded once, and mods can only be removed by selling the champion.

(2) Gain 1 chem-mod

(4) Gain 2 chem-mods

(6) Gain 3 chem-mods and Overcharge mods

Champions: Jinx, Warwick, Ekko, Urgot, Zeri

Classes

Bastion

Bastion champions gain Armor and Magic Resist. This is increased by 100% for the first 10 seconds of combat.

(2) +20 Defenses

(4) +50 Defenses

(6) +100 Defenses

(8) +225 Defenses

Champions: Maokai, Poppy, Kassadin, Taric, Shen, K’Sante

Bruiser

Your units gain 100 Health. Bruisers get even more.

(2) +15%

(4) +40%

(6) +80%

Challenger

Challengers gain bonus Attack Speed. When their target dies, Challengers dash to a new target and increase their Attack Speed bonus by 50% for 2.5 seconds.

(2) 30%

(4) 55%

(6) 80%

(8) 110%

Champions: Irelia, Samira, Warwick, Kalista, Kai’Sa, Yasuo

Deadeye

Every 3 seconds, Deadeyes attack the enemy with the highest percent Health and deal bonus damage. Deadeye champions also receive innate bonus attack range.

(2) +20% damage

(4) +44% damage

(6) +100% damage

Champions: Jhin, Ashe, Aphelios, Akshan, Urgot

Empress

When Bel’Veth kills an enemy, they leave behind Void Coral that she will consume. The first Coral increases her max Health by 50%, with subsequent Coral pickups healing her for 20% max Health. When Void Coral is consumed, she deals 10% max Health as magic damage to enemies within 2 hexes.

Champions: Bel’Veth

Gunner

When Gunner champions attack, they gain up to 8 stacks of bonus attack damage.

(2) 5% Attack Damage per stack

(4) 10% Attack Damage per stack

(6) 16% Attack Damage per stack

Champions: Tristana, Jinx, Jayce, Zeri, Senna

Invoker

(2) 5 Mana for all allies

(4) And 10 additional Mana for Invokers

(6) 10 Mana for all allies and 15 additional Mana for Invokers

Champions: Cassiopeia, Galio, Soraka, Karma, Lissandra, Shen

Juggernaut

Juggernaut champions take less damage as their Health decreases.

(2) 10% to 20% damage reduction

(4) 20% to 34% damage reduction

(6) 30% to 50% damage reduction

Champions: Sett, Warwick, Darius, Garen, Nasus, Aatrox

Multicaster

Multicasters cast their Ability multiple times. Bonus casts have 50% reduced effectiveness.

(2) 1 extra cast

(4) 2 extra casts

Champions: Taliyah, Teemo, Sona, Vel’Koz

Redeemer

Whenever an ally gains a Shield, grant them 7% stacking Attack Speed for the rest of combat.

Champions: Senna

Rogue

(2) The first time Rogues fall below 50% Health they briefly become untargetable and dash towards an enemy within 4 hexes, preferring backliners.

(4) Additionally, attacking an enemy for the first time causes that enemy to bleed, dealing 50% of their max Health as magic damage over 5 seconds.

Champions: Viego, Zed, Ekko, Katarina

Slayer

Slayers gain 15% omnivamp. Additionally, Slayers deal bonus damage, doubled against units below 60% health.

(2) +5% bonus damage

(3) +10% bonus damage

(4) +25% bonus damage

(5) +35% bonus damage

(6) +50% bonus damage

Champions: Kayle, Kled, Zed, Gwen, Aatrox

Sorcerer

When Sorcerers help kill an enemy, they trigger an arcane shock that deals a percent of the enemy’s maximum Health to other enemies. Sorcerers also gain bonus Ability Power.

(2) 25 Ability Power; shock 1 enemy for 10% Health

(4) 45 Ability Power; shock 1 enemy for 15% Health

(6) 75 Ability Power; shock 2 enemies for 15% Health

(8) 111 Ability Power; shock 2 enemies for 20% Health

Champions: Malzahar, Orianna, Swain, Taric, Vel’Koz, Lux, Ahri

Strategist

Combat Start: Allies in the front 2 rows gain a shield for 8 seconds. Allies in the back 2 rows gain Ability Power.

