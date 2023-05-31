Teamfight Tactics patch 13.11 notes: Star Guardian Urgot arrives!

Teamfight Tactics patch 13.11 largely focuses on tier 4 and 5 units, with some of the most potent late-game units getting some serious buffs along with a few nerfs to some popular traits.

Teamfight Tactics patch 13.11 is looking to seriously shake up the meta with some adjustments to high-cost units and give fast 8 comps with a focus on late game scaling a bit more power and flexibility. Units like Miss Fortune and and Twisted Fate are capable of hard carrying team compositions that get a strong start early, so this patch is looking to change that.

What’s changing on TFT patch 13.11?

Along with Urgot being given the Star Guardian Trait, many other Threat and tier 4-5 units are getting some adjustments. Additionally, many underperforming Hero Augments are getting a facelift.

Whether or not any new meta comps emerge from these changes remains to be seen, but this patch’s focus on late-game scaling may see fast 8 comps being much more common in most matches.

Additionally, several hero traits that weren’t being picked up very often or were overall underperforming have been buffed up to give players some more options.

People who love playing Normal mode casually also get a ton of out of this update, with Portals getting some big changes. Even with Runeterra Reforged on the horizon, there are still some big changes coming to TFT. And now’s the perfect time to hop in to TFT with an open bracket LAN tournament coming at the end of this year.

When is Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.11?

Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.11 is set to release right on schedule, with it going live on June 1, 2023 at the same time as League of Legends patch 13.11. Expect brief server downtime as the patch goes live.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.11 Notes

Traits

Infiniteam Health and Damage: 50/55/85% >>> 45/50/85%

Quickdraw Bonus Damage: 70/140/220% >>> 70/150/235%

Star Guardian Mana Generation: 35/70/120/175 >>> 30/60/100/175

Units: Tier 1

Gangplank AS: 0.7 >>> 0.75

Kayle Starfire Spellblade AD ratio: 155% >>> 175%

Kayle Starfire Spellblade Base Damage: 25/35/50 >>> 30/45/65

Lucian Chrono-Barrage Passive Magic On Attack: 20/30/45 >>> 25/35/50

Lux Lucent Singularity Damage: 230/345/520 >>> 240/360/600

Units: Tier 2

Fiora En Garde! Damage Reduction: 20% >>> 25%

Units: Tier 3

Rammus max Mana buff: 60/120 >>> 50/110

Rammus Sand Slam Passive Armor: 60/90/150 >>> 61/91/151

Riven Bunny Blade empowered attacks Damage: 90/135/225 >>> 100/150/250

Units: Tier 4

Aatrox Soul Crush Damage (Both Casts): 220/330/1200 >>> 250/375/1200

Bel’Veth AS Per Endless Banquet Cast: 30% >>> 35%

Neeko Hop Blossoms Small Frog Damage: 75/110/300 >>> 80/120/360

Neeko Hop Blossoms Big (3rd) Frog Damage: 150/225/700 >>> 160/240/720

Warwick hack&SLASH AD ratio: 460/480/1200% >>> 500/500/1500%

Units: Tier 5

Fiddlesticks Dark Harvest Damage: 90/135/800 >>> 100/150/800

Leona max Mana buff: 0/75 >>> 0/50

Ultimate Ezreal AD: 60 >>> 64

Ultimate Ezreal Attack Speed: 0.9 >>> 0.95

Urgot is now a Star Guardian Threat!

If Urgot’s Undertow wave deals lethal damage, a chest will spawn giving a 1-star copy of the friend he made along the way.

Urgot Mana nerf: 80/160 >>> 100/200

Hero Augments

Lucian – Enchanted Ammunition base AP: 20 >>> 30

Poppy – Steadfast Presence HP Shield: 325 >>> 375

Renekton – Reign of Anger AS per 100 missing HP: 5% >>> 6%

Wukong – Re-Energize Mana Restore: 50% >>> 66%

Fiora – Grand Challenge Heal Percent: 9% >>> 12%

Malphite – Rock Solid – Armor to AP ratio: 111% >>> 130%

Shen – Time Knife Bonus Damage: 250% >>> 300%

Bel’Veth – Voidmother Voidling HP: 60% >>> 88%

Ekko – Destructive Resonance Damage Amp: 200% >>> 240%

Ekko – Chronobreak Stun Delay: 10 sec >>> 8 sec

Ekko – Chronobreak Stun Duration: 2 >>> 2.5 sec

Miss Fortune – Make It Rain Gold in Stage 3: 8 >>> 10

Miss Fortune – Make It Rain Gold in Stage 4+: 20 >>> 25

Neeko – Starlight Resonance AP on cast: 15 >>> 18

Janna – Exaggerated Reporting Bonus Weather: 100% >>> 200%

Syndra – Not In Vain AS per ally death: 40% >>> 75%

Normal Mode (With Portals!?)

For normal mode enjoyers, there are a ton of changes coming to portals that’ll really switch things up in your matches. Portals are still restricted to normal mode, though.

Stage 2-6 Portals

Stage 2-6 Portals have a 100% chance of appearing. Demacia, Piltover, and Targon each are equally weighted here. Demacia: Gain 2 item components Void: Gain a Thief’s Gloves Zaun: Gain 10 gold



Stage 3-3 Portals

Stage 3-3 Portals have a 100% chance of appearing. All portals have an equal chance of appearing. Ionia: Target Dummy + 15 gold Shadow Isles: Champion Duplicator + Two 4-cost Champions Noxus: 2 full Item Anvils Freljord: Ornn Anvil



Stage 4-3 Portals