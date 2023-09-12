Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.18 notes: Horizonbound mid-set hits live servers
Teamfight Tactics’ Patch 13.18 brings the newest mid-set Horizonbound to live servers, including new traits, units, items, portals, and more.
Patch 13.18 for Teamfight Tactics brings some of the biggest changes since the release of Set 9. We’re now receiving the long-awaited mid-set of Horizonbound, which brings a bunch of new units, traits, and an item revamp to spice things up.
Looking to learn about the changes? We’ve got you covered.
When is TFT Patch 13.18 going live?
As per usual, the Teamfight Tactics patch will be released at the same time as League of Legends Patch 13.18. This will be on September 13, 2023. Expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.
What’s changing in TFT Patch 13.18?
Horizonbound arrives to live servers
Easily the biggest change coming in Patch 13.18 is the arrival of Horizonbound, which introduces new traits like Bilgewater and Ixtal, new portals to reflect those regions, and also a major item revamp.
TFT Patch 13.18 Notes
System
Trait Tiers
- The following traits are Prismatic: 6 Piltover, 9 Bilgewater, 9 Demacia, 9 Ionia, 9 Noxus, 9 Shurima
- The following traits have been changed from Prismatic to Gold: 8 Bastion, 8 Challenger, 8 Invoker, 8 Sorcerer, 8 Void, 6 Gunner, 6 Vanquisher, 6 Zaun, 5 Strategist, 4 Ixtal, 4 Targon, 3 Freljord
Shred and Sunder
- 40/50/70% ⇒ 20/30/50%
Critical Strike Conversion
- Critical strike conversion from excess crit over 100% has been increased from 50% to 80% conversion
Loot
- Reduced the chances of seeing an overwhelming amount of loot in one round.
Items
New Core Items
- Evenshroud
- (Negatron Cloak + Giant’s Belt) Health: 150, Magic Resist: 20
- 30% Sunder enemies within 2 hexes. For the first 10s of combat, gain 20 Armor and Magic Resist.
- Crownguard
- (Needlessly Large Rod + Chain Vest) Ability Power: 20, Armor: 20
- Combat Start: Gain a shield equal to 30% of your maximum health for 8 seconds. When this shield breaks or expires, gain 40 additional Ability Power.
- Night Harvester
- (Sparring Gloves + Chain Vest) Ability Power: 15, Attack Damage: 15%, Armor: 25, Crit Chance: 20%
- Deal 12% bonus damage. After falling below 60% max Health, increase this to 25% for the rest of combat.
- Sterak’s Gage
- (BF Sword + Giant’s Belt) Health: 200, Attack Damage: 15%
- Once per combat at 60% health, increase max health by 20% and gain 35% AD for the rest of combat.
- Adaptive Helm
- (Tear of the Goddess + Negatron Cloak) Mana: 15, Ability Power: 15, Magic Resist: 20
- Combat Start: The holder gains bonus stats based on their starting position. 35 Armor and Magic Resist when placed in the front two rows or 20 Ability Power and gain 10 Mana every 3 seconds in the back two.
- Nashor’s Tooth
- (Recurve Bow + Giant’s Belt) Ability Power: 30, Attack Speed: 10%, Health: 150
- After casting a spell, gain 40% Attack Speed for 5 seconds
Core Item Changes
- Archangel’s Staff
- Mana: 30 ⇒ 15
- AP Per 5s: 20 ⇒ 25
- Bramble Vest Critical Strike Reduction: 75% ⇒ 50%
- Chalice of Power is no longer craftable. Chalice of Power has been moved to the Support Item Pool.
- Dragon’s Claw MR: 75 ⇒ 65
- Gargoyle’s Stoneplate Base Armor & MR: 30 ⇒ 25
- Guardbreaker
- Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 10
- Attack Speed: 0% ⇒ 25%
- Attack Damage: 20% ⇒ 0%
- Ionic Spark
- MR Shred: 50% ⇒ 30%
- MR: 20 ⇒ 25
- AP: 10 ⇒ 15
- Last Whisper
- Sunder: 50% ⇒ 30%
- AD: 10% ⇒ 15%
- Attack Speed: 10% ⇒ 25%
- Locket of the Iron Solari is no longer craftable. Locket has been moved to the Support Item Pool.
- Protector’s Vow Armor & MR on Proc: 25 ⇒ 20
- Rapid Firecannon Attack Speed: 55% ⇒ 33%
- Rapid Firecannon
- [NEW] Deal 12% bonus damage.