(2) 200 shield; 20 Ability Power

(3) 350 shield; 30 Ability Power

(4) 400 shield; 40 Ability Power

(5) 550 shield; 55 Ability Power

Champions: Swain, Teemo, Azir, Jarvan IV

Technogenius

Gain a placeable Apex Turret with 3 upgrade slots. Upgrades to the Apex Turret will show up in your shop for 6 gold. You may only have 1 Apex Turret.

Champions: Heimerdinger

Augments

Riot will be introducing a bunch of brand-new augments with the release of Set 9. Many of these augments we have not yet seen before, with the developers refreshing the potential pool that players can grab. Alongside the refresh, several augments will be removed from TFT, in order to make space for the new ones.

Tier 1 (Grey Augments)

Here’s every Tier 1 (Grey Augment) featured in Set 9.

AFK – You cannot perform actions for the next 3.0 rounds. Afterwards, gain 18 gold.

All Natural I – Your units with no items equipped gain 75 Health and heal for 3.0% of their max Health each second.

Army Building – Gain a Lesser Champion Duplicator. This happens a second time after 8 player combats.

Bastion Heart – Your team counts as having 1 additional Bastion. Gain a Kassadin.

Blood Money – Gain 1 gold per 3 Health your Tactician loses.

Branching Out – Gain a random Emblem and a Reforger.

Bronze Ticket – Every 5.0 Shop refreshes, gain a free refresh.

Bruiser Heart – Your team counts as having 1 additional Bruiser. Gain a Vi.

Buried Treasures I – At the start of the next 2.0 rounds, gain a random item component.

Challenger Heart – Your team counts as having 1 additional Challenger. Gain a Warwick.

Component Buffet – Whenever you would get a random component, instead gain a component anvil.

Cybernetic Bulk – Your champions holding an item gain 200 health.

Cybernetic Leech I – Your units holding an item gain 80 Health and 15% Omnivamp.

Deadeye Heart – Your team counts as having 1 additional Deadeye. Gain an Ashe.

Demacia Heart – Your team counts as having 1 additional Demacian. Gain a Kayle

Gunner Heart – Your team counts as having 1 additional Gunner. Gain a Jinx.

Harmacist I – Your units heal for 10% of the damage they deal, and they convert 50% of excess healing to magic damage on their next attack.

Healing Orbs I – When an enemy dies, the nearest allied unit is healed for 300.

Invoker Heart – Your team counts as having 1 additional Invoker. Gain a Soraka.

Ionia Heart – Your team counts as having 1 additional Ionia. Gain a Sett.

Iron Assets – Gain a Component Anvil and 2 Gold.

JACKPOT! – After you refresh your shop 40 times, gain a copy of each Tier 5 unit.

Lesser Jeweled Lotus – Combat Start: Your strongest unit gains 15% critical strike chance and their spells can critically strike.

Juggernaut Heart – Your team counts as having 1 additional Juggernaut. Gain a Sett.

Latent Forge – Gain an Ornn Item Anvil after 7 player combats.

Long Distance Pals – At the start of combat, your two furthest champions share 20.0% of their Armor, Magic Resist, Attack Speed, and Ability Power with each other.

Missed Connections – Gain a copy of each Tier One champion.

Noxus Heart – Your team counts as having 1 additional Noxus. Gain a Swain.

On a Roll – Whenever you 2-star a unit, gain a free reroll.

One, Two, Five! – Gain 1 random component, 2 Gold, and 1 random Tier 5 champion(s).

One, Twos, Three – Gain 1 Tier one unit, 2 Tier two units, and 1 Tier three unit.

Pandora’s Bench – Gain 2 gold. At the start of every round, champions on the 3 rightmost bench slots transform into random champions of the same cost.

Pandora’s Items – Gain a random component. At the start of each round, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and consumables).

Pumping Up I – Your units gain 5% Attack Speed. Each round, increase this by 0.5%.

Recombobulator – Champions on your board permanently transform into random champions 1 Tier higher. Gain 2 Magnetic Removers.

Red Buff – Your units’ attacks burn their targets for 8% of their maximum Health over 8 seconds and reduce their targets’ healing received by 50%.

