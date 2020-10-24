 G2 Esports lose fastest game in LoL Worlds history as DWG make finals - Dexerto
Logo
LoL Worlds 2020

G2 Esports lose fastest game in LoL Worlds history as DWG make finals

Published: 24/Oct/2020 16:36 Updated: 24/Oct/2020 16:38

by Luke Edwards
Michal Konkol for Riot Games

Share

Caps damwon gaming G2 Esports Perkz

G2 Esports is out of Worlds 2020 after a crushing 3-1 semifinal loss to LCK 1st seed DAMWON Gaming.  G2 was destroyed in the final game, as DAMWON won in a record-breaking 19 minutes and 3 seconds – the fastest ever at Worlds.

DAMWON also outclassed G2 in game one, only for the LEC first seed to take game two after a huge Twisted Fate performance from Caps. Game three was slightly more competitive, but DAMWON eventually won thanks to some incredible ADC play from Ghost.

But the final game was an absolute stomp. ShowMaker’s Twisted Fate solokilled Caps early on as Canyon picked up three Kindred stacks inside seven minutes.

DAMWON then picked up a rift herald before marching down mid lane to inflict an embarrassing game four defeat on G2 and crush the LEC’s last hope of winning a second-ever Worlds championship.

DAMWON will face the winners of Suning vs Top Esports on October 31 for the chance to lift Korea’s first Summoners Cup in two years.

While G2 will take a lot of flak for their performance, it’s worth giving plenty of credit to DAMWON. Prior to this game, G2 hadn’t been punished much for their lack of objective control, with their prioritization of winning skirmishes over taking dragons a key condition of their previous success.

DAMWON punished this by matching G2 in skirmishes while taking every dragon available in each of their victories.

The bot difference was also clear. Ghost’s marksman play was exquisite, as highlighted by an insane Ashe arrow to catch out Wunder in game three.

G2’s loss means the LEC will be denied a third consecutive Worlds finals representative.

Post-series reactions to G2 Esports vs DAMWON

DAMWON “outmemed” G2 with their version of the “Caps throw”, which G2 had introduced after their quarterfinal win over Gen.G:

G2 coach Grabbz said: “A lot I could say here, but in the end, they were the way better team and that is it. I only feel regret that we played worse than we could have, it would probably not have been enough anyways but at least we could have given you a banger series instead of this.”

G2 owner Ocelote pleaded fans not to be salty and to keep their chin up.

Result aside, LoL continues to dominate the esports scene. This series amassed 2.7M peak viewers – the highest of the tournament so far.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

Share

BLAST Premier

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses vs OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm