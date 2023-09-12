Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.18 notes: Horizonbound mid-set hits live servers

Teamfight Tactics’ Patch 13.18 brings the newest mid-set Horizonbound to live servers, including new traits, units, items, portals, and more.

Patch 13.18 for Teamfight Tactics brings some of the biggest changes since the release of Set 9. We’re now receiving the long-awaited mid-set of Horizonbound, which brings a bunch of new units, traits, and an item revamp to spice things up.

Looking to learn about the changes? We’ve got you covered.

When is TFT Patch 13.18 going live?

As per usual, the Teamfight Tactics patch will be released at the same time as League of Legends Patch 13.18. This will be on September 13, 2023. Expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.

What’s changing in TFT Patch 13.18?

Horizonbound arrives to live servers

Riot Games Horizonbound brings new regions like Bilgewater and Ixtal into the fray, alongside Darkin Doggo Naafiri.

Easily the biggest change coming in Patch 13.18 is the arrival of Horizonbound, which introduces new traits like Bilgewater and Ixtal, new portals to reflect those regions, and also a major item revamp.

TFT Patch 13.18 Notes

System

Trait Tiers

The following traits are Prismatic: 6 Piltover, 9 Bilgewater, 9 Demacia, 9 Ionia, 9 Noxus, 9 Shurima

The following traits have been changed from Prismatic to Gold: 8 Bastion, 8 Challenger, 8 Invoker, 8 Sorcerer, 8 Void, 6 Gunner, 6 Vanquisher, 6 Zaun, 5 Strategist, 4 Ixtal, 4 Targon, 3 Freljord

Shred and Sunder

40/50/70% ⇒ 20/30/50%

Critical Strike Conversion

Critical strike conversion from excess crit over 100% has been increased from 50% to 80% conversion

Loot

Reduced the chances of seeing an overwhelming amount of loot in one round.

Items

New Core Items

Evenshroud (Negatron Cloak + Giant’s Belt) Health: 150, Magic Resist: 20 30% Sunder enemies within 2 hexes. For the first 10s of combat, gain 20 Armor and Magic Resist.

Crownguard (Needlessly Large Rod + Chain Vest) Ability Power: 20, Armor: 20 Combat Start: Gain a shield equal to 30% of your maximum health for 8 seconds. When this shield breaks or expires, gain 40 additional Ability Power.

Night Harvester (Sparring Gloves + Chain Vest) Ability Power: 15, Attack Damage: 15%, Armor: 25, Crit Chance: 20% Deal 12% bonus damage. After falling below 60% max Health, increase this to 25% for the rest of combat.

Sterak’s Gage (BF Sword + Giant’s Belt) Health: 200, Attack Damage: 15% Once per combat at 60% health, increase max health by 20% and gain 35% AD for the rest of combat.

Adaptive Helm (Tear of the Goddess + Negatron Cloak) Mana: 15, Ability Power: 15, Magic Resist: 20 Combat Start: The holder gains bonus stats based on their starting position. 35 Armor and Magic Resist when placed in the front two rows or 20 Ability Power and gain 10 Mana every 3 seconds in the back two.

Nashor’s Tooth (Recurve Bow + Giant’s Belt) Ability Power: 30, Attack Speed: 10%, Health: 150 After casting a spell, gain 40% Attack Speed for 5 seconds



Core Item Changes

Archangel’s Staff Mana: 30 ⇒ 15 AP Per 5s: 20 ⇒ 25

Bramble Vest Critical Strike Reduction: 75% ⇒ 50%

Chalice of Power is no longer craftable. Chalice of Power has been moved to the Support Item Pool.

Dragon’s Claw MR: 75 ⇒ 65

Gargoyle’s Stoneplate Base Armor & MR: 30 ⇒ 25

Guardbreaker Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 10 Attack Speed: 0% ⇒ 25% Attack Damage: 20% ⇒ 0%

Ionic Spark MR Shred: 50% ⇒ 30% MR: 20 ⇒ 25 AP: 10 ⇒ 15

Last Whisper Sunder: 50% ⇒ 30% AD: 10% ⇒ 15% Attack Speed: 10% ⇒ 25%

Locket of the Iron Solari is no longer craftable. Locket has been moved to the Support Item Pool.