Risky Moves – Your Tactician loses 20 Health, but after 7 Player combats, gain 40 Gold.

Rogue Heart – Your team counts as having 1 additional Rogue. Gain a Zed.

Shadow Isles Heart – Your team counts as having 1 additional Shadow Isles. Gain a Viego and 1 gold.

Shurima Heart – Your team counts as having 1 additional Shurima. Gain a Taliyah.

Silver Spoon – Gain 12 XP.

Social Distancing I – Units that begin combat with no adjacent allies gain 15% Attack Damage and Ability Power.

Sorcerer Heart – Your team counts as having 1 additional Sorcerer. Gain a Swain.

Spoils of War I – When you kill an enemy unit, there’s a 25% chance to drop loot.

Tiny Titans – Your Tactician heals 30 Health, grows larger, and has 130 maximum Health.

Transfusion I – Your team gains 60 Health, plus 2 Health per missing Tactician Health.

Unburdened I – Your units without items equipped gain 35% Attack Speed.

Unified Resistance I – Combat start: Your units that share a row with at least 2 other units gain 25 Armor and 25 Magic Resist

Young and Wild and Free – You can always move freely on Carousel rounds.

Zaun Heart – Your team counts as having 1 additional Zaun. Gain a Warwick.

Tier 2 Augments (Gold Augments)

Here’s every Tier 2 (Gold Augment) featured in Set 9.

A Cut Above – Gain a Deathblade. Champions with Deathblade have a 50% chance to drop 1 gold on kill.

Adrenaline Rush – Your Juggernaut units deal 10% extra damage, increased to 30% for the rest of combat when they fall below 50% Health. Gain 2 Juggernauts.

All Natural II – Your units with no items equipped gain 150 health and heal for 5.0% of their max Health each second.

All That Shimmers – Gain a Shimmerscale Item armory that offers 2 options. Shimmerscale items aid gold generation.

Bastion Crest – Gain a Bastion Emblem and a Kassadin.

Bruiser Crest – Gain a Bruiser Emblem and a Vi.

Built Different II – Your units with no Traits active gain 190 – 355 Health and 40 -70% Attack Speed (based on current Stage).

Buried Treasures II – At the start of the next 3 rounds, gain a random item component.

Capricious Forge – Gain a Blacksmith’s Gloves, which equips two temporary Ornn Artifacts each round.

Challenger Crest – Gain a Challenger Emblem and a Warwick.

Chemtech Enhancements – Your Chem Modded units gain 500 Health. Allies that start combat adjacent to them gain 100 Health. Gain 2 Zaun units.

Combat Caster – When one of your units casts their spell they gain a 75-225(based on stage) health shield for 3 seconds.

Contagion – At the start of combat, the highest health enemy unit is afflicted with Contagion, which increases their damage taken by 20%. On death, Contagion spreads to the nearest 2 enemies. Contagion can stack.

Cybernetic Bulk II – Your champions holding an item gain 300 health.

Cybernetic Leech II – Your units holding an item gain 120 Health and 20% Omnivamp.

Deadeye Crest – Gain a Deadeye Emblem and an Ashe.

Dedication – The first time you field at least 5 distinct units of the same trait in a player combat, gain an Emblem for that trait.

Defensive Dash – Combat Start and on takedown: Your Challenger units gain a 75-225 health shield for 4 seconds (based on current Stage). Gain 2 Challenger units.

Demacia Crest – Gain a Demacia Emblem and a Galio.

Demonflare – Gain a Swain. Your strongest Swain deals 3% increased damage per 100 max Health.

Double Trouble II – When you field exactly 2 copies of a champion, they both gain 30% Attack Damage and 30 Ability Power, Armor, and Magic Resist. When you 3-star, gain a 2-star copy.

Dueling Gunners – Your Gunner units gain 15% Attack Speed, plus 3% per Gunner stack. Gain 2 Gunners.

Early Education – Your champions permanently gain 1 Ability Power whenever they kill an enemy. Champions start with 10 bonus Ability Power.

Endurance Training – Your champions permanently gain 15 Health every time they kill an enemy. Champions start with 100 bonus Health.

Escort Quest – Gain a Training Dummy. Each round, if it survives combat, gain 2 gold.

