 Angry T1 LoL fans start protest outside team's HQ in Korea - Dexerto
League of Legends

Angry T1 LoL fans start protest outside team’s HQ in Korea

Published: 8/Nov/2020 13:58 Updated: 8/Nov/2020 17:20

by Luke Edwards
u/FarEastOctopus

Faker T1

A group of angry T1 fans have ordered billboard vans to be stationed outside the team’s HQ in protest against the signings of their rumored new coaches.

At the beginning of November, T1 support player Lee ‘Effort’ Sang-ho accidentally leaked a private conversation on his stream. The conversation stated that T1 had signed former StarCraft II pro Choi ‘Polt’ Seong Hun and LCK caster Nick ‘LS’ DeCesare as their new coaching team ahead of the 2021 season.

Fans are frustrated that the team has brought in Polt due to his lack of experience working in League of Legends. Meanwhile, LS has deleted his Twitter account after fans sent him abuse about parts of his personal life.

T1 has since issued a statement pleading their fans to be patient. But it did nothing to confirm nor deny the rumors, and failed to extinguish the anger and frustration parts of the T1 fanbase are feeling.

T1 fans send billboard trucks to the team HQ

In response, a group of T1 fans has rented a truck that has traveled through the streets of Seoul and parked outside the team HQ, bearing messages of disgust towards the management.

billboard vans with messages for t1 owners
u/FarEastOctopus
Messages included: “We, SKT T1 fans, demand a clear and detailed explanation from top management” and “No future for a team that shuts out devoted fans.”

One message said, “The players are not your cash cows,” while another criticized the “rumor that an unverified head coach and a controversial coach will be hired for T1.”

It’s been a tough couple of years for T1 fans, especially relative to the team’s domination of seasons 5 and 6. However, this year wasn’t nearly so successful. After losing 3-0 to Gen.G in the LCK Worlds regional qualifiers, the org sacked former head coach Kim to rebuild for the new season.

Speculation over Kim’s replacement has been rampant, especially with fans desperate to see League GOAT Faker win at least one more Worlds before he retires.

Faker wearing SKT jacket and jersey
Riot Games
Faker is arguably the most recognizable player in League of Legends.

While Polt has no experience working in League, LS coached Challengers Korea side BBQ Olivers through the 2019 spring split, and also worked with LCS side Gravity in 2015.

T1 has only qualified for Worlds once in their last three attempts, so fans are desperate for the team to perform well this year.

League of Legends

CLG’s Rush quitting League and streaming for military service

Published: 8/Nov/2020 12:06

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

Cloud9 KT Rolster LCK LCS

One-time NA LCS MVP and ex-Cloud9 jungler Lee “Rush” Yoon-jae has announced he will be stepping down from LoL to complete his mandatory military service in South Korea.

As per Korean law, men are expected to complete at least one year of military service by the time they reach 28 years of age.

Special exemption is allowed in certain circumstances. Tottenham Hotspur soccer player Heung-min Son was given permission to forego his service after he led South Korea to gold in the 2018 Asian Games.

Unfortunately for fans of Rush, he’s not allowed to do the same.

Rush playing for Cloud9
Riot Games
Rush represented Cloud9 in 2016.

Rush quits LoL for military service

On his Twitch stream on November 7, Rush announced his intention to quit League to complete his military service upon the expiry of his contract with CLG.

“This is my last month playing League of Legends, not even my last month, I’m probably going to be playing for a week, to let people know that I’m leaving,” Rush explained. “And also, fulfilling the CLG contract. Then I will quit [both] streaming and League of Legends, to serve for military.”

Whether Rush will return to League when he completes his conscription is unknown. He reached first place on the SoloQ ladder of the South Korean server in each of the 2014, 2015 and 2018 seasons.

Rush came to North America in 2014 as the new starting jungler for LMQ, who later rebranded as Team Impulse. Known for his aggressive early-game play and insane Lee Sin mechanics, Rush quickly became a fan-favorite and was NA LCS MVP for the 2015 Summer Split.

This play against CLG, where he straight up walks through the enemy vision to get a kill under tower, is one of his most revered.

Despite TIP crashing out in the semifinals of playoffs to eventual champions CLG, Rush’s form earned him a move to C9 to replace Hai ‘Hai’ Du Lam as the starting jungler. After a quiet spring split which saw C9 lose to TSM in the quarterfinals, he was relegated to C9 Challenger, replaced by William ‘Meteos’ Hartman.

Rush had a brief stint with LCK juggernauts KT Rolster, but he was mostly an understudy to jungling great Go ‘Score’ Dong-bin. He moved back to NA for an LCS stint with Echo Fox, before becoming a streamer with CLG.