Protector’s Vow Armor & MR on Proc: 25 ⇒ 20

Rapid Firecannon Attack Speed: 55% ⇒ 33%

Rapid Firecannon [NEW] Deal 12% bonus damage. Tooltip no longer states your attacks cannot miss.

Redemption bonus Heal Effect: 25% Reduced AoE damage ⇒ 10% Reduced damage from all sources

Shroud of Stillness is no longer craftable and has been moved to the Support Item Pool.

Statikk Shiv MR Shred: 50% ⇒ 30% AS: 10% ⇒ 15% AP: 15 ⇒ 20

Spear of Shojin Mana: 30 ⇒ 15 Attack Damage: 10% ⇒ 15%

Titan’s Resolve Armor & MR at Max stacks: 25 ⇒ 20

Zeke’s Herald is no longer craftable and has been moved to the Support Item Pool.

Zephyr is no longer craftable and has been moved to the Support Item Pool.

Zz’rot Portalis no longer craftable and has been moved to the Support Item Pool as Zz’Rot’s Invitation.

Support Items

All Support Items grant +250 Health and no other combat stats. Focus on choosing the right effect for your team!

Aegis of the Legion (new) Combat Start: Empower all allies in the rows behind the holder, granting 30% Attack Speed and 15 Armor and Magic Resistance for 8 seconds.

Banshee’s Veil Start of combat: Grant the holder and allies within 1 hex of the same row immunity to crowd control for 18 seconds.

Chalice of Power Hex Range: 1 ⇒ 2 Ability Power Granted: 20 ⇒ 18 Chalice of Power now grants affected allies 10 Mana at the start of combat.

Obsidian Shred & Sunder: 50% ⇒ 30% Shred & Sunde duration: 10 ⇒ 15 sec Now grants your team 10% AD and 10 Ability Power.

Locket of the Iron Solari Shield Value: 250 Shield: Affected allies also gain 20 Armor and Magic Resist Shield duration: 4s ⇒ 20s

Needlessly Big Gem Damage amplification scaling based on: player gold ⇒ flat 30%

Randuin’s Omen Armor & MR granted: 40 ⇒ 30

Shroud of Stillness Now grants your team 60 Health. Will not be offered until at least Stage 3

Virtue of the Martyr (new): Every 5 seconds, heal all allies equal to 7% of their max health. After the holder dies, increase this heal by 200% and continue the effect for 10 seconds.

Zeke’s Herald Hex Range: 1 ⇒ 2 Attack Speed Granted: 15% ⇒ 25% Zephyr now grants your team 8% Attack Speed Zephyr will not be offered until at least Stage 3

Zz’Rot Portal Moved from Radiant Item to Support Item Voidspawn HP Per Stage (2/3/4/5): 1000/1250/1500/1800 ⇒ 1000/1300/1600/1900 Voidspawn AD Per Stage (3/4/5): 90/110/130 ⇒ 80/105/130



Artifact Items

System Changes: Gold generating items will not be offered on Stage 4 and beyond

Eternal Winter Armor: 25 ⇒ 20

Goldmancer’s Staff Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 25 Max Ability Power from Gold: 60 ⇒ 30

Hullcrusher Armor & MR: 40 ⇒ 35

Mogul’s Mail Added to Artifact Item Pool

Muramana Ability Power: 0 ⇒ 15

Obsidian Cleaver moved to Support

Randuin’s Sanctum moved to Support

Trickster’s Glass clone is now slightly transparent during the planning phase.

Zhonya’s Paradox Ability Power: 45 ⇒ 50



New Radiant Items

Equinox (Evenshroud) Health: 400, Magic Resist: 30 30% Sunder enemies within 2 hexes. For the first 15s of combat, gain 50 Armor and Magic Resist.