Freljord Heart – Your team counts as having 1 additional Freljord. Gain an Ashe.

Frequent Flyer – After you refresh your shop 15 times, your refreshes cost 1 for the rest of the game.

Gargantuan Resolve – Gain a Titan’s Resolve. Your Titan’s Resolves can stack to 40 instead of 25.

Gifts from the Fallen – Your units gain 6% Attack Damage, 6 Magic Resist, 6 Armor, And 6 Ability Power. When one of your units dies, all your units gain these stats again.

Glacial Breeze – When your Freljordian Storm strikes, your units are shielded for 35% of their maximum Health and gain 20% Attack Speed. Gain 2 Freljord units.

Gunner Crest – Gain a Gunner Emblem and a Jinx.

Harmacist II – Your units heal for 15% of the damage they deal, and they convert 75% of excess healing to magic damage on their next attack.

Haunted Shell – If Shadow Isles is activate, your units gain 8 Armor and Magic Resistance for the rest of combat each time an ally dies. Gain 2 Shadow Isles units.

Healing Orbs II – When an enemy dies, the nearest allied unit is healed for 500.

Idealism – Gain a Hand of Justice. Champions with a Hand of Justice deal 25.0% increased damage.

Impromptu Inventions – At the start of combat, components on your champions turn into full items for the rest of combat.

Indomitable Will – When your units score a Takedown they shed all negative effects and become immune to Crowd Control for 6 seconds.

Infusion – Your team restores 15 Mana every 5 seconds.

Invoker Crest – Gain an Invoker Emblem and a Soraka.

Ionia Crest – Gain a Ionia Emblem and a Sett.

Jeweled Lotus – Your units’ Abilities can critically strike. Your units gain 15% Critical Strike chance.

Juggernaut Crest – Gain an Juggernaut Emblem and a Sett.

Know Your Enemy – After the first enemy dies each round, your units deal 25% increased damage

Last Stand – The first time you would be eliminated or reduced to 1 Health, instead remain alive. After this effect triggers, your units permanently gain 180 Health, 18 Armor and Magic Resist, and 18% Omnivamp.

Library Card – Gain a Tome of Traits and a Component Anvil.

Long Distance Pals II – At the start of combat, your two furthest champions share 35% of their Armor, Magic Resist, Attack Damage, and Ability Power with each other.

Loving Invocation – Your team gains 4% Ability Power until the end of combat each time your Invoker units cast their Abilities. Gain 2 Invokers.

Magic Wand – Gain a Needlessly Large Rod. Your units gain 20% Ability Power.

Mana Burn – Gain a Shroud of Stillness. All enemies take 2.5% of their maximum health as true damage each second until the first time they cast their spell.

Martyr – Whenever one of your units dies, all allies heal for 15% of Maximum health.

Match Fixing – After losing your combat, gain 2 gold. Every 5 losses, gain a random component.

Medium-End Shopping – Champions appear in the first 3.0 slots of your Shop as if you were 1 level higher.

Metabolic Accelerator – Your Tactician moves faster and heals 2 Health after a PvP round.

Morning Light – When your Bastion units drop below 50% Health, they heal for 75% of their maximum Health over 4 seconds. Gain 2 Bastion units.

Multicaster Heart –

Your team counts as having 1 additional Multicaster. Gain a Taliyah.

Not Today – Gain an Edge of Night. Allies holding Edge of Night gain 35% Attack Speed.

Noxus Crest – Gain a Noxus Emblem and a Swain.

Overcharged Manafont – Combat Start: Your Sorcerer units gain 30 mana. The first time each Sorcerer gets a take down each combat, they gain 30 mana. Gain 2 Sorcerers.

Pandora’s Items II – Gain 1 random completed item(s). At the start of each round, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and consumables).

Patient Study II – After player combat, gain 2.0 XP if you won or 4.0 XP if you lost. You can now reach Level 10.

Perfected Repetition – Each time your Multicaster units deal ability damage, they gain 5% Ability power (Max: 50%) until the end of combat. Gain 2 Multicasters.

Petricite Shackles – Your Demacians deal 15% more damage, increased to 35% against enemies with 100 or more maximum Mana. Gain 3 Demacians.