- Tooltip no longer states your attacks cannot miss.
- Redemption bonus Heal Effect: 25% Reduced AoE damage ⇒ 10% Reduced damage from all sources
- Shroud of Stillness is no longer craftable and has been moved to the Support Item Pool.
- Statikk Shiv
- MR Shred: 50% ⇒ 30%
- AS: 10% ⇒ 15%
- AP: 15 ⇒ 20
- Spear of Shojin
- Mana: 30 ⇒ 15
- Attack Damage: 10% ⇒ 15%
- Titan’s Resolve Armor & MR at Max stacks: 25 ⇒ 20
- Zeke’s Herald is no longer craftable and has been moved to the Support Item Pool.
- Zephyr is no longer craftable and has been moved to the Support Item Pool.
- Zz’rot Portalis no longer craftable and has been moved to the Support Item Pool as Zz’Rot’s Invitation.
Support Items
All Support Items grant +250 Health and no other combat stats. Focus on choosing the right effect for your team!
- Aegis of the Legion (new)
- Combat Start: Empower all allies in the rows behind the holder, granting 30% Attack Speed and 15 Armor and Magic Resistance for 8 seconds.
- Banshee’s Veil
- Start of combat: Grant the holder and allies within 1 hex of the same row immunity to crowd control for 18 seconds.
- Chalice of Power
- Hex Range: 1 ⇒ 2
- Ability Power Granted: 20 ⇒ 18
- Chalice of Power now grants affected allies 10 Mana at the start of combat.
- Obsidian
- Shred & Sunder: 50% ⇒ 30%
- Shred & Sunde duration: 10 ⇒ 15 sec
- Now grants your team 10% AD and 10 Ability Power.
- Locket of the Iron Solari
- Shield Value: 250
- Shield: Affected allies also gain 20 Armor and Magic Resist
- Shield duration: 4s ⇒ 20s
- Needlessly Big Gem
- Damage amplification scaling based on: player gold ⇒ flat 30%
- Randuin’s Omen
- Armor & MR granted: 40 ⇒ 30
- Shroud of Stillness
- Now grants your team 60 Health.
- Will not be offered until at least Stage 3
- Virtue of the Martyr (new): Every 5 seconds, heal all allies equal to 7% of their max health. After the holder dies, increase this heal by 200% and continue the effect for 10 seconds.
- Zeke’s Herald
- Hex Range: 1 ⇒ 2
- Attack Speed Granted: 15% ⇒ 25%
- Zephyr now grants your team 8% Attack Speed
- Zephyr will not be offered until at least Stage 3
- Zz’Rot Portal
- Moved from Radiant Item to Support Item
- Voidspawn HP Per Stage (2/3/4/5): 1000/1250/1500/1800 ⇒ 1000/1300/1600/1900
- Voidspawn AD Per Stage (3/4/5): 90/110/130 ⇒ 80/105/130
Artifact Items
- System Changes: Gold generating items will not be offered on Stage 4 and beyond
- Eternal Winter
- Armor: 25 ⇒ 20
- Goldmancer’s Staff
- Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 25
- Max Ability Power from Gold: 60 ⇒ 30
- Hullcrusher
- Armor & MR: 40 ⇒ 35
- Mogul’s Mail Added to Artifact Item Pool
- Muramana
- Ability Power: 0 ⇒ 15
- Obsidian Cleaver moved to Support
- Randuin’s Sanctum moved to Support
- Trickster’s Glass clone is now slightly transparent during the planning phase.
- Zhonya’s Paradox
- Ability Power: 45 ⇒ 50
New Radiant Items
- Equinox (Evenshroud)
- Health: 400, Magic Resist: 30
- 30% Sunder enemies within 2 hexes. For the first 15s of combat, gain 50 Armor and Magic Resist.
- Jak’Sho the Protean (Adaptive Helm)
- Mana: 15, Ability Power: 15, Magic Resist: 30
- Combat Start: The holder gains bonus stats regardless of their starting position. In the front Two Rows gain 45 Armor and Magic Resist. In the back two rows gain 35 Ability Power and 15 Mana every 3 seconds.
- Midnight Reaper (Night Harvester)
- Ability Power: 25, Attack Damage: 25, Armor: 50, Crit Chance: 20%
- Deal 20% bonus damage. After falling below 80% health, increase this to 45% for the rest of combat.
