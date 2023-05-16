Teamfight Tactics patch 13.10 notes: Treasure Realms and minor balance changes

Patch 13.10 for Riot’s popular Auto-battler Teamfight Tactics brings about the brand new Treasure Realms system, alongside minor balance changes leading up to the Monsters Attack! Championship.

Without further ado, here’s what’s changing in Patch 13.10 of Teamfight Tactics.

When is TFT Patch 13.10?

As per usual, the Teamfight Tactics patch will release at the same time as League of Legends Patch 13.10. This will be on May 17th, 2023. Expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.

What’s changing in TFT Patch 13.10?

Enter the Treasure Realms

Teamfight Tactics’ newest monetization system is coming in Patch 13.10. Treasure Realms will allow players to roll for specific loot using the new Treasure Tokens. This system will be replacing the current personalization system of Eggs, with the Eggs being available in store until Patch 13.12. You can read more about the new Treasure Realms system here.

Slight TFT balance shifts

Riot seems to be pretty happy with the current state of Teamfight Tactics. As such they aren’t looking to change up too much with Patch 13.10. Aside from minor buffs and nerfs to traits, only a few units and augments received changes in this patch.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.10 notes

Traits

Ace

Threshold increased: 15/30% >>> 15/33%

Anima Squad

AD & AP bonuses increased: 10/35/60 >>> 15/35/60

Gadgeteen

Damage & Damage Reduction decreased: 4/9% >>> 4/8%

Units: Tier 1

Pantheon

Time Out! MR ratio decreased: 300/450/675% >>> 290/435/650%

Units: Tier 2

Draven

Max Mana buff: 70/140 >>> 70/130

Units: Tier 3

Jax

Adaptive Strike base Damage: 85/130/210 >>> 90/135/220

Augments

Double Trouble

Double Trouble II AD, AP, Armor, and MR increased: 30 >>> 33

Double Trouble III AD, AP, Armor, and MR increased: 40 >>> 44

Nilah Support

Jubilant Veil CC immunity for number of Allies increased: 5 >>> 6

Bug Fixes

The stage UI now auto collapses properly during combat instead of requiring a manual input.

There’s two A’s in Aatrox: Fixed an issue where Aatrox’s second spell wasn’t buffed like the first one was in the last patch.

Leduck and run: Fixed an issue where Ezreal would cast his spell twice if he killed a target within melee range.

Ghost stunner: Fixed an issue where Pyke could stun units who are immune to CC.

You gotta be critting me: Fixed an issue where reaching 100% crit on select units was reverting crit to near zero.

Normals (With Portals!?) Changes

Stage 2-6 Portals

Stage 2-6 Portals have a 100% chance of appearing. Demacia, Piltover, and Targon each are equally weighted here. Demacia: Gain 2 item components Void: Gain a Thief’s Gloves Zaun: Gain 10 gold.



Stage 3-3 Portals

Stage 3-3 Portals have a 30% chance of appearing. That 30% is composed of Portals from Ionia, Shadow Isles, Noxus, and Freljord, all of which have an equal chance of appearing. Ionia: Target Dummy + 15 gold Shadow Isles: Champion Duplicator + Two 4-cost Champions Noxus: 2 full Item Anvils Freljord: Ornn Anvil



Stage 4-3 Portals