Piltover Heart – Your team counts as having 1 additional Piltover. Gain a Vi.

Portable Forge – Open an Armory and choose 1 of 3.0 unique Artifacts crafted by Ornn.

Pumping Up II – Your units gain 5% Attack Speed. Each round, increase this by 1%.

Rapid Incubation – Your Void units gain 20 Armor and Magic Resistance and your Void Egg hatches at the start of combat. Gain 3 Void units.

Ravenous Hunter – Gain a Warwick. When your strongest Warwick takes or deals damage, he gains 3% Attack Damage and 3.0 Ability Power, Armor, and Magic Resist, stacking up to 25 times.

Return on Investment – After you have refreshed your shop 25 times gain a Tactitians Crown.

Rich Get Richer+ – Gain 20.0 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 7.0.

Rich Get Richer (Legend)- Gain 12.0 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 7.0.

Riftwalk – Before casting, your strongest Kassadin gains 20 AP and blinks to the furthest enemy within 3 hexes, but his spell no longer disarms or shields. His mana cost is reduced by 30.

Rogue Crest – Gain a Rogue Emblem and a Zed.

Salvage Bin – Gain a random completed item now, and a component after 7 player combats. Selling champions breaks apart their full items into components (excluding Tactician’s Crown).

Scoped Weapons – Your units that start combat in the back 2 rows gain +2 Attack Range and 12% Attack Speed.

Sentinel’s Spirit – While in spirit form, your Ionia units gain 40% Attack Speed and shield themselves for 20% of their maximum Health. Gain 3 Ionians.

Shadow Isles Crest – Gain a Shadow Isles Emblem, a Maokai, and 1 gold.

Shimmering Inventors – Your Piltover units gain 5% Attack Speed for every 10 gold you have (Max: 50%), and have a 40% chance to drop 1 gold at round start. Gain 3 Piltover units.

Shoplifting – After your first shop refresh each turn, gain the highest cost champion for free.

Shurima Crest – Gain a Shurima Emblem and a Taliyah.

Shurima’s Legacy – Once assembled, your Sun Disc attacks enemies for 150-750 Magic Damage every 2 seconds (based on current Stage). Gain 3 Shurimans.

Silver Ticket – Each time your Shop is refreshed, you have a 30.0% chance to gain a free refresh.

Slayer Crest – Gain a Slayer Emblem and a Kled.

Slayer’s Resolve – When your Slayer units take or deal damage, they gain 2 Armor and Magic Resistance for the rest of combat (This can stack up to 25 times). Gain 2 Slayers.

Sleight of Hand – Gain a Thiefs Gloves. Your allies holding Thiefs Gloves gain 30% Attack Speed.

Social Distancing II – Units that begin combat with no adjacent allies gain 25% Attack Damage and Ability Power.

Sorcerer Crest – Gain a Sorcerer Emblem and a Swain.

Spoils of War II – When you kill an enemy unit, there’s a 50% chance to drop more loot.

Stars are Born – The first tier 1 unit and tier 2 unit you buy are upgraded to 2 star.

Stellacorn’s Blessing – While you have the Targon trait activated, your units gain 30% Attack Speed for 4 seconds after being healed or shielded. Gain 2 Targonians.

Strategist Heart – Your team counts as having 1 additional Strategist. Gain a Swain.

Suppressing Fire – The target of your Deadeye units’ shared attack is stunned for 2 seconds. Gain 2 Deadeyes.

Tactical Superiority – Your units gain 6% Attack Damage and Ability Power for each of their traits you have activated, doubled when you field a Strategist. Gain 2 Strategists.

Targon Heart – Your team counts as having 1 additional Targon. Gain a Soraka.

The Boss – Gain a Sett. The first time your strongest Sett falls below 40% Health, he takes a break to do sit-ups. Each sit-up heals him 15.0% of his max Health and grants 20% Attack Speed.

Three’s a Crowd – Your units gain 75 health for each 3 cost unit you field.

Three’s Company – Gain 4 random Tier 3 champions.

Titanic Strength – Bruisers gain % increased Attack Damage equal to 1.5% of their maximum Health. Gain 2 Bruisers.

