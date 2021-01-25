Logo
Svenskeren sees Evil Geniuses as sleeper LCS favorites after “crazy” IgNar, Impact signings

Published: 25/Jan/2021 3:49 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 4:11

by Isaac McIntyre
Svenskeren plays for Evil Geniuses in the LCS.
Dennis ‘Svenskeren’ Johnsen can see his “crazy” new Evil Geniuses roster coming out on top in one of the most stacked LCS title races in recent years, and it’s all thanks to two huge signings that are “flying under the radar.”

In an offseason that saw Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković and Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris hop the pond to North America, and Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg and Yiliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng hang up their keyboards, it was easy to miss two other huge moves ⁠— Jeong ‘Impact’ Eon-young and Lee ‘IgNar’ Dong-geun to Evil Geniuses.

Both stars had represented the LCS in 2020, on Liquid and FlyQuest respectively, collecting 3–3 group records. IgNar also starred in both domestic finals.

Yet, when they both joined EG, a top team already boasting world-class jungler Svenskeren, and wildcard mid laner Daniele ‘Jiizuke’ di Mauro, no one blinked.

Now, the roster has announced themselves in style. They clocked up a perfect 3–0 first round to start their Lock In run, and swept through the Golden Guardians with ease in the quarterfinals. They’ve forced themselves into the conversation, and Svenskeren thinks they can deliver on their early promise throughout the year.

And it’s all, he tells Dexerto, because of their offseason pickups.

“It’s pretty crazy we were able to get IgNar and Impact. Those two signings are huge,” the Dane said. “I’m really happy to get to play with these guys. I’ve wanted to play with them for a long time. We’re really confident going into the season.”

Svenskeren was 'shocked' Evil Geniuses were able to sign both IgNar and Impact.
Svenskeren was shocked Evil Geniuses were able to sign both IgNar and Impact.

Svenskeren, who is certainly no stranger to winning League of Legends silverware in North America, knows it’s going to be a tough road to the top. All-star rosters like Team Liquid, Cloud9, and even TSM have upgraded heavily ahead of the season, and pose major threats to any title hopefuls.

The trick, the jungler says, will be to “ignore” what they’re doing. 

He knows those lineups are going to be major forces throughout 2021. All he ⁠— and the new “stacked” Evil Geniuses roster ⁠— can do, is play their own game.

“We’re going to play to win, and do our best to take out the title.”

“Obviously I’ve thought about it, and Team Liquid is really strong. So is C9, once they gel more, but we just have to focus on ourselves, how we want to play the game, and not really focus on the other teams,” Svenskeren continued.

Then there’s the personal battles Svenskeren will face: “I’m looking forward to playing against Blaber, and Santorin. Those two are probably the best junglers in the league and I want to beat those two so I can make myself the best jungler.”

That train of thought also leads the Dane to another ingredient he knows is needed if this stacked Evil Geniuses roster wants to win the LCS: himself.

Svenskeren has long been one of the clear best junglers in North America. He’s relatively humble about his success, even downplaying his Summer 2019 MVP title and suggesting he only won it because “the team was playing around [him],” but if he’s on-song, any team he’s leading tends to thrive.

So, even as he downplays his own crucial playmaker role, he admits he knows he has to “keep his sharpness” and give everything for the squad.

“I want, and need, to be the best that I can be. I don’t want to lose focus on my mechanical skills, even though I focus a lot on team play. I’m going to be grinding as much solo queue as possible, and keep tabs on the meta. I want to make sure I can play everything,” he said.

“Back then [his MVP season in 2019] what it took to win was me being selfish. If the team needs to play around someone else, then that’s what I’ll do [now]. Obviously, it would be nice to win MVP again! But I’m not focused on it.”

The Danish jungler has his eyes on another LCS title.
The Danish jungler has his eyes on another LCS title with his "crazy" team.

Putting all the thoughts of title challenges out of his mind, though, Svenskeren is just happy that pro League of Legends is back. He’s been having “a lot of fun” with the new Mythic items and is especially loving “just how strong the jungle is” right now. “I’m really enjoying it.”

The only thing I’m not so sure about is the Moonstone, that item,” he chuckled. “It’s pretty dumb that junglers build this item, you just become a support, I don’t really like that playstyle. If it gets us the win though, I’m happy to do it.”

He will have his eyes on League patch 11.3 though. “Maybe Riot hit it hard with nerfs then?” Dexerto offered in the interview. He laughed. “I hope so.”

League of Legends

LCS Lock In 2021 – Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses round out final four

Published: 25/Jan/2021 1:39

by Andrew Amos
LCS Lock In 2021
LCS

The League of Legends’ LCS is underway with the 2021’s Lock In. North America’s 10 best teams lock horns for bragging rights ahead of the Spring Split. Here’s the LCS Lock In standings, schedule, results & more to stay in the loop!

  • Cloud9 reverse sweep TSM (2-1)
  • Evil Geniuses dismantle Golden Guardians in sweep for QF spot (2-0)
  • Team Liquid vs FlyQuest @ 5PM (PT) / 8PM (ET)

LCS Lock In: Stream

The LCS Lock In tournament is the 2021 starter for League of Legends in North America. All 10 LCS teams will take part in the two-week competition that gives fans a taster of the year to come.

They’re not playing for pittance either. The winning team will take home $150,000 USD, and a lot of confidence heading into the start of Spring 2021 in February.