- Royal Crownshield (Crownguard)
- Ability Power: 50 Armor: 40
- Combat Start: Gain a shield equal to 40% of your maximum health for 8 seconds. When this shield breaks or expires, gain 50 Ability Power.
- Sterak’s Megashield (Sterak’s Gage)
- Health: 400, Attack Damage: 30%
- Once per combat at 60% health, increases max health by 30% and gains 55% AD for the rest of combat.
- The Baron’s Gift (Nashor’s Tooth)
- Ability Power: 55, Attack Speed: 20%, Health: 200
- After casting a spell, gain 75% Attack Speed for 6 seconds.
Radiant Item Changes
- Rosethorn Vest (Bramble Vest)
- Armor: 120 ⇒ 140
- Crit Reduction: 100% ⇒ 70%
- Brink of Dawn (Edge of Night)
- Trigger Threshold: Triggers on 60% AND 30% max Health ⇒ 60% max Health only
- Trigger Attack Speed: 50% ⇒ 85%
- [NEW] After triggering, restore 100% of the holder’s missing health.
- Dragon’s Will (Dragon’s Claw)
- MR: 150 ⇒ 130
- Dvarapala Stoneplate (Gargoyle Stoneplate)
- Base Armor & MR: 30 ⇒ 25
- Covalent Spark (Ionic Spark)
- Shred: 50% ⇒ 30%
- MR: 20 ⇒ 25
- AP: 10 ⇒ 15
- Health Regen: 1% ⇒ 1.5%
- Eternal Whisper (Last Whisper)
- Sunder: 50% ⇒ 30%
- AD: 35% ⇒ 45%
- AS: 20% ⇒ 25%
- Bulwark’s Oath (Protector’s Vow)
- Armor & MR on Proc: 70 ⇒ 60
- Absolution (Redemption)
- Damage Reduction: 25% AoE Damage ⇒ 15% All Damage
- Rapid Lightcannon (Rapid Firecannon)
- Attack Speed: 120% ⇒ 70%
- [NEW] Deal 20% bonus damage.
- Runaan’s Tempest (Hurricane)
- Attack Damage: 30% ⇒ 35%
- Spear of Hirana (Spear of Shojin)
- Attack Damage: 25% ⇒ 30%
- Statikk Favor (Statikk Shiv)
- Shred: 50% ⇒ 30%
- AP: 40 ⇒ 50
- AS: 10% ⇒ 20%
- Statikk Favor (Statikk Shiv)
- Zap Damage: 65 ⇒ 70
- Titan’s Vow (Titan’s Resolve)
- Armor & MR at max stacks: 60 ⇒ 50
- Willbreaker (Guardbreaker)
- Attack Speed: 0% ⇒ 50%
Large Changes
The following units have been removed:
- The following traits are retreating into the shadows, through portals, or out of fear of optometrists: Shadow Isles, Yordles, Deadeye
- The following 1-costs are getting rerolled into another set: Maokai, Tristana, Veigo
- The following 2-costs will miss you too: Kled, Teemo, Zed
- The following 3-costs will no longer need your Rageblades: Akshan, Garen, Kalista, Lissandra
- The following 4-costs are fourging a new path: Gwen, Lux, Urgot, Yasuo, Zeri
- The following 5-cost has left to find Lucian: Senna
Traits
- Bastion
- Base Armor & MR: 25/50/95/240 ⇒ 20/40/65/125
- Bonus max Health: 10/40/70% ⇒ 10/45/80%
- Darkin
- Now a 1 / 2
- Darkin (1) When a Darkin dies, their weapon possesses the nearest ally champion granting them the weapons power.
- Darkin (2) Weapons powers become 50% stronger
- Darkin, Aatrox now uses most damage dealt this fight as a tiebreaker when two units are equidistant.
- Demacia
- Elite Bonus: Random Radiant Item ⇒ Each unit will have 1 selected Radiant item they will always receive
- Elite Bonus Armor & MR: 5/30/40/100 ⇒ 5/15/35/150
- Elite Count: 1/2/4/5 ⇒ 1/2/3/5
- Freljord
- Now a 2 / 3
- Freljord (2) 8% max HP true damage, and enemies are 30% shredded and sundered for 10 seconds
- Freljord (3) 15% max HP true damage, and enemies are also stunned for 1.5 seconds.