Tons of Stats! – Your team gains 66 Health, 6% Attack Damage, 6 Ability Power, 6 Armor, 6 Magic Resist, 6% Attack Speed, and 6 Mana.

Total Domination – Attacks and Abilities of your Noxus units execute enemies below 6% of their maximum Health, increased by +2% for each player you’ve Conquered. Gain 3 Noxians.

Trade Sector – Gain a free shop refresh every turn.

Transfusion II – Your team gains 70 Health, plus 4 Health per missing Tactician Health.

Two Healthy – Your units gain 60 health for each 2 cost unit you field.

Unburdened II – Your units without items equipped gain 55% Attack Speed.

Unified Resistance II – Combat start: Your units that share a row with at least 2 other units gain 35 Armor and 35 Magic Resist

Unstable Yordle Delivery – Round Start: Gain a random Yordle or 1-5 gold (based on current Stage). Gain 3 Yordles.

Vampiric Blades – Your team gains 10% Omnivamp. Your Rogue units gain 25% instead. Gain 2 Rogues.

Void Heart – Your team counts as having 1 additional Void. Gain a Kassadin.

Winds of War – Gain a Galio. Your strongest Galio’s spell is larger, and enemies hit take magic damage equal to 8% of their max Health each second.

You Have My Bow – Gain a Recurve Bow. Your units gain 20% Attack Speed.

You Have My Sword – Gain a B.F. Sword. Your units gain 20% Attack Damage.

Zaun Crest – Gain a Zaun Emblem and a Warwick.

Tier 3 (Prismatic Augments)

Here’s every Tier 3 (Prismatic Augment) featured in Set 9.

Ancient Archives II – Gain 2 Tome of Traits and 8 gold.

Bastion Crown – Gain a Bastion Emblem, a Sunfire Cape, and a Taric.

Binary Airdrop – Your champions equipped with 2 items temporarily gain a random completed item at the start of combat. Gain 1 random item components.

Birthday Present – Gain a 2-star champion every time you level up. The champion’s tier is your level minus 4 (min: Tier 1).

Blinding Speed – Gain a Guinsoo’s Rageblade and a Rapidfire Cannon

Bruiser Crown – Gain a Bruiser Emblem, a Warmogs, and a Rek’Sai.

Built Different III – Your units with no Traits active gain 250-600 Health and 45-80% Attack Speed (based on current Stage).

Buried Treasures III – At the start of the next 5 rounds, gain a random item component.

Challenger Crown – Gain a Challenger Emblem, a Rapid Firecannon, and a Kalista.

Cruel Pact – Buying XP costs 6 Health instead of gold. Heal 3 Health before each player combat.

Cybernetic Bulk III – Your champions holding an item gain 425.0 health.

Cybernetic Leech III – Your units holding an item gain 200.0 Health and 25.0% Omnivamp.

Deadeye Crown – Gain a Deadeye Emblem, a Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and an Akshan.

Demacia Crown – Gain a Demacia Emblem, a Gargoyle’s Stoneplate, and a Garen.

Double Trouble III – When you field exactly 2 copies of a champion, they both gain 40% Attack Damage and 40 Ability Power, Armor, and Magic Resist. When you 3-star, gain a 2-star copy.

Endless Horde – Gain team size equal to half your level. Your units can only hold 1 item. Gain 2 Gold.

Final Reserves – The first time you would be eliminated or reduced to 1 Health, instead remain alive. After this effect triggers, Gain 80 XP and 25 Gold.

Freljord Soul – Your team counts as having 1 additional Freljord. Gain an Archangel’s Staff and a Lissandra.

Gifts From Above – At the start of combat, your champion with the least items equips 5 temporary completed items.

Golden Ticket – Each time your Shop is refreshed, you have a 50% chance to gain a free refresh.

Gunner Crown – Gain a Gunner Emblem, a Runann’s Hurricane, and a Jayce.

Harmacist III – Your units heal for 25% of the damage they deal, and they convert 100% of excess healing to magic damage on their next attack.

Hedge Fund – You have no interest cap. Gain 30 gold.

High End Sector – Each round, gain a free Shop refresh and 3 gold.

Impenetrable Bulwark – Gain a Bramble Vest and a Dragon Claw.

