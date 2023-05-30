Riot announces TFT’s first-ever global LAN event to be held in Las Vegas

Developers of popular auto chess battler Teamfight Tactics have announced that a global LAN event will be held in Las Vegas later this year.

Teamfight Tactics has been a monumental success for Riot Games. The auto-battler has easily become one of the most popular titles from the company, with no signs of stopping anytime soon. With set 8.5 on the way out soon and set 9 taking its place, there seems to be a good amount of content flowing for those who enjoy the strategy game.

Despite the success Teamfight Tactics has had in its four years of existence, Riot is still looking to explore and invest further in its esports. Riot does hold set championships, showcasing the best players of each set facing off against one another in a battle for prize money. So far these events have all taken place online, as TFT does not need low latency to be played. But it appears that Riot is looking to change that, with a major LAN event being held later this year.

Riot has announced that they’ll be hosting a global LAN event for Teamfight Tactics in Las Vegas. This event will take place at the MGM Grand Conference Center from December 8-10th this year, and will coincide with the launch of Set 10.

Riot Games This will be the first-ever global LAN event for Teamfight Tactics.

Riot announces first-ever global LAN event for Teamfight Tactics

Michael Sherman, global head of TFT wanted to emphasize the approachability of the strategy game and showcase the diversity of skill alongside this announcement.

“We want the future of TFT esports to embody approachability and diversity of skill. To achieve this, we are expanding our esports events and opening more of them to anyone who wants to compete,”

As such, they created the LAN event, which will be the first-ever global LAN event in the game’s history.

“Recognizing the incredible potential of competitive TFT, we are thrilled to announce our first-ever global LAN event, which will take place this December in Las Vegas.”

The event itself will be an open bracket format, which spaces for up to 512 competitors to partake. Players who wish to compete in the tournament will need to purchase a pass, but priority will be given to players who rank well on the set 9 leaderboards.

Alongside this, Riot will be looking to invite content creators and community members to the event, so expect to meet notable players and potentially Mortdog himself while there.