Jak’Sho the Protean (Adaptive Helm) Mana: 15, Ability Power: 15, Magic Resist: 30 Combat Start: The holder gains bonus stats regardless of their starting position. In the front Two Rows gain 45 Armor and Magic Resist. In the back two rows gain 35 Ability Power and 15 Mana every 3 seconds.

Midnight Reaper (Night Harvester) Ability Power: 25, Attack Damage: 25, Armor: 50, Crit Chance: 20% Deal 20% bonus damage. After falling below 80% health, increase this to 45% for the rest of combat.

Royal Crownshield (Crownguard) Ability Power: 50 Armor: 40 Combat Start: Gain a shield equal to 40% of your maximum health for 8 seconds. When this shield breaks or expires, gain 50 Ability Power.

Sterak’s Megashield (Sterak’s Gage) Health: 400, Attack Damage: 30% Once per combat at 60% health, increases max health by 30% and gains 55% AD for the rest of combat.

The Baron’s Gift (Nashor’s Tooth) Ability Power: 55, Attack Speed: 20%, Health: 200 After casting a spell, gain 75% Attack Speed for 6 seconds.



Radiant Item Changes

Rosethorn Vest (Bramble Vest) Armor: 120 ⇒ 140 Crit Reduction: 100% ⇒ 70%

Brink of Dawn (Edge of Night) Trigger Threshold: Triggers on 60% AND 30% max Health ⇒ 60% max Health only Trigger Attack Speed: 50% ⇒ 85% [NEW] After triggering, restore 100% of the holder’s missing health.

Dragon’s Will (Dragon’s Claw) MR: 150 ⇒ 130

Dvarapala Stoneplate (Gargoyle Stoneplate) Base Armor & MR: 30 ⇒ 25

Covalent Spark (Ionic Spark) Shred: 50% ⇒ 30% MR: 20 ⇒ 25 AP: 10 ⇒ 15 Health Regen: 1% ⇒ 1.5%

Eternal Whisper (Last Whisper) Sunder: 50% ⇒ 30% AD: 35% ⇒ 45% AS: 20% ⇒ 25%

Bulwark’s Oath (Protector’s Vow) Armor & MR on Proc: 70 ⇒ 60

Absolution (Redemption) Damage Reduction: 25% AoE Damage ⇒ 15% All Damage

Rapid Lightcannon (Rapid Firecannon) Attack Speed: 120% ⇒ 70% [NEW] Deal 20% bonus damage.

Runaan’s Tempest (Hurricane) Attack Damage: 30% ⇒ 35%

Spear of Hirana (Spear of Shojin) Attack Damage: 25% ⇒ 30%

Statikk Favor (Statikk Shiv) Shred: 50% ⇒ 30% AP: 40 ⇒ 50 AS: 10% ⇒ 20%

Statikk Favor (Statikk Shiv) Zap Damage: 65 ⇒ 70

Titan’s Vow (Titan’s Resolve) Armor & MR at max stacks: 60 ⇒ 50

Willbreaker (Guardbreaker) Attack Speed: 0% ⇒ 50%



Large Changes

The following units have been removed:

The following traits are retreating into the shadows, through portals, or out of fear of optometrists: Shadow Isles, Yordles, Deadeye

The following 1-costs are getting rerolled into another set: Maokai, Tristana, Veigo

The following 2-costs will miss you too: Kled, Teemo, Zed

The following 3-costs will no longer need your Rageblades: Akshan, Garen, Kalista, Lissandra

The following 4-costs are fourging a new path: Gwen, Lux, Urgot, Yasuo, Zeri

The following 5-cost has left to find Lucian: Senna

Traits

Bastion Base Armor & MR: 25/50/95/240 ⇒ 20/40/65/125 Bonus max Health: 10/40/70% ⇒ 10/45/80%

Darkin Now a 1 / 2 Darkin (1) When a Darkin dies, their weapon possesses the nearest ally champion granting them the weapons power. Darkin (2) Weapons powers become 50% stronger Darkin, Aatrox now uses most damage dealt this fight as a tiebreaker when two units are equidistant.