Invoker Crown – Gain an Invoker Emblem, a Rabadon’s Deathcap, and a Karma.

Ionia Crown – Gain an Ionia Emblem, an Ionic Spark, and a Karma

Greater Jeweled Lotus – Your units’ Abilities can critically strike. Your units gain 55% Critical Strike chance.

Juggernaut Crown – Gain an Juggernaut Emblem, a Titan’s Resolve, and a Darius.

Level Up – When you buy XP, gain an additional 3. Gain 11 immediately. You can now reach level 10.

Living Forge – Gain a random Ornn artifact now and after every 10 player combats.

Lucky Gloves – Thief’s Gloves will always give your champions ideal items. Gain 2 Sparring Gloves.

March of Progress – Gain 2 XP now, and bonus XP equal to your level at the start of every player combat round. You can no longer use gold to level up.

Multicaster Soul – Your team counts as having 1 additional Multicaster. Gain a Jeweled Gauntlet and a Vel’Koz.

Noxus Crown – Gain a Noxus Emblem, an Infinity Edge, and a Darius.

Overwhelming Force – Gain a Deathblade and an Infinity Edge

Pandora’s Box – Gain a random Radiant item. At the start of each round, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and consumables).

Parting Gifts – When a unit dies, they pass a temporary copy of one of their items to the nearest ally with open slots and shield them for 35% of their maximum Health.

Phreaky Friday – Gain an Infinity Force. After 7 Player combats, gain a second Infinity Force.

Piltover Soul – Your team counts as having 1 additional Piltover. Gain a Zeke’s Herald and a Jayce.

Pumping Up III – Your units gain 10% Attack Speed. Each round, increase this by 2%.

Radiant Relics – Open an Armory and choose 1 of 5 unique Radiant items.

Rogue Crown – Gain a Rogue Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and an Katarina.

Roll The Dice – Gain a Radiant Thieves Gloves.

Shadow Isles Crown – Gain a Shadow Isles Emblem, a Statikk Shiv, and a Kalista.

Shurima Crown – Gain a Shurima Emblem, a Bloodthirster, and a Akshan.

Slayer Crown – Gain a Slayer Emblem, a Deathblade, and a Kled.

Social Distancing III – Units that begin combat with no adjacent allies gain 35% Attack Damage and Ability Power.

Sorcerer Crown – Gain a Sorcerer Emblem, a Spear of Shojin, and a Vel’Koz.

Spoils of War III – When you kill an enemy unit, there’s a 25% chance to drop amazing loot.

Starter Kit – Gain a Tier 4 champion, an item they can use, and a 2-star Tier 1 champion that shares a trait with them. At the next 2 stages, gain the Tier 4 champion again.

Strategist Soul – Your team counts as having 1 additional Strategist. Gain a Chalice of Power and a Swain.

Tactician’s Tools – Gain two Spatulas!

Think Fast – Shop refreshes are free until the end of this round. Traits and other augments do not benefit from these free shops. Gain 3 gold.

Tiniest Titan – Your tactician is small and speedy, heals 2 Health after a PVP round, and grants 2 Gold per round.

Transfusion III – Your team gains 120 Health, plus 6 Health per missing Tactician Health.

Unleashed Arcana – Gain a Rabadon’s Deathcap and a Jeweled Gauntlet

Void Soul – Your team counts as having 1 additional Void. Gain a Zz’Rot Portal and a Rek’Sai.

Wandering Trainer – Gain a Training Dummy. It has 3 random emblems equipped.

Wellness Trust – Round Start: Gain 3 gold. If you have at least 50 gold, your Tactician heals 3 Health.

What The Forge – All Completed items you own or receive are reforged into random Ornn Artifacts (excluding Tactician’s Crown and Emblems). Units gain 100 Health per equipped Artifact.

Zaun Crown – Gain a Zaun Emblem, a Guardbreaker and an Ekko.

System Changes

Set 9 will feature the new Champion Inspect tool, which will allow players to gain a more in-depth understanding of the champion they’re looking at.

Alongside this, Riot is currently tweaking with the experience needed for levelling on PBE, meaning we could see changes to how experience works on live. These are the current changes on PBE.