- Invoker
- Now has a new 8 Piece: All units gain an additional 40 Ability Power & 40 Mana per 3 seconds
- Ionia
- (9) Bonus Spirits: 3 ⇒ 4
- (9) Bonus Amount: 325% ⇒ 350%
- Juggernaut
- Damage Reduction: 15-25/25-40/35-50% ⇒ 15-25/20-35/30-45%
- Multicasted
- Damage Reduction: 66% ⇒ 60%
- Noxus
- Now a 3 / 5 / 7 / 9
- Gain (160/300/450/750) Health, (16/30/45/75) AP & AD. This is increased by 5% for each different opponent you have conquered.
- Rogue
- Rogue (4) reworked: Rogue’s damage bleeds their target for 70% bonus magic damage over 2.5 seconds.
- Shurima
- Now a 2 / 4 / 6 / 9
- Every 4 seconds, Shurimans heal 5% max HP. After 8 seconds, select Shurimans Ascend and gain 20% max HP and 30% AS.
- Shurima (2): Strongest Shuriman Ascends
- Shurima (4) All Shurimans Ascend & 15% Ascension Bonus (23% HP 35% AS)
- Shurima (6) Ascend at combat start & 45% Ascension Bonus (29% HP 44% AS)
- Shurima (9) Ascend twice & 75% Ascension Bonus (35% HP 53% AS twice)
- Slayer
- Now a 2 / 4 / 6
- Slayers gain 12% Omnivamp and deal (6/16/36%) bonus damage, doubled against units below 66% Health.
- Sorcerer
- AP: 20/50/80/120 ⇒ 25/50/90/135
- Max HP explosion: 7/10/12/20% ⇒ 7/10/12/15%
- Void
- Baron Shred & Sunder: 60% ⇒ 40%
- Zaun
- Zaun (4): Gain 2 Chem Mods ⇒ Gain 2 Chem Mods & they overcharge
- Zaun (6): Gain 3 Chem Mods & they overcharge ⇒ Gain 5 Chem mods & they overcharge
- Adaptive Implant Overcharge Stats: 60% ⇒ 50%
- Hextech Exoskeleton (REWORKED) Deal 12% more damage. Take 12% less damage. Every 5 seconds restore 15% of your max HP.
- Hextech Exoskeleton (OVERCHARGE) You are immune to CC and the heal is increased to 25% of your max HP.
- Robotic Arm (OVERCHARGE) Your attacks and abilities deal 25% additional damage as true damage
- Shimmer Injector
- Attack Speed: 25% ⇒ 35%
- Overcharge Heal: 100% ⇒ 80%
- Overcharge AS Bonus: 400% ⇒ 200%
- Unstable Chemtank
- HP Gained: 33% ⇒ 30%
- Overcharge Damage: 35% ⇒ 25%
- Virulent Bioware (REWORKED)
- For 3 seconds after casting your ability, plague the enemies you damage causing them and enemies within 1 hex to take 18% more damage for 5 sec.
- OVERCHARGE: Plague duration is increased to 10 seconds and deals 3.5% max HP magic damage per second.
Units: Tier 1
- Cho’Gath
- Mana: 30/90 ⇒ 20/80
- Feast Base Damage: 250/335/450 ⇒ 270/370/500
- Feast lock out time reduced
- Jhin
- Is now an Ionia Vanquisher
- Jhin Mana buff: 44/144 ⇒ 44/124
- Kayle
- Divine Ascent Wave Shred: 40% ⇒ 20%
- Divine Ascent Wave Damage: 25/30/45 ⇒ 30/40/60
- Malzahar
- Call of the Void Damage: 205/310/460 ⇒ 220/330/500
- Call of the Void delay between casting and dealing damage shortened.
- Orianna
- Max Mana buff: 50/100 ⇒ 40/90
- Poppy
- Is now just Demacia Bastion
- Health: 600 ⇒ 700
- Max Mana buff: 90/150 ⇒ 40/100
- AD: 45 ⇒ 55
- Steadfast Hammer Shield Amount: 310/330/350 ⇒ 250/300/350
- Steadfast Hammer Shield Duration: 3 ⇒ 4 seconds
- Samira
- Flair AD ratio: 200/200/210% ⇒ 190/190/200%
Units: Tier 2
- Ashe
- Is now a Freljord Vanquisher
- AD: 50 ⇒ 55
- Volley AD ratio: 160/160/170% ⇒ 160/165/175%
- Galio
- Shield of Durand Channel Duration 4 ⇒ 2.5
- Shield of Durand Heal 350/400/450 ⇒ 300/350/400
- Jinx
- Mana buff: 0/75 ⇒ 10/70
- Swain
- REWORKED: Swain is no longer mana locked while his Demonflare ability is active. Instead, if he casts again while transformed, he’ll perform a burst, gaining 225/260/385 additional max Health and deal 100/160/240 magic damage to nearby enemies.