Demacia Elite Bonus: Random Radiant Item ⇒ Each unit will have 1 selected Radiant item they will always receive Elite Bonus Armor & MR: 5/30/40/100 ⇒ 5/15/35/150 Elite Count: 1/2/4/5 ⇒ 1/2/3/5

Freljord Now a 2 / 3 Freljord (2) 8% max HP true damage, and enemies are 30% shredded and sundered for 10 seconds Freljord (3) 15% max HP true damage, and enemies are also stunned for 1.5 seconds.

Invoker Now has a new 8 Piece: All units gain an additional 40 Ability Power & 40 Mana per 3 seconds

Ionia (9) Bonus Spirits: 3 ⇒ 4 (9) Bonus Amount: 325% ⇒ 350%

Juggernaut Damage Reduction: 15-25/25-40/35-50% ⇒ 15-25/20-35/30-45%

Multicasted Damage Reduction: 66% ⇒ 60%

Noxus Now a 3 / 5 / 7 / 9 Gain (160/300/450/750) Health, (16/30/45/75) AP & AD. This is increased by 5% for each different opponent you have conquered.

Rogue Rogue (4) reworked: Rogue’s damage bleeds their target for 70% bonus magic damage over 2.5 seconds.

Shurima Now a 2 / 4 / 6 / 9 Every 4 seconds, Shurimans heal 5% max HP. After 8 seconds, select Shurimans Ascend and gain 20% max HP and 30% AS. Shurima (2): Strongest Shuriman Ascends Shurima (4) All Shurimans Ascend & 15% Ascension Bonus (23% HP 35% AS) Shurima (6) Ascend at combat start & 45% Ascension Bonus (29% HP 44% AS) Shurima (9) Ascend twice & 75% Ascension Bonus (35% HP 53% AS twice)

Slayer Now a 2 / 4 / 6 Slayers gain 12% Omnivamp and deal (6/16/36%) bonus damage, doubled against units below 66% Health.

Sorcerer AP: 20/50/80/120 ⇒ 25/50/90/135 Max HP explosion: 7/10/12/20% ⇒ 7/10/12/15%

Void Baron Shred & Sunder: 60% ⇒ 40%

Zaun Zaun (4): Gain 2 Chem Mods ⇒ Gain 2 Chem Mods & they overcharge Zaun (6): Gain 3 Chem Mods & they overcharge ⇒ Gain 5 Chem mods & they overcharge Adaptive Implant Overcharge Stats: 60% ⇒ 50% Hextech Exoskeleton (REWORKED) Deal 12% more damage. Take 12% less damage. Every 5 seconds restore 15% of your max HP. Hextech Exoskeleton (OVERCHARGE) You are immune to CC and the heal is increased to 25% of your max HP. Robotic Arm (OVERCHARGE) Your attacks and abilities deal 25% additional damage as true damage Shimmer Injector Attack Speed: 25% ⇒ 35% Overcharge Heal: 100% ⇒ 80% Overcharge AS Bonus: 400% ⇒ 200% Unstable Chemtank HP Gained: 33% ⇒ 30% Overcharge Damage: 35% ⇒ 25% Virulent Bioware (REWORKED) For 3 seconds after casting your ability, plague the enemies you damage causing them and enemies within 1 hex to take 18% more damage for 5 sec. OVERCHARGE: Plague duration is increased to 10 seconds and deals 3.5% max HP magic damage per second.



Units: Tier 1

Cho’Gath Mana: 30/90 ⇒ 20/80 Feast Base Damage: 250/335/450 ⇒ 270/370/500 Feast lock out time reduced

Jhin Is now an Ionia Vanquisher Jhin Mana buff: 44/144 ⇒ 44/124

Kayle Divine Ascent Wave Shred: 40% ⇒ 20% Divine Ascent Wave Damage: 25/30/45 ⇒ 30/40/60

Malzahar Call of the Void Damage: 205/310/460 ⇒ 220/330/500 Call of the Void delay between casting and dealing damage shortened.

