Riot reveal Pantheon plans to move League champion out of support - Dexerto

Riot reveal Pantheon plans to move League champion out of support

Published: 1/Nov/2020 7:00

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

Pantheon

Pantheon’s Season 9 League of Legends rework might have him more popular, but not in the role people were expecting. The Unbreakable Spear is being played in support more than anywhere else, and Riot wants that to change heading into Season 11.

The Pantheon rework in Patch 9.16 back in 2019 transformed the top lane bruiser into a behemoth. While he was a little bit underwhelming on release, he slowly started to dominate the meta.

Except, Pantheon wasn’t dominating the meta in top or mid like he was intended. He was being picked as a support. His new kit gave him a new lease on life as an aggressive support who could engage with ease, and then block a ton of damage to survive teamfights.

Pantheon in League of Legends
Riot Games
Pantheon was meant to be a top lane bruiser, but has ended up as a support in Season 10.

This was far from Riot’s intentions when they were designing Pantheon’s rework. Lead gameplay designer Mark Yetter said Riot “won’t be satisfied if Pantheon ends up as a support.”

However, with that reality now realized, Riot are looking at overhauling him in Season 11. While they’ve been focused on the item reworks, it’s at the top of their list once the new season gets underway.

“We have some work coming to shift Pantheon from support to solo lanes [but] it’s a few patches out,” Yetter added on October 31.

“It’s fine if he can be an interesting support pick but we want solo lanes to be [his] primary [role]. Pantheon has a long time following in top (and mid/jungle to a lesser extent). We want those players to still be able to play Pantheon in those roles primarily.”

It comes after Pantheon support has dominated the pro play meta across Season 10. At Worlds alone he had a 38.6% presence, making him one of the more popular picks. Of those 44 games he made an appearance, 26 games he was banned, and the other 18 he played in support.

Exactly what changes are on the table is unknown though. It could be as simple as changing his numbers to make it worth building damage while removing some of his base power. However, there’s also concerns that the core identity of his kit is just too strong regardless.

There’s still plenty of time before it’ll drop though. League Patch 10.23 is around the corner with all the pre-season changes, and Riot have said they aren’t going to start work until after Season 11 kicks off.

By the time Worlds 2021 rolls around though, don’t expect to see Pantheon support be as contested as it was this year.

Call of Duty

Warzone players heated over calls to remove “unfair” Juggernaut

Published: 1/Nov/2020 14:17

by Connor Bennett
A juggernaut carrying a weapon in Warzone
Activision

Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone players have called on the developers of the battle royale to remove Juggernaut from normal play, but not everyone agrees.

Since Warzone released back in March, millions of gamers have dropped into Verdansk for a game or two – experiencing the second offering of a battle royale from Call of Duty. 

Obviously, there are many similarities with other battle royale titles but, there are a few differences too – mainly coming in the form of killstreaks, loadout drops, and even the ability to use certain perks. 

Given that all of those things are available, plenty of Call of Duty staples are used, including Juggernauts. However, not everyone is a fan of the powerful character – and some even want it removed entirely from normal matches. 

Juggernaut killstreak
Activision / Infinity Ward
The juggernaut suit has, typically, always been a fan favorite.

The idea to get rid of the Juggernauts has grown through the community at times, and the newest call that has gained traction comes from Reddit user b1320s, who wants them out of Solo matches. 

The Redditor pointed out that, previously, the Subway Easter Egg in Warzone gave out perks and other bonuses, but now it guarantees a Juggernaut. “I’ve got back to back solo wins because of it. Super easy and super unfair. Please IW, take it out,” they commented, pleading their case to the devs. 

Other players, like jogdenpr, suggested that the powerful killstreak only be available in limited-time modes. “They should take it out of every mode that isn’t an LTM,” they added. 

Take Jug out of SOLOs… from CODWarzone

On the flip side, some players disagreed and noted that if you’re prepared to come across an enemy using the Jug, you can pick them off – especially if you can fight them at long range. “I’m excited seeing a jug. So slow and that gun is horribly in accurate past like 50 meters. Easy kill,” said Roenicksmemoirs

Ever since Warzone released, the devs have taken feedback on board with issues, and ironed them out. However, with Call of Duty players getting ready to cross over into Black Ops Cold War, the battle royale could be reimagined in a big way. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.