- Initial transformation bonus Health: 375/450/650 ⇒ 325/375/550
- Demonflare Sustained Tick Damage: 35/50/75 ⇒ 25/40/60
- Mana nerf: 50/120 ⇒ 60/135
- Armor & MR: 50 ⇒ 45
- Taliyah
- Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 20/60
- Seismic Shove active Knockup Damage: 160/240/370 ⇒ 180/270/410
- Vi
- Blast Shield Sunder: 40% ⇒ 20%
- Blast Shield shield: 325/350/400 ⇒ 350/400/450
- Blast Shield AD ratio: 200% ⇒ 250%
- Warwick
- REWORKED: When Warwick casts, instead of gaining an increased heal, he’ll instead gain +100% bonus Attack Speed.
Units: Tier 3
- Darius
- Is now a Noxus Juggernaut Vanquisher
- AD: 70 ⇒ 60
- AS: 0.75 ⇒ 0.7
- Noxian Guillotine AD ratio: 350% ⇒ 300%
- Noxian Guillotine Base Damage: 100/120/150 ⇒ 55/80/110
- Ekko
- Phase Dive Damage: 300/450/675 ⇒ 270/405/610
- Jayce
- Mana buff: 40/120 ⇒ 30/100
- Acceleration Gate Damage: 240/240/250% AD ⇒ 255/255/265% AD
- Acceleration Gate Ally Attack Speed: 20/25/30% ⇒ 15%
- Acceleration Gate Self Attack Speed: 20% ⇒ 30/40/50%
- Rek’Sai
- Is now a Void Bruiser Slayer
- AD: 65 ⇒ 60
- Armor & MR: 40 ⇒ 45
- AS: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75
- Furious Bite
- AD ratio: 315% ⇒ 290/290/300%
- Empowered Spell Health Threshold: 70% ⇒ 66% (matches Slayer)
- No longer deals bonus damage on her enhanced bite. Enemies below 66% will just take her standard damage converted to true damage
- Animation speed has been significantly increased her when not dashing through her target
- Taric
- Radiance shield now only redirects 50% of the damage received by adjacent allies
- Radiance Shield: 550/650/750 ⇒ 500/580/680
- Vel’Koz
- Plasma Fission Damage: 230/345/560 ⇒ 250/375/600
Units: Tier 4
- Aphelios
- Is now a Targon Gunner
- Armor & MR: 30 ⇒ 25
- AD: 65 ⇒ 60
- Range: 5 ⇒ 4 (Deadeye removal)
- AS: 0.8 ⇒ 0.75
- Chakram AD ratio: 10/10/30% ⇒ 6/6/15%
- Chakram Healing: 50% ⇒ 75%
- Moonblast AD ratio: 200/200/550% ⇒ 240/240/750%
- Kai’Sa
- Mana buff: 30/125 ⇒ 40/120
- Nasus
- Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.7
- Armor & MR: 60 ⇒ 50
- Soul Eater AD% Steal: 10% ⇒ 8%
- Soul Eater Resistance Steal: 5/5/30 ⇒ 4/4/20
- Soul Eater Enemies Stolen From: 4/5/9 ⇒ 4/5/7
- Soul Eater empowered bonks AD ratio: 350/350/700% ⇒ 380/380/700%
- Sejuani
- Health: 1000 ⇒ 1100
- Shen
- Ionia Bonus damage reduction: 9% ⇒ 8%
- Max Mana nerf: 70/150 ⇒ 90/170
- Ki Barrier Self Shield Amount: 350/450/2000 ⇒ 300/400/2000
Units: Tier 5
- Aatrox
- Health: 1100 ⇒ 900
- Armor & MR: 70 ⇒ 60
- Darkin Omnivamp: 15% ⇒ 20%
- Aatrox now benefits from Darkin even when he is alive
- Aatrox now uses most damage dealt this fight as a tiebreaker when two units are equidistant
- Bel’Veth
- Royal Maelstrom AD ratio: 65% ⇒ 70%
- Royal Maelstrom true Damage: 18/30/50 ⇒ 18/30/100
- Empress transformation now grants Bel’Veth significantly more movement speed at 3-star
