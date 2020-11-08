Angry T1 LoL fans start protest outside team's HQ in Korea - Dexerto

A group of angry T1 fans have ordered billboard vans to be stationed outside the team’s HQ in protest against the signings of their rumored new coaches.

At the beginning of November, T1 support player Lee ‘Effort’ Sang-ho accidentally leaked a private conversation on his stream. The conversation stated that T1 had signed former StarCraft II pro Choi ‘Polt’ Seong Hun and LCK caster Nick ‘LS’ DeCesare as their new coaching team ahead of the 2021 season.

Fans are frustrated that the team has brought in Polt due to his lack of experience working in League of Legends. Meanwhile, LS has deleted his Twitter account after fans sent him abuse about parts of his personal life.

T1 has since issued a statement pleading their fans to be patient. But it did nothing to confirm nor deny the rumors, and failed to extinguish the anger and frustration parts of the T1 fanbase are feeling.

T1 fans send billboard trucks to the team HQ

In response, a group of T1 fans has rented a truck that has traveled through the streets of Seoul and parked outside the team HQ, bearing messages of disgust towards the management.

One message said, “The players are not your cash cows,” while another criticized the “rumor that an unverified head coach and a controversial coach will be hired for T1.”

It’s been a tough couple of years for T1 fans, especially relative to the team’s domination of seasons 5 and 6. However, this year wasn’t nearly so successful. After losing 3-0 to Gen.G in the LCK Worlds regional qualifiers, the org sacked former head coach Kim to rebuild for the new season.

Speculation over Kim’s replacement has been rampant, especially with fans desperate to see League GOAT Faker win at least one more Worlds before he retires.

While Polt has no experience working in League, LS coached Challengers Korea side BBQ Olivers through the 2019 spring split, and also worked with LCS side Gravity in 2015.

T1 has only qualified for Worlds once in their last three attempts, so fans are desperate for the team to perform well this year.