Orianna Max Mana buff: 50/100 ⇒ 40/90

Poppy Is now just Demacia Bastion Health: 600 ⇒ 700 Max Mana buff: 90/150 ⇒ 40/100 AD: 45 ⇒ 55 Steadfast Hammer Shield Amount: 310/330/350 ⇒ 250/300/350 Steadfast Hammer Shield Duration: 3 ⇒ 4 seconds

Samira Flair AD ratio: 200/200/210% ⇒ 190/190/200%



Units: Tier 2

Ashe Is now a Freljord Vanquisher AD: 50 ⇒ 55 Volley AD ratio: 160/160/170% ⇒ 160/165/175%

Galio Shield of Durand Channel Duration 4 ⇒ 2.5 Shield of Durand Heal 350/400/450 ⇒ 300/350/400

Jinx Mana buff: 0/75 ⇒ 10/70

Swain REWORKED: Swain is no longer mana locked while his Demonflare ability is active. Instead, if he casts again while transformed, he’ll perform a burst, gaining 225/260/385 additional max Health and deal 100/160/240 magic damage to nearby enemies. Initial transformation bonus Health: 375/450/650 ⇒ 325/375/550 Demonflare Sustained Tick Damage: 35/50/75 ⇒ 25/40/60 Mana nerf: 50/120 ⇒ 60/135 Armor & MR: 50 ⇒ 45

Taliyah Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 20/60 Seismic Shove active Knockup Damage: 160/240/370 ⇒ 180/270/410

Vi Blast Shield Sunder: 40% ⇒ 20% Blast Shield shield: 325/350/400 ⇒ 350/400/450 Blast Shield AD ratio: 200% ⇒ 250%

Warwick REWORKED: When Warwick casts, instead of gaining an increased heal, he’ll instead gain +100% bonus Attack Speed.



Units: Tier 3

Darius Is now a Noxus Juggernaut Vanquisher AD: 70 ⇒ 60 AS: 0.75 ⇒ 0.7 Noxian Guillotine AD ratio: 350% ⇒ 300% Noxian Guillotine Base Damage: 100/120/150 ⇒ 55/80/110

Ekko Phase Dive Damage: 300/450/675 ⇒ 270/405/610

Jayce Mana buff: 40/120 ⇒ 30/100 Acceleration Gate Damage: 240/240/250% AD ⇒ 255/255/265% AD Acceleration Gate Ally Attack Speed: 20/25/30% ⇒ 15% Acceleration Gate Self Attack Speed: 20% ⇒ 30/40/50%

Rek’Sai Is now a Void Bruiser Slayer AD: 65 ⇒ 60 Armor & MR: 40 ⇒ 45 AS: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75 Furious Bite AD ratio: 315% ⇒ 290/290/300% Empowered Spell Health Threshold: 70% ⇒ 66% (matches Slayer) No longer deals bonus damage on her enhanced bite. Enemies below 66% will just take her standard damage converted to true damage Animation speed has been significantly increased her when not dashing through her target

Taric Radiance shield now only redirects 50% of the damage received by adjacent allies Radiance Shield: 550/650/750 ⇒ 500/580/680

Vel’Koz Plasma Fission Damage: 230/345/560 ⇒ 250/375/600



Units: Tier 4

Aphelios Is now a Targon Gunner Armor & MR: 30 ⇒ 25 AD: 65 ⇒ 60 Range: 5 ⇒ 4 (Deadeye removal) AS: 0.8 ⇒ 0.75 Chakram AD ratio: 10/10/30% ⇒ 6/6/15% Chakram Healing: 50% ⇒ 75% Moonblast AD ratio: 200/200/550% ⇒ 240/240/750%

Kai’Sa Mana buff: 30/125 ⇒ 40/120

Nasus Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.7 Armor & MR: 60 ⇒ 50 Soul Eater AD% Steal: 10% ⇒ 8% Soul Eater Resistance Steal: 5/5/30 ⇒ 4/4/20 Soul Eater Enemies Stolen From: 4/5/9 ⇒ 4/5/7 Soul Eater empowered bonks AD ratio: 350/350/700% ⇒ 380/380/700%

Sejuani Health: 1000 ⇒ 1100

Shen Ionia Bonus damage reduction: 9% ⇒ 8% Max Mana nerf: 70/150 ⇒ 90/170 Ki Barrier Self Shield Amount: 350/450/2000 ⇒ 300/400/2000



Units: Tier 5

Aatrox Health: 1100 ⇒ 900 Armor & MR: 70 ⇒ 60 Darkin Omnivamp: 15% ⇒ 20% Aatrox now benefits from Darkin even when he is alive Aatrox now uses most damage dealt this fight as a tiebreaker when two units are equidistant

Bel’Veth Royal Maelstrom AD ratio: 65% ⇒ 70% Royal Maelstrom true Damage: 18/30/50 ⇒ 18/30/100 Empress transformation now grants Bel’Veth significantly more movement speed at 3-star

K’Sante Mana nerf: 0/60 ⇒ 0/70 Armor & MR: 60 ⇒ 50

Heimerdinger Is now a Piltover Technogenius Apex Turret Upgrade, Shrink Module Sunder & Shred: 40/50/70% ⇒ 20/30/50% Duration: 6 ⇒ 4 seconds Heimerdinger Apex Turret Upgrade, Mechano-Swarm Burn: 1/2/3% ⇒ 1/1/2% Heimerdinger Apex Turret Upgrade, Mechano-Swarm Rocket Damage: 50/80/120 ⇒ 50/120/120

Ryze Zaun Portal Shred & Sunder: 40% ⇒ 20% Zaun Portal Damage: 110/200/2006 ⇒ 125/230/2006

Sion Health: 1000 ⇒ 900 Amor and MR: 60 ⇒ 65



Augment Changes: Silver

Cybernetic Bulk: 250 HP ⇒ 225 HP

Cybernetic Leech: 13% ⇒ 10% Omnivamp

Healing Orbs I: 300 ⇒ 250 Heal

Iron Assets: 2 ⇒ 4 gold

Pandora’s Bench units that will be transformed are now locked in at the beginning of the round.

Seeing Double I has been replaced with Job’s Done: Gain 2 component anvils.

Social Distancing: 12% ⇒ 10% AD & AP

Tiny Power I: 7% ⇒ 6% Stats

Unified Resistance I Armor & MR Granted: 18 ⇒ 15

Well Earned Comforts I: 60 ⇒ 80 HP per item

Augment Changes: Gold & General

A Cut Above No longer offered on 3-2 Chance to drop gold: 33% ⇒ 25%

All That Shimmers has been removed. The following Shimmerscale (All That Shimmers) items will be moved to new categories: Mogul’s Mail – Artifact Item, Goldmancer’s Staff – Artifact Item, Needlessly Big Gem – Support Item

Adrenaline Rush (Juggernaut): 25% ⇒ 20% Max Damage

Chemtech Enhancements (Zaun) Adjacent Unit Bonus HP: 100 ⇒ 250

Contagion: 20% ⇒ 18% Damage Amp

Cybernetic Bulk II: 350 HP ⇒ 300 HP

Cybernetic Leech II: 18% ⇒ 15% Omnivamp

Demonflare (Swain carry augment) Damage amp per 100 health 4% ⇒ 3%.

Escort Quest: No longer offered on 3-2

Gargantuan Resolve: 35 ⇒ 40 Max Stacks

Idealism: 13% ⇒ 12% Damage amp

Infusion: 20 mana per 5 ⇒ 20 mana per 6

Know Your Enemy 15/20% ⇒ 12/18% Damage Amp Now mutually exclusive with Built Different.

Magic Wand: 20 AP ⇒ 18 AP

Medium Forge: 7 ⇒ 6 Gold

Ravenous Hunter (Warwick carry): Max Stacks: 40 ⇒ 45

Return on Investment: 20 ⇒ 18 rerolls

Parting Gifts now mutually exclusive with Endless Hordes.

Seeing Double Changed back to “Teaming Up”

Teaming Up II: Gain 1 random Support Item.