- K’Sante
- Mana nerf: 0/60 ⇒ 0/70
- Armor & MR: 60 ⇒ 50
- Heimerdinger
- Is now a Piltover Technogenius
- Apex Turret Upgrade, Shrink Module
- Sunder & Shred: 40/50/70% ⇒ 20/30/50%
- Duration: 6 ⇒ 4 seconds
- Heimerdinger Apex Turret Upgrade, Mechano-Swarm
- Burn: 1/2/3% ⇒ 1/1/2%
- Heimerdinger Apex Turret Upgrade, Mechano-Swarm Rocket Damage: 50/80/120 ⇒ 50/120/120
- Ryze
- Zaun Portal Shred & Sunder: 40% ⇒ 20%
- Zaun Portal Damage: 110/200/2006 ⇒ 125/230/2006
- Sion
- Health: 1000 ⇒ 900
- Amor and MR: 60 ⇒ 65
Augment Changes: Silver
- Cybernetic Bulk: 250 HP ⇒ 225 HP
- Cybernetic Leech: 13% ⇒ 10% Omnivamp
- Healing Orbs I: 300 ⇒ 250 Heal
- Iron Assets: 2 ⇒ 4 gold
- Pandora’s Bench units that will be transformed are now locked in at the beginning of the round.
- Seeing Double I has been replaced with Job’s Done: Gain 2 component anvils.
- Social Distancing: 12% ⇒ 10% AD & AP
- Tiny Power I: 7% ⇒ 6% Stats
- Unified Resistance I Armor & MR Granted: 18 ⇒ 15
- Well Earned Comforts I: 60 ⇒ 80 HP per item
Augment Changes: Gold & General
- A Cut Above
- No longer offered on 3-2
- Chance to drop gold: 33% ⇒ 25%
- All That Shimmers has been removed.
- The following Shimmerscale (All That Shimmers) items will be moved to new categories:
- Mogul’s Mail – Artifact Item, Goldmancer’s Staff – Artifact Item, Needlessly Big Gem – Support Item
- The following Shimmerscale (All That Shimmers) items will be moved to new categories:
- Adrenaline Rush (Juggernaut): 25% ⇒ 20% Max Damage
- Chemtech Enhancements (Zaun) Adjacent Unit Bonus HP: 100 ⇒ 250
- Contagion: 20% ⇒ 18% Damage Amp
- Cybernetic Bulk II: 350 HP ⇒ 300 HP
- Cybernetic Leech II: 18% ⇒ 15% Omnivamp
- Demonflare (Swain carry augment) Damage amp per 100 health 4% ⇒ 3%.
- Escort Quest: No longer offered on 3-2
- Gargantuan Resolve: 35 ⇒ 40 Max Stacks
- Idealism: 13% ⇒ 12% Damage amp
- Infusion: 20 mana per 5 ⇒ 20 mana per 6
- Know Your Enemy
- 15/20% ⇒ 12/18% Damage Amp
- Now mutually exclusive with Built Different.
- Magic Wand: 20 AP ⇒ 18 AP
- Medium Forge: 7 ⇒ 6 Gold
- Ravenous Hunter (Warwick carry): Max Stacks: 40 ⇒ 45
- Return on Investment: 20 ⇒ 18 rerolls
- Parting Gifts now mutually exclusive with Endless Hordes.
- Seeing Double Changed back to “Teaming Up”
- Teaming Up II: Gain 1 random Support Item.
- Sentinel’s Spirit (Ionia) Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 10%
- Sentinel’s Spirit (Ionia) Ionians Given: 3 ⇒ 2
- Shurima’s Legacy Sun Disc magic damage 160-800 ⇒ 145-725
- Shurima’s Legacy Shurimans Given: 3 ⇒ 2
- Sleight of Hand: 30% AS ⇒ 200 HP & 20% AS
- Social Distancing II: 20% ⇒ 16% AD & AP
- Stable Evolution (Void): 3 ⇒ 2 Void units given
- Stellacorns Blessing (Targon): 45% ⇒ 35% AS
- Tactical Superiority 5% ⇒ 4% Base AD & AP
- Tactical Superiority will no longer be offered on round 2-1.