LCS Lock In 2021: Standings

Group A

Placements Team Games
1 100 Thieves 3 – 1
2 Team Liquid 3 – 1
3 TSM 2 – 2
4 Golden Guardians 1 – 3
5 CLG 1 – 3

Group B

Placements Team Games
1 Evil Geniuses 3 – 1
1 Cloud9 3 – 1
3 FlyQuest 2 – 2
4 Immortals 1 – 3
5 Dignitas 1 – 3

LCS Lock In 2021: Schedule & results

Semi-finals Day 1: Friday, January 29

Match PT ET GMT
100 Thieves vs Cloud9 3pm 6pm 11pm

Semi-finals Day 2: Saturday, January 30

Match PT ET GMT
Evil Geniuses vs Team Liquid 1pm 4pm 9pm

Grand Finals: Sunday, January 31

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm

Groups Day 1: Friday, January 15

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A 100 Thieves 1 – 0 TSM 3pm 6pm 11pm
CLG 0 – 1 Liquid 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 16)
Group B Cloud9 0 – 1 Evil Geniuses 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 16)
Dignitas 1 – 0 FlyQuest 6pm 9pm 2am (Jan 16)
Group A Golden Guardians 1 – 0 CLG 7pm 10pm 3am (Jan 16)

Perkz’s Cloud9 debut doesn’t go as planned

The first day of LCK Lock In action didn’t go as planned for Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic and Cloud9, losing their first match of 2021 to Evil Geniuses. His 4/7/2 performance on Yone disappointed many, as Deftly shone on Kai’Sa.

100 Thieves’ new roster got off to a strong start against a new-look TSM, while CLG are 0-2 in 2021, losing to both Liquid and the rookie Golden Guardians lineup. Although they are without Broxah and Finn, the team failed to live up to their legacy.

Groups Day 2: Saturday, January 16

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Immortals 0 – 1 Evil Geniuses 1pm 4pm 9pm
Group A Golden Guardians 0 – 1 TSM 2pm 5pm 10pm
Group B Cloud9 1 – 0 FlyQuest 3pm 6pm 11pm
Immortals 1 – 0 Dignitas 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 17)
Group A CLG 1 – 0 100 Thieves 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 17)

Evil Geniuses remain flawless at Lock In

After 100 Thieves fell down to a weakened CLG, Evil Geniuses remain the only undefeated team at Lock In. Their win against Immortals was dominant off the back of another great performance from Deftly and IgNar in bot.

Cloud9 came back strong after their disappointing loss to Evil Geniuses against FlyQuest with a near-perfect game, only losing one tower. TSM (against Golden Guardians) and Immortals (against Dignitas) also posted wins.

Groups Day 3: Sunday, January 17

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Immortals 0 – 1 Cloud9 1pm 4pm 9pm
Group A Liquid 0 – 1 100 Thieves 2pm 5pm 10pm
Group B Dignitas 0 – 1 Evil Geniuses 3pm 6pm 11pm
Group A CLG 0 – 1 TSM 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 18)
Golden Guardians 0 – 1 Liquid 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 18)

Evil Geniuses overtake Liquid to claim ‘favorites’ mantle

Evil Geniuses have extended their undefeated streak to the end of the opening weekend, defeating Dignitas to secure a 3-0 record. Their lead was helped along by a 100 Thieves upset win over Liquid, with Can ‘Closer’ Çelik and Victor ‘FBI’ Huang dictating the mid-game in their team’s second win.

On the other end of the spectrum, Counter Logic Gaming has become the first team eliminated from playoff contention early on Day 2.

The roster — which is missing Finn ‘Finn’ Wiestål and Mads ‘Broxah’ Brock-Pedersen due to visa issues — were punted after losing to arch-rivals TSM in a back and forth battle. Their 1-3 record leaves them without a chance to make finals.

Groups Day 4: Friday, January 22

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Dignitas 0 – 1 Cloud9 3pm 6pm 11pm
Group A Golden Guardians 0 – 1 100 Thieves 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 23)
Group B Evil Geniuses 0 – 1 FlyQuest 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 23)
Group A Liquid 1 – 0 TSM 6pm 9pm 2am (Jan 23)
Group B Immortals 0 – 1 FlyQuest 7pm 10pm 3am (Jan 23)

Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves finish on top in groups

The LCS Lock In 2021 playoffs have been decided, with Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves getting the best of the bunch by finishing on top. It didn’t come easy though, with EG losing their first game of the event against FlyQuest.

FlyQuest made a huge resurgence with two wins to get off the bottom of Group B and make playoffs, all thanks to the debut of jungler Josedeodo. CLG and Dignitas failed to make the cut.

Quarterfinals Day 1: Saturday, January 23

Match PT ET GMT
100 Thieves 2 – 0 Immortals 1pm 4pm 9pm
TSM 1 – 2 Cloud9 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 24)

100 Thieves breeze through, Cloud9 reverse sweep TSM

The first set of Lock In quarterfinals was a breeze for 100 Thieves, who faced off against an Immortals playing their full Academy roster. Support Choi ‘huhi’ Jae-hyun (0/1/12 on Rakan and 1/4/20 on Alistar) and jungler Can ‘Closer’ Celik shone as 100T (5/2/2 on Nidalee and 12/2/13 on Graves) just outclassed IMT.

The other series wasn’t smooth sailing for Cloud9 though. They dropped the first game against TSM, before running it back in Games 2 and 3 to get the win.

Quarterfinals Day 2: Sunday, January 24

Match PT ET GMT
Evil Geniuses 2-0 Golden Guardians 1pm 4pm 9pm
Team Liquid 2-0 FlyQuest 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 24)

Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses in control in lopsided top 8 battles

Two of the Lock In favorites, Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses, were in control as they blew past Golden Guardians and FlyQuest respectively in two-game matches on Sunday. Impact shone again for EG (5/1/7 on Renekton, 3/1/12 on Gragas) while CoreJJ was crucial for TL, the event’s final semifinalists.

The 2-0 losses end promising tournaments for both Golden Guardians and FlyQuest, both of whom are relying on young rosters in 2021.