Sentinel’s Spirit (Ionia) Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 10%

Sentinel’s Spirit (Ionia) Ionians Given: 3 ⇒ 2

Shurima’s Legacy Sun Disc magic damage 160-800 ⇒ 145-725

Shurima’s Legacy Shurimans Given: 3 ⇒ 2

Sleight of Hand: 30% AS ⇒ 200 HP & 20% AS

Social Distancing II: 20% ⇒ 16% AD & AP

Stable Evolution (Void): 3 ⇒ 2 Void units given

Stellacorns Blessing (Targon): 45% ⇒ 35% AS

Tactical Superiority 5% ⇒ 4% Base AD & AP

Tactical Superiority will no longer be offered on round 2-1.

The Boss (Sett carry augment) Excess damage that puts Sett under 60% health is now ignored, so Sett will consistently only do 4 situps.

Three’s a Crowd: 111 ⇒ 100 HP per 3 cost

Total Domination (Noxus) Base Execute: 8% ⇒ 3%

Total Domination Noxians Given: 3 ⇒ 2

Two Healthy: 111 ⇒ 100 HP per 2 cost

Unified Resistance II: Armor & MR Granted: 30 ⇒ 25

What Doesn’t Kill You: 5 ⇒ 4 Losses per item

Winds of War (Galio Carry augment) REWORKED: Gain a Galio. Your strongest Galio’s ability gets larger with each cast, and enemies hit take magic damage equal to 10% of his max Health each second.

You Have My Sword: 18% ⇒ 15% AD

You Have My Bow: 15% ⇒ 12% AS

Augment Changes: Prismatic

Blinding Speed, Unleashed Arcana, Impenetrable Bulwark, Overwhelming Force: All gain an extra corresponding component.

Built Different III Health 270 – 600 ⇒ 300 – 550

Built Different III Attack Speed 50 -70 ⇒ 45 – 65

Buried Treasures III: 5 ⇒ 6 components

Cybernetic Leech III: 25% ⇒ 20% Omnivamp

Final Reservers Trigger Reward XP: 80 ⇒ 70

Final Reservers Trigger Reward Gold: Gain 40 gold ⇒ Set your gold to 66. When this triggers, excess gold above 66 is converted to experience.

Hedge Fund: Gold 22 ⇒ 23

Infernal Contract: 85 ⇒ 75 gold

Seeing Double Changed back to “Teaming Up”

Teaming Up III: Gain 1 random Support Item, 12 Gold, and 2 Reforgers.

Social Distancing III: 30 ⇒ 25 AD & AP

Tiny Power III: 16 ⇒ 15% Stats

Gotta Go Fast BUGFIX: Gotta Go Fast tiers now have different movement speed bonuses as intended rather than the same movement speed bonus across all tiers.

Gotta Go Fast BUGFIX: Movespend Speed %s updated to reflect how much movement speed the units were actually getting, making the tooltip now read Move Speed: 40/70/110%

Augment Changes: Traits

Shadow Isles, Deadeye, and Yordle trait-linked Augments have been removed.

Glacial Breeze (Freljord) has been removed.

Challenger Crown Unit Granted : Kalista ⇒ Naafiri

Demacia Crown Unit Granted : Garen ⇒ Quinn

Freljord Soul Unit Granted : Lissandra ⇒ Ashe

Freljord Soul Item Granted: Archangel’s Staff ⇒ Redemption

Rogue Crown Unit Granted : Zed ⇒ Qiyana

Rogue Heart Unit Granted : Zed ⇒ Qiyana

Shurima Crown Unit Granted : Akshan ⇒ Naafiri

Slayer Crest Unit Granted : Kled ⇒ Qiyana

Slayer Crown Item Granted: Titan’s Resolve ⇒ Night Harvester

Slayer Crown Unit Granted : Kled ⇒ Quinn

Slayer Heart Unit Granted : Kled ⇒ Qiyana

Strategist Soul Item Granted: Chalice of Power ⇒ Night Harvester

Void Crown Item Granted: Zz’Rot Portal ⇒ Adaptive Helm

Bug fixes