- The Boss (Sett carry augment) Excess damage that puts Sett under 60% health is now ignored, so Sett will consistently only do 4 situps.
- Three’s a Crowd: 111 ⇒ 100 HP per 3 cost
- Total Domination (Noxus) Base Execute: 8% ⇒ 3%
- Total Domination Noxians Given: 3 ⇒ 2
- Two Healthy: 111 ⇒ 100 HP per 2 cost
- Unified Resistance II: Armor & MR Granted: 30 ⇒ 25
- What Doesn’t Kill You: 5 ⇒ 4 Losses per item
- Winds of War (Galio Carry augment) REWORKED: Gain a Galio. Your strongest Galio’s ability gets larger with each cast, and enemies hit take magic damage equal to 10% of his max Health each second.
- You Have My Sword: 18% ⇒ 15% AD
- You Have My Bow: 15% ⇒ 12% AS
Augment Changes: Prismatic
- Blinding Speed, Unleashed Arcana, Impenetrable Bulwark, Overwhelming Force: All gain an extra corresponding component.
- Built Different III Health 270 – 600 ⇒ 300 – 550
- Built Different III Attack Speed 50 -70 ⇒ 45 – 65
- Buried Treasures III: 5 ⇒ 6 components
- Cybernetic Leech III: 25% ⇒ 20% Omnivamp
- Final Reservers Trigger Reward XP: 80 ⇒ 70
- Final Reservers Trigger Reward Gold: Gain 40 gold ⇒ Set your gold to 66. When this triggers, excess gold above 66 is converted to experience.
- Hedge Fund: Gold 22 ⇒ 23
- Infernal Contract: 85 ⇒ 75 gold
- Seeing Double Changed back to “Teaming Up”
- Teaming Up III: Gain 1 random Support Item, 12 Gold, and 2 Reforgers.
- Social Distancing III: 30 ⇒ 25 AD & AP
- Tiny Power III: 16 ⇒ 15% Stats
- Gotta Go Fast BUGFIX: Gotta Go Fast tiers now have different movement speed bonuses as intended rather than the same movement speed bonus across all tiers.
- Gotta Go Fast BUGFIX: Movespend Speed %s updated to reflect how much movement speed the units were actually getting, making the tooltip now read Move Speed: 40/70/110%
Augment Changes: Traits
- Shadow Isles, Deadeye, and Yordle trait-linked Augments have been removed.
- Glacial Breeze (Freljord) has been removed.
- Challenger Crown Unit Granted : Kalista ⇒ Naafiri
- Demacia Crown Unit Granted : Garen ⇒ Quinn
- Freljord Soul Unit Granted : Lissandra ⇒ Ashe
- Freljord Soul Item Granted: Archangel’s Staff ⇒ Redemption
- Rogue Crown Unit Granted : Zed ⇒ Qiyana
- Rogue Heart Unit Granted : Zed ⇒ Qiyana
- Shurima Crown Unit Granted : Akshan ⇒ Naafiri
- Slayer Crest Unit Granted : Kled ⇒ Qiyana
- Slayer Crown Item Granted: Titan’s Resolve ⇒ Night Harvester
- Slayer Crown Unit Granted : Kled ⇒ Quinn
- Slayer Heart Unit Granted : Kled ⇒ Qiyana
- Strategist Soul Item Granted: Chalice of Power ⇒ Night Harvester
- Void Crown Item Granted: Zz’Rot Portal ⇒ Adaptive Helm
Bug fixes
- Riftwalker Kassadin can no longer attempt to blink to untargetable enemies.
- Fixed a bug where Early Education and Endurance Training could temporarily behave incorrectly after starring up a unit.
- Crown of Demacia can no longer be equipped to benched units in Double Up.
- Fixed a bug that could cause Trickster’s Glass clone to become permanent under very specific circumstances.
- Like a boss: Fixed a bug where The Boss could be offered at 3-2 even if you were fielding no Ionia or Juggernauts.
- What The Forge no longer prevents effects from equipping temporary items (such as Noxus Ryze, Noxkraya, Binary Airdrop)
- Fixed a bug where What The Forge could fail to provide its bonus health.
- Shurima’s Legacy now functions properly when fighting a ghost army.
- Icathian Rain (Chibi Kai’Sa’s boom) is no longer invisible.