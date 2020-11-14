 Wild Rift November 13 update nerfs Ezreal, Muramana, more - Dexerto
League of Legends

Wild Rift November 13 update nerfs Ezreal, Muramana, more

Published: 14/Nov/2020 1:54 Updated: 14/Nov/2020 2:43

by Andrew Amos
Ezreal in League of Legends Wild Rift
Riot Games

Wild Rift

Ezreal has been dominating the League of Legends: Wild Rift meta since the game’s release. However, Riot are aware of it, and are toning down his power in a November 13 update, hitting him as well as Muramana. Changes to matchmaking were also added.

While there’s only a limited selection of League champions to pick from right now in Wild Rift, there’s a few dominant ones you can expect to see in every game. One of those is Ezreal.

The bot lane marksman is one of the strongest picks in Wild Rift right now. His laning phase is one of the most oppressive in the game, and those that can master the touch controls can easily poke out enemies.

PsyOps Ezreal Prestige Edition for League of Legends
Riot Games
Ezreal is one of the top-tier picks in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

He was also helped by Tear of the Goddess buffs on patch 1.0, which increased the bonus AD on Muramana from 1% to 2% of total mana.

However, Riot have patched this up in a November 13 update. Both Ezreal and his core item have been targeted in the latest Wild Rift update as Riot keep their eyes on power picks ahead of the next patch.

Ezreal’s Mystic Shot now has lower base damage and a lower AD ratio, all while costing more mana. Essence Flux will now also restore a flat amount of mana based on level, which will be lower than the old value of 60 plus the cost of the ability.

Muramana is also having its power cut back slightly The mana to AD ratio will be lowered to 1.5% from 2%. While it’s still better than it was pre-patch 1.0, it’s overall a big hit to Ezreal’s DPS.

That’s not the only part of Wild Rift Riot are targeting with this update too. The devs are looking at making the matchmaking experience better too.

While they didn’t label any specific changes, they are hoping to improve queue times and game quality.

“We’re rolling out some adjustments to our matchmaking algorithm. We’ll be monitoring closely, but we’re looking to decrease matchmaking time and increase game quality overall,” they stated.

In-game leaderboards are also being updated to “better reflect accurate percentiles for top-ranked players.”

The full Wild Rift November 13 patch notes can be found below.

Wild Rift November 13 patch notes

Champions

Ezreal

(1) Mystic Shot

  • Damage: 30/65/100/135 → 20/55/90/125
  • Total AD Ratio: 1.2 → 1.1
  • Mana: 25/30/35/40 → 30/35/40/45

(2) Essence Flux

  • Mana restore: 60 + cost of triggering ability → 60/70/80/90

Items

Manamune & Muramana

  • Mana to AD conversion ratio: 2% → 